Read full article on original website
Related
Best Skincare Products 2023
Natural complexions are the new staple in the makeup world. Ever since the pandemic changed our world and created an innovative social environment, more beauty lovers embraced the “I woke up like this” motto. In current fashion shows, designers are taking a refreshing new take on their models’ representation. Now skincare is a trending makeup hack to maintain the natural look while adding flair to the face. For some of you, this may not seem new or even a trend, but the industry of beauty is putting skincare forward and enhancement last. This year, there are thousands of new skincare products making their debut, while some tried and true products are becoming elevated to exclusive status.
Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Satchel Bag for Just $89
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
AOL Corp
'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12
It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Woman Puts Her Own Brilliant Twist on $7 Walmart Mirror Gallery Wall
A change of perspective makes a huge difference.
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
IKEA’s Latest Collection Features Donut Lamps and Sleek Glassware
If you’re looking to brighten up your home while waiting for the summer months to come along, IKEA’s latest collection might be the thing for you. Titled VARMBLIXT, the collection is the Swedish retailer’s collaboration with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis. The much-anticipated IKEA x Sabine Marcelis collection was first announced in 2021, with the integral items being revealed at the 2022 Milan Design Week.
I Got a U-Shape Haircut, and It Gave Me Instant Volume
The U-shape haircut features rounded long layers that frame the face. One editor tried the layered cut and is sharing photos of her results. Keep reading for tips on how to style the look at home. If, like me, you have thin, fine hair, you know that finding the right...
Amazon Music Unlimited is raising subscription prices in the UK and US
Amazon Music Unlimited has become the latest in a litany of streaming services to hike the prices in the last few months. From February 21, the Apple Music rival is going up in the US and the UK by £1 and $1 respectively. The individual plan will now cost £9.99/$10.99 per month, while the student plan is £4.99/$5.99 respectively. New subscribers will see the new price immediately.
Happi
Ulta Beauty Appoints Michelle Crossan-Matos as Chief Marketing Officer
Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty has named Michelle Crossan-Matos as its chief marketing officer. In her position, Crossan-Matos will oversee workstreams across integrated marketing, creative, store design, member loyalty, public relations, consumer insight, and UB Media, the company’s retail media network. Experience at Procter & Gamble. Prior to joining Ulta...
This TikToker Turned Her Window Into a Kaleidoscope, and It Looks So Mesmerizing
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When content creator Maya Symone found her windows left her a bit too exposed, she didn’t put up blinds nor curtains. Instead, she put up something surprisingly better: art.
This $5 Trader Joe’s Eucalyptus Can Totally Transform a Living Room
It doesn’t have to be “fancy” to be worth it.
Happi
Geltor Expands into Hair Care with Launch of NuColl Biodesigned Vegan Collagen
Aligned with shifting consumer sentiments and the growing demand for vegan and cruelty-free beauty products, Geltor, a leader in biodesigned proteins, introduces NuColl, a new vegan alternative to animal-derived collagen for global hair care applications. NuColl is a vegan collagen offering an animal-free alternative to traditional animal-derived collagens for hair...
Happi
Hims & Hers Launches New Line of Volumizing Shampoos and Conditioners
Hims & Hers Health, Inc., a consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has launched a new line of volumizing shampoos and conditioners that are formulated with Biovolume 128, which has been shown to increase hair volume. These vegan, paraben-, phthalates-, sulfate-, dye- and...
Happi
Thrive Causemetics Expands Color Cosmetics Line with Instant Makeup Fix Set & Refresh Spray
New to Thrive Causemetics’ color cosmetics line is the Instant Makeup Fix Set & Refresh Spray. The lightweight mist ($35) sets makeup for extended wear all day as it perfects the complexion, according to the indie beauty brand. Powered by the brand’s 16-Hour Crease-Free Technology, the multitasking setting spray...
Bustle
Dog Trainers Say These 30 Cheap Things On Amazon Are Pure Genius
Sometimes you end up with a pile of dog products cluttering up your closet because they just didn’t work out. It happens. Buying new, clever pet products is seriously daunting, even if you’re just trying to choose a feeding bowl (there are honestly way too many styles). So, I asked the experts who actually know which puppy products to grab, and dog trainers say these 30 cheap things on Amazon are pure genius — and you’ll get a ton of use of them.
Comments / 0