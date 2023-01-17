ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

FAMU professor goes viral on Tiktok

Rain chances will be high on Sunday along with a slim threat of stronger thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST. On Thursday night, LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Chauntee Howard with Melanin's mother meets's interview

LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance's interview

LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Morgan’s dog training shares tips on leashing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Morgan Fox, owner of Morgan’s dog training stopped by WCTV to share helpful tips on the proper leashes for your dogs. Fox says while retractable leashes seem to be the easier option for many, it may be teaching your pets unhealthy pulling habits. Instead, Morgan...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

The Chair of Leon County Democratic Party talks about the Vice President's visit to Tallahassee

Board Chair of Florida Rising, Debbie Soto, reacts to VP Kamala Harris's arrival in Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Cauzican Pet care introduces two dogs up for adoption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roxy with Cauzican Pet care introduced two dogs, Champ and Skippy who are both up for adoption. Roxy says both dogs were taken in together after their owner passed away. Due to them being bonded, she says ideally they would be adopted together. Both dogs are said to be good with other dogs and cats, however, Champ would do best in a home without children.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee Police investigating Wells Fargo Bank robbery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police department was investigating a bank robbery Saturday morning on 3121 Mahan Dr. Officers responded to the Wells Fargo around 9:12 a.m., according to TPD. An adult individual allegedly walked into the bank and approached a teller as if they were making a transaction....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

