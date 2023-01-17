Read full article on original website
koxe.com
Rain Looks Likely Locally Tuesday, but Snow?
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? Time will tell how this plays out but here is how it looks as of Saturday morning. What to Expect – A...
Highway 87 now open after Friday wreck
Update: (Friday, 9:14 a.m.) TxDOT Amarillo reported that Highway 87 is now open. Original Story: MOORE COUNTY Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo, a wreck on Highway 87 has caused traffic to be redirected on Friday morning. Officials noted that traffic was being directed down FM 2589 as of around […]
thepampanews.com
Explosion and Fire at Johnson Tank Farm leaves 4 in critical condition
It was just a typical Tuesday morning, just after 10 a.m., for an Electric City (about 3 miles north, northwest of Borger) resident that lives approximately 50 to 100 feet from Johnson Tank Farm, when a blast that completely shook his home left him and his young son terrified. “My first thought was that a terrible car accident had just occurred,” said the resident (who wishes to remain anonymous).
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Pedestrian hit by car, killed on South Osage
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed Saturday night. Amarillo police said Hayden Paul Ducommun, 32, was walking across the 2700 block of S. Osage Street around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a 2005 Mercury Montego. Ducommun was not at an...
thepampanews.com
Texas Rose Fire
Pampa Fire Department was dispatched to 2841 Perryton Parkway, Texas Rose Steakhouse, on a structure fire. Pampa Fire Department responded with six (6) units and eleven (11) personnel. They were assisted on the scene by Hoover Volunteer Fire Department with one (1) unit and five (5) personnel. The structure was...
thepampanews.com
Fitness Chamber Open for Business
The Fitness Chamber officially opened it’s doors to Pampa Monday, January 9th and immediately hit a milestone that owner, Ruben Chaves, was aiming for. “We were offering a special to the first 50 members to sign up, with no sign up fee,” Chaves said. “Within that first day, we hit our mark and I couldn’t be more pleased.”
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Flight to Wichita makes emergency landing in Texas
United Airlines Flight 4296 Houston to Wichita was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo Airport after developing hydraulic issues.
BREAKING: Reported Explosion, Fire at Johnson Tank Farm Near Borger and Stinnett
Update posted by the High Plains Observer shows the scene. An update has been posted by officials with the Borger Complex. According to several sources and area emergency communications, there have been multiple reports of explosions at Phillip 66 Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County near FM1551 & Wilson. The...
Could Amarillo Finally Get The First Big Snowfall Of The Season?
I woke up this morning to a weather alert. Supposedly, this weekend is going to be cold and it has the potential to give us something we haven't seen much of this winter. Could Amarillo really be getting the first big snowfall of the season this weekend?. Knowing The Texas...
KFDA
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross Street area. According to officials, officers were called around 8:02 p.m. about a vehicle hitting a person on 27th Street and S. Ross Street. Officers say the person has died.
thepampanews.com
Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston
Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston passed away January 15, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. He was born August 28, 1960, to Harold Gene, Sr. and Elizabeth Earlene (Dick) Baston, in Pampa, TX. Darrell attended Pampa High School and went on to become a skilled heavy equipment operator, working in the oil fields.
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department using drones for new Regional Crime Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department will be using drones as the latest way to help fight crime. The drones help by mapping crime scenes, aiding in search and rescue and finding a suspect on foot or by car. “The idea behind any technology is to be a...
abc7amarillo.com
Body found west of Amarillo confirmed to be man missing since June
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Human remains found in December near Indian Hill and Hope Road have been confirmed as that of a man missing since June. Wade Benjamin Pierce, 28, was reported missing on June 6, 2022, after family members had not seen him for six days. The...
thepampanews.com
Altrusa International of Pampa
Altrusa International Club of Pampa met January 10, 2023 with president Barb Hahn presiding. Sandy Mathis and Pat Johnson served as greeters. Brenda Tucker gave the Accent on the upcoming Altrusa District Conference. The conference to be held April 20-23 in Grapevine will celebrate Altrusa’s 100 year birthday in Texas. The Pampa club was chartered in 1953 along with Borger. Two Pampa club members, Glyndene Shelton and Brenda Tucker have served as District Governor.
thepampanews.com
New City Commissioner Sworn In
Jimmy Reed is the newly seated commission-er for Ward 4. Commissioner Reed was sworn in on Monday, Jan 9th at the City of Pampa Commission Meeting. Reed replaced the seat of Brian Fisher. “My vision is for Pampa to be a destination where everyone would choose to raise a family....
thepampanews.com
First City of Lefors Council Meeting of 2023
The City of Lefors recently had their first council meeting of the year. For the public comments session of the meeting, only one comment was presented. Resident Theresa David expressed her concerns pertaining to her water bill to the Council. Shortly after the public comments session concluded, the City Marshal,...
thepampanews.com
Serving the Community for over 50 Years: PYCC
The PYCC has been in Pampa since the 50’s serving the community with it’s facilities. Donating time to the swim teams for practice in the pools, or the tennis courts to tennis teams both from Pampa and surrounding areas when weather isn’t in favor of outdoor practice.
Remains of missing Amarillo man found, identified
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s reported the remains of 28-year-old Wade Benjamin Pierce, who went missing in June 2022, were positively identified after found in December. Officials detailed that the remains were located in the area of Indian Hill and Hope Road on Dec. 19, with the Oklahoma State University Center […]
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center
I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
