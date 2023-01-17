TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Roxy with Cauzican Pet care introduced two dogs, Champ and Skippy who are both up for adoption. Roxy says both dogs were taken in together after their owner passed away. Due to them being bonded, she says ideally they would be adopted together. Both dogs are said to be good with other dogs and cats, however, Champ would do best in a home without children.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO