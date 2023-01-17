ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewing Township, NJ

WBRE

New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Cat Country 107.3

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
PennLive.com

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer

A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Red Bank, NJ Man Charged with Secretly Videotaping Girls and Women in Supermarkets

A Monmouth County man was rearrested by police for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women at area supermarkets. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and a single count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Gun Magazine.
RED BANK, NJ
fox29.com

Arrest made after man, 56, shot to death inside Frankford business

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man was killed after shots rang out inside a business in the city's Frankford section Wednesday morning. The victim, 56-year-old Carlos Merced of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, was found shot multiple times, including in the chest and stomach, on the 4300 block of Josephine Street inside Belfi Brothers around 8:20 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Bristol Male Arrested For Attempted Murder Of A Federal Officer

A man was shot twice by a security guard assigned to protect the federal building in Philadelphia.. This incident happened yesterday and resulted in the closure of Market Street in front of the federal complex for several hours. The FBI released, through the US Attorney’s office the following facts of what happened.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
