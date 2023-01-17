ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent City, MI

kentcityathletics.com

Varsity Girls Basketball hits 13 3s to beat Covenant Christian

The Eagles traveled to Covenant Christian last night to compete in a highly anticipated game. In the first quarter Kent City and Covenant fought back and forth to get points on the board. Hailey Kamphuis knocked down two 3-point shots, but the Knights were able to combat those points by scoring inside the lane. The Eagles were down 2 the start of the second quarter and Covenant continued on their run. Kent City, down 17 to 8 with 4:30 left in the quarter, finally started hitting their shots. Savannah Miller made back-to-back 3-pointers bringing the score within 3 with 3:30 left before half-time. Then it was Abby Pecynski’s turn to knock down back-to-back 3s. Kamphuis finished the quarter off by adding one more 3 pointer to the score board, brining the Eagles within 1 point of the Chargers.
KENT CITY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Arrests made in connection to damage at golf course

PLAINWELL—Two arrests have been made in connection to the vandalism that took place at Lake Doster Golf Club this past Thanksgiving weekend. Charges have been filed against both subjects, according to the Allegan County prosecutor’s office. The names of the subjects are being withheld, however, as both are juveniles.
PLAINWELL, MI
Fox17

Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
WAYLAND, MI
WOOD

Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 19, 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This extended reprieve from winter has been difficult to digest for snow enthusiasts but there are solid signals that snow and cold will return soon. The warmth has been remarkable so far this January. This is the first time we’ve begun the first 20...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse

That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Rain south, snow north tomorrow morning.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - ACTIVE ALERTS as of 4pm:. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY... For... Isabella County, Clare County, Roscommon County, Ogemaw County, Iosco County, Gladwin County, Arenac County, and Alcona County. In effect from... early tomorrow morning through tomorrow afternoon. Why... accumulating snow may lead to travel concerns during the morning...
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America

We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Val Lego, 13 ON YOUR SIDE Health Reporter & Anchor, saying goodbye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SO, I’VE BEEN THINKING…. I’ve had a pretty incredible career. I’ve interviewed former first ladies, MVP quarterbacks and heads of corporations. Crawled through caves that revealed what the center of our earth looked like millions of years ago and been embedded with marine recruits while they trained post 9/11. I’ve covered Super Bowls, World Series and a Presidential funeral in Washington D.C. I even had a brief moment of fame when I appeared in the Netflix series “Making A Murderer”.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Here’s what’s coming to Soaring Eagle Casino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – New events and concerts are always being announced at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. They just recently announced another new show this spring!. The iconic Kool and the Gang will be at the Entertainment Hall on March 18th. Tickets aren’t on sale just yet...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Fox17

Holland Hospital ranked #1 in Michigan for surgery

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital has been ranked the number one hospital in Michigan on Healthgrades’ list of America’s Best Hospitals for Surgical Care!. The healthcare center also ranks among the top 5% in the U.S. “Holland Hospital’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care to the communities...
HOLLAND, MI

