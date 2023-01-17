ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BluBeauty

Best Skincare Products 2023

Natural complexions are the new staple in the makeup world. Ever since the pandemic changed our world and created an innovative social environment, more beauty lovers embraced the “I woke up like this” motto. In current fashion shows, designers are taking a refreshing new take on their models’ representation. Now skincare is a trending makeup hack to maintain the natural look while adding flair to the face. For some of you, this may not seem new or even a trend, but the industry of beauty is putting skincare forward and enhancement last. This year, there are thousands of new skincare products making their debut, while some tried and true products are becoming elevated to exclusive status.
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Satchel Bag for Just $89

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
AOL Corp

'The crepey skin on my 53-year-old arms is gone': Grab this anti-aging superstar for $12

It's a fact of life: As time goes by, your skin will gain laxity and start to wrinkle. Yes, aging is a privilege, but aging skin doesn't have to be part of the pleasure. A healthy, hydrated lifestyle combined with the right products that bring the anti-aging action can be a recipe for getting older gracefully. There's an Amazon superstar — Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion — that has all the ingredients you need to fix crinkly, crepey skin, and it's just $12.
Apartment Therapy

IKEA’s Latest Collection Features Donut Lamps and Sleek Glassware

If you’re looking to brighten up your home while waiting for the summer months to come along, IKEA’s latest collection might be the thing for you. Titled VARMBLIXT, the collection is the Swedish retailer’s collaboration with Rotterdam-based designer Sabine Marcelis. The much-anticipated IKEA x Sabine Marcelis collection was first announced in 2021, with the integral items being revealed at the 2022 Milan Design Week.
Trusted Reviews

Amazon Music Unlimited is raising subscription prices in the UK and US

Amazon Music Unlimited has become the latest in a litany of streaming services to hike the prices in the last few months. From February 21, the Apple Music rival is going up in the US and the UK by £1 and $1 respectively. The individual plan will now cost £9.99/$10.99 per month, while the student plan is £4.99/$5.99 respectively. New subscribers will see the new price immediately.
Happi

Ulta Beauty Appoints Michelle Crossan-Matos as Chief Marketing Officer

Beauty retailer Ulta Beauty has named Michelle Crossan-Matos as its chief marketing officer. In her position, Crossan-Matos will oversee workstreams across integrated marketing, creative, store design, member loyalty, public relations, consumer insight, and UB Media, the company’s retail media network. Experience at Procter & Gamble. Prior to joining Ulta...
Happi

Geltor Expands into Hair Care with Launch of NuColl Biodesigned Vegan Collagen

Aligned with shifting consumer sentiments and the growing demand for vegan and cruelty-free beauty products, Geltor, a leader in biodesigned proteins, introduces NuColl, a new vegan alternative to animal-derived collagen for global hair care applications. NuColl is a vegan collagen offering an animal-free alternative to traditional animal-derived collagens for hair...
Happi

Hims & Hers Launches New Line of Volumizing Shampoos and Conditioners

Hims & Hers Health, Inc., a consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, has launched a new line of volumizing shampoos and conditioners that are formulated with Biovolume 128, which has been shown to increase hair volume. These vegan, paraben-, phthalates-, sulfate-, dye- and...
Bustle

Dog Trainers Say These 30 Cheap Things On Amazon Are Pure Genius

Sometimes you end up with a pile of dog products cluttering up your closet because they just didn’t work out. It happens. Buying new, clever pet products is seriously daunting, even if you’re just trying to choose a feeding bowl (there are honestly way too many styles). So, I asked the experts who actually know which puppy products to grab, and dog trainers say these 30 cheap things on Amazon are pure genius — and you’ll get a ton of use of them.

