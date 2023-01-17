Read full article on original website
Related
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Rage applying: Workers and hiring managers should carefully consider decisions made based on 'short-term emotions,' experts say
"Rage applying" to other jobs when mad at your current employer is a "flight-or-flight" response, experts say. But quitting isn't always the right move.
A 4-day workweek may be necessary to avoid a ‘burnout society,’ but experts admit it’s only a ‘discussion for the upper class’
A shorter workweek sounds great and works fine for some, but hourly and service workers might disagree.
BBC
ADHD: Women tell of their diagnosis struggles
Social media has led to some women being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after recognising symptoms online, according to some sufferers and specialists. GPs in Wales said it can take over a year to get an assessment on the NHS. Singer Bronwen Lewis from Neath paid £650 for...
'I Regret Having Children': The Moms United in an Uncomfortable Truth
"I'm tired of faking a smile and lying through my teeth saying 'my children are the light of my life,'" one mom told Newsweek.
Borderline Personality Disorder Sufferers Find Relief With Cannabis Treatment
A new study, which could provide some hope for people suffering from borderline personality disorder (BPD) reveals marijuana’s potential to mitigate some of the symptoms. What is BPD and how common it is? BPD, also known as an emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD) is a mental health problem that causes a variety of symptoms, which could be grouped into 4 main areas: 1) emotional instability, 2) disturbed patterns of thinking or perception, 3) impulsive behavior and 4) impaired social functioning.
sciencealert.com
Millions See The World Through a 'Static' Haze Called Visual-Snow Syndrome
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Sierra Domb, founder and CEO of the Visual Snow Initiative, about her journey with visual-snow syndrome – a neurological condition where people see tiny, snow-like flecks in their vision. It has been edited for length and clarity. One day in...
Opinion: Are You Dating Someone That Lacks Empathy?
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
Psychiatric Times
Optimizing Treatment for ADHD
“What we’re striving to do is conquer the unmet needs that are still here with treating ADHD, especially from a medication standpoint.”. What may be on the horizon for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? Matthew Brams, MD, joined Psychiatric Times’ Mental Health Minute to share his insights into a new study of the triple-release formulation of dexmethylphenidate CTx-1301 for adults with ADHD.
psychologytoday.com
Why Ghosting Is Bad for Our Mental Health
Being estranged from others has been shown to be a particularly strong predictor of all kinds of negative outcomes. With social media, a modern-day form of estrangement is found in "ghosting." This article describes a study showing that ghosting seems to be both common and problematic. An evolutionary perspective on...
Dr. Michele Green Helps Separate the Truths from Myths about Cellulite
Cellulite accounts for a frequent source of low self-esteem and frustration for anyone who is battling with those unwanted ripples and dimples on the thighs, buttocks, and abdomen, but separating the fact from fiction when it comes to defeating cellulite can be a difficult task. With treatments ranging from surgical procedures to herbal teas, M&F talked to Dr. Michele Green, MD, a cosmetic dermatologist in New York City, to make sense of it all.
psychologytoday.com
Challenges Zero-Gen Women Face: A Case Study
Zero-gen women struggle with language, culture, and legal barriers.. Zero-gen women also struggle with the intersectionality of their gender. . They live under precarious visa situations for which they often receive blatant discrimination from the job market. Zero-gen students are a new minority in higher education who struggle with...
psychologytoday.com
How Countries Around the World Support News Literacy
New Jersey has a new law, passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, mandating K-12 information literacy training. Coincidentally, the News Literacy Project launches its News Literacy Week shortly after the new law passed. Finland is known for its media literacy training, which has led to their top ranking among European countries...
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
thezoereport.com
Therapists Say Beating Anxiety Is A Matter Of Embracing It
When it comes to anxiety, becoming “friends” with it is probably the last thing you’d want to do. It seems akin to befriending the enemy, one that keeps you up at night (and possibly all day long) with worry. But experts say befriending anxiety can be helpful in terms of managing it. Before doing so, however, it’s important to understand what anxiety entails.
Nearly 30 percent of professionals say they have used ChatGPT at work
Almost 30 percent of professional workers say they have used the artificial intelligence software known as ChatGPT while at work. A poll from the publication Fishbowl, which focuses on workplace trends and employee perspectives, found that 27 percent of professionals have used the program to help them with work-related tasks. Pollsters reported that those in…
KevinMD.com
Doctors struggle with unrealistic expectations and lack of self-care, leading to a lack of mercy towards colleagues
“Mercy and consideration for the other man, but none for yourself, upon whom you have to keep an incessant watch.”. – Sir William Osler, MD. Ironic, isn’t it? The physician is expected to go above and beyond, superhuman even, held to an unrealistic standard above most others, and yet, is their own worst critic. (Or was until social media, but that is another writing for another day.)
psychologytoday.com
When You've Had Enough—Have You?
Competition between fathers and sons is natural. You don’t have to defeat a parent to get ahead. Feeling guilty about competition can hold you back. Compromise helps people work together and succeed. Alex was in New York City real estate, a cut-throat game where politics, high finance, and the...
Millennials Are Finally Buying Houses... And Making Them Ugly
There’s a war raging all around us, and the battlefield is recently renovated houses. On one side are the excited, young homeowners, eager to transform the fixer-up they bought into their dream home. On the other side, there’s… pretty much everyone else, furious and horrified at the sight of the original hardwood replaced with slate-colored vinyl flooring, or vintage bath fixtures ripped out and modernized into a vision in chrome and off-white marble.
psychologytoday.com
The Mental Health Toll of Climate Injustices
The mental health tolls of climate change include climate anxiety, shock, anger, shame, humiliation, trauma, PTSD, and depression. Millions of babies and children are dying from climate and environmental injustices. People who face the worst quality of life consequences from pollution and ecosystem degradation often contributed the least to those...
Comments / 1