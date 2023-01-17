Read full article on original website
Man charged with DWI, assault by auto in EHT crash
A Sicklerville man was allegedly impaired when he struck a vehicle in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday. Ian Kulis, 27, was driving west on Delilah Road when he went through a red light at Fire Road and into oncoming traffic at about 2:50 p.m., police said. His pickup truck struck...
New Jersey woman charged in $600 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are filing charges against a New Jersey woman for allegedly stealing over $600 worth of merchandise from a Hazle Township Walmart. On January 18 at 6:17 p.m., troopers responded to Walmart in the 700 block of Airport Road for the report of a woman attempting to leave […]
NJ Attorney General's Office investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Deptford Township
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Police Look For Missing Teen
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help locating Deyshaun Morton. The 14-year-old was last seen this past Friday, January 20th, at Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing. Description. Approximately 5’ 10” tall. 160 pounds. Last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt. Help police. If you have...
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
School bus stolen in Livingston, NJ — alarmed cops caution parents
LIVINGSTON — North Jersey officials urged caution among parents after a school bus was stolen on Wednesday afternoon. While officials alluded to the thought that a predator could use the bus to pick up unsuspecting children, the FBI in New Jersey said it is questioning a person of interest and that investigators don't believe the public is at risk.
Cops Look For Suspects Who Robbed Steakouts Bar in Pittsgrove Twp NJ
New Jersey State Police are looking for help in identifying two suspects caught on camera burglarizing a popular sports bar in Pittsgrove Township, New Jersey. State Police say their Bridgeton Station is investigating the break-in and burglary of Steakouts Sports Bar on Harding Highway (Route 40) that happened in the early morning hours of January 3, 2023.
Police Looking for Mullica Woman for Stealing Truck, Auto Assault
Westville Police are searching for a Mullica Township woman wanted for allegedly stealing a truck from a Gloucester County auto dealership and hitting the lot attendant as she fled the scene. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police say they are looking for Rita Ramminger of Mullica Twp for an...
Car theft epidemic in NJ — What’s really driving it, and how to stop it
🚗 Car thefts increased by 4,000 vehicles in NJ since 2020. 🚨 Most car thieves are released without bail, and many do it again. 🚔 Police urge you not to be an easy target, and tell how to protect yourself. Car theft in New Jersey continues to...
Wanted Atlantic City, NJ, Man Arrested on Murder, Weapons Charges
Authorities say an Atlantic City man who was wanted on murder and weapons charges was arrested early Thursday morning. 48-year-old Kenneth Creek was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Atlantic City Police Department. Creek had been wanted...
Can You Help? 35 Unidentified People Found Dead in NJ Since 2000
More than 35 unidentified people have been found dead in New Jersey since 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
PennLive.com
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports
Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Selling Pot Arrested For Selling Pot
Authorities in Atlantic City say a man who was openly advertising marijuana sales from his vehicle was arrested for openly selling marijuana from his vehicle. 37-year-old Herbert Nelson of Brooklyn has been charged with,. Possession of marijuana over 6 ounces. Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Possession of...
Prosecutor: PA Man Charged With Stealing $866K From Burlington County, NJ, Employer
A man from Levittown, PA, has been charged for allegedly stealing more than $866,000 from his Willingboro-based employer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says 31-year-old Brian Myslinski surrendered at her office in Mount Holly on Tuesday. He has been charged with,. First-degree financial facilitation of criminal activity. First-degree elements...
Red Bank, NJ Man Charged with Secretly Videotaping Girls and Women in Supermarkets
A Monmouth County man was rearrested by police for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women at area supermarkets. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and a single count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Gun Magazine.
fox29.com
Arrest made after man, 56, shot to death inside Frankford business
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man was killed after shots rang out inside a business in the city's Frankford section Wednesday morning. The victim, 56-year-old Carlos Merced of Feasterville, Pennsylvania, was found shot multiple times, including in the chest and stomach, on the 4300 block of Josephine Street inside Belfi Brothers around 8:20 a.m.
Trenton Man, 29, Found Shot Dead On Apartment Floor: Authorities
A 29-year-old man was found shot dead on the floor of his Trenton apartment on Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said. Donnell Williams was found with a gunshot wound on the living room floor of his apartment in the 100 block of South Overbrook Avenue shortly after 4:05 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Three Jersey City juveniles arrested in Bayonne for crashing stolen vehicle
Three Jersey City juveniles were arrested in Bayonne for crashing a vehicle yesterday morning that was stolen out of Piscataway, police said. The three teenagers, two 15 years old and one 16 years old, were all charged with receiving stolen property, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato. The trio taken...
delawarevalleynews.com
Bristol Male Arrested For Attempted Murder Of A Federal Officer
A man was shot twice by a security guard assigned to protect the federal building in Philadelphia.. This incident happened yesterday and resulted in the closure of Market Street in front of the federal complex for several hours. The FBI released, through the US Attorney’s office the following facts of what happened.
Son stabs mom to death outside Harrison, NJ apartment, cops say
HARRISON — A mother was stabbed to death by her son outside her apartment building early Tuesday morning. It was the second stabbing in Hudson County in two days, the other involving an 11-year-old victim. This was also the latest crime involving a child against a parent: In Evesham,...
Cat Country 107.3
