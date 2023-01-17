Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Jan. 20
Family recipes, handed down from generation to generation on scraps or paper with frayed edges, yellowed index cards or, now, even through text message, are served with love in order to reminisce, prompt conversation, curb growling bellies or enhance memories of family members and days gone by. Last week, I...
Cumberland restaurant closed following sudden loss of longtime owner
Jose Figueiredo passed away suddenly last week, according to his son.
vineyardgazette.com
Vineyard Haven Town Column: Jan. 20
One of my favorite Island groups is the Scottish Society of Martha’s Vineyard. All over the world, Jan. 25 — the birthday of the poet Robert Burns — is celebrated with a Robbie Burns birthday dinner. Ours will be held this Saturday night at the Baylies Room of the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. It is always a great show. Scottish music, bagpiping, dancing, and men in skirts. You do not have to be a Scot to attend the dinner; a love of Burns poetry and appreciation of all things Scottish are the requirements. This Gardella gets in every year. I’ll see you there.
vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Town Column: Jan. 20
Well, I finally saw my first snowfall of the year and now I am satisfied. The sun is now shining and I think it has been a while since I have enjoyed it. It gives you a different energy and I hope it lasts for a few days. Happy Birthday...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
vineyardgazette.com
Outermost Inn Seeks MVC Approval for Steel Canopy
The Outermost Inn in Aquinnah weathered the Covid-19 pandemic by focusing on its restaurant, turning the guest rooms upstairs into staff housing and offering patio dining in the open air. Owner Hugh Taylor now is seeking to expand the patio by 12 feet and install an arched, corrugated-steel canopy that won’t need to be taken down on windy days.
GoLocalProv
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
What to Do With Gift Cards to These Sold Fairhaven Restaurants
At the end of last summer, two beloved Fairhaven restaurants permanently closed. Elisabeth’s and Margaret’s – alongside ice cream stand Brady’s Ice Box – were then sold by the Buker family to Cullen North Walker Street, LLC just before the end of 2022. As with...
Uprise RI
One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call
About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
vineyardgazette.com
Navigator Homes Benefit Concert Brings Baroque Music to Life
On Sunday afternoon at the Federated Church in Edgartown, an entranced audience of nearly 100 Islanders heard what Bach’s music may well have sounded like when it was new, 300 years ago. Playing instruments from the early 1700s, two members of Boston’s Handel and Haydn Society — which specializes...
WCVB
2 high-profile homicides in Norfolk County, Massachusetts, put spotlight on domestic violence
After two high-profile homicides that Norfolk County investigators say may be rooted in a history of domestic violence, advocates say survivors and loved ones must not give up. “It's sad that we're still dealing with it, that we are talking about this,” said Debbie Hall of YMCA of Central Massachusetts....
Taunton Restaurant Adds New Adult Beverage Flight for Non-Coffee Drinkers
If you loved reading about the adult iced coffee flight at Taunton's Riverhouse restaurant but were bummed because you don't drink coffee, you are not alone. After several customers spoke up for the non-coffee drinkers of the world, Riverhouse has added a brand new flight of adult beverages perfect for a chilly, winter day.
vineyardgazette.com
Clayton Elmore Larson Jr., 86
Clayton Elmore Larson Jr. of Edgartown, known to all as Bud, died on Jan. 5 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla, near his winter home in Deerfield Beach, following a brief illness. He was 86. Tall, thin and always wearing a hat, Bud was a familiar figure on Island roads, trails and...
capecod.com
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
Mattapoisett Roy Family Reunited with Cherished Hard Hat
Shortly before his son passed away in 2014, Conrad Roy Jr. was working side by side with him one summer day, when he lost his red hard hat. He remembered that the wind blew it off into the water. Conrad told us that he truly didn't think too much about it at the time, but the significance would be almost overwhelming some years later. No one could have known the unspeakable tragedy that was about to befall his family.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Town Column: Jan. 20
Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King were honored on Jan. 13 with the unveiling of the much talked-about Embrace sculpture on the Boston Common. They met in Boston while students at Boston University School of Theology and the New England Conservatory of Music, respectively. The concept of the Embrace has many metaphors including the profound love between Martin and Coretta, and the commitment to the civil rights movement by so many who have sacrificed their careers, their families, their lives and more.
capecod.com
Vehicle crashes through woods into cranberry bog in Chatham
CHATHAM – A vehicle reportedly crashed through a wooded area ending up in a cranberry bog in Chatham. The incident happened sometime after 4 PM Tuesday off Crowell Road near Branches Bar and Cafe. Firefighters were able to reach the scene and determine the driver had escaped any serious injury. Chatham Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp
YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating robbery at Subway fast food restaurant
Fall River Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a fast-food restaurant in the city. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Officers responded to Subway located at 290 South Main Street in response to a reported unarmed robbery. Upon arrival, the clerk advised...
Comments / 0