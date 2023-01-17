One of my favorite Island groups is the Scottish Society of Martha’s Vineyard. All over the world, Jan. 25 — the birthday of the poet Robert Burns — is celebrated with a Robbie Burns birthday dinner. Ours will be held this Saturday night at the Baylies Room of the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown. It is always a great show. Scottish music, bagpiping, dancing, and men in skirts. You do not have to be a Scot to attend the dinner; a love of Burns poetry and appreciation of all things Scottish are the requirements. This Gardella gets in every year. I’ll see you there.

EDGARTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO