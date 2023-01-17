Read full article on original website
Related
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Jay Briscoe's wife gives medical update on children, asks for prayers
Ashley Pugh said one of her daughters is having surgery on her back while another is stable and resting.
Comments / 0