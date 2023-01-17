ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

Judy Pittman, 76, Paris

A Celebration of Life for Judith Arlene “Judy” Pittman, age 76, of Paris, will be Saturday, February 4, 2023 at noon at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden is in charge of arrangements.
PARIS, TN
UT Martin to host 23rd annual Civil Rights Conference

The 23rd annual Civil Rights Conference, sponsored by the UT Martin, will feature several events throughout the month of February. The conference will address the theme “Who Will Stand in the Gap? – A Clarion Call for Justice Seekers.”. “Once again, the UTM Civil Rights Conference is bringing...
MARTIN, TN

