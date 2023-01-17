Read full article on original website
School Views: Making progress on housing
As the new year gets underway, we want to provide an update on our housing efforts at Eagle County School District. Our Housing Master Plan released in April 2020 outlined a goal of creating 120 housing opportunities for district employees and facilitating housing opportunities through partnerships, programs, and connecting employees with existing resources.
Vail Veterans Program takes vets to Africa
Since 2004, the Vail Veterans Program has transformed the lives of military injured and their families through innovative programs. Leaders of the local nonprofit believe the mountains can bring hope, build confidence and create life-long relationships with those wounded vets who are going through something similar. The Rocky Mountains have...
Time Machine: 30 years ago, Vail-based lawn chair demo team performs at Clinton inauguration
Hailing from Vail, the Precision Lawn Chair Demonstration Team performed at the first inauguration of Bill Clinton as president of the United States on Jan. 20, 1993. In a piece titled “Hollywood meets Woodstock,” Newsweek magazine described the Clinton Inaugural as “the largest and most elaborate Inauguration of modern times.”
Colorado River Water Conservation District considers criteria for water conservation program
A Western Slope water conservation district has released a draft of the rules it plans to use to guide a program paying water users to cut back. The Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District Board of Directors discussed the policy at its quarterly meeting in January. In December, the Upper Colorado River Commission unveiled details of a rebooted water conservation program, which originally ran from 2015 to 2018 and paid water users to use less Colorado River water.
How Apex Mountain School is creating educational events to build community in the outdoors
During the pandemic and the last few years, participation in outdoor recreation has continued to increase with more individuals trying, and sticking with, new outdoor opportunities. The Outdoor Industry Association’s 2022 State of the Outdoor Market reported that more than 10 million new participants have enjoyed outdoor recreation activities since March 2020.
Summit School District leaders defend inclusionary LGBTQ resolution following ‘aggressive’ public meeting
Following a public meeting Jan. 12 in which roughly 100 people gathered before the Summit School District Board of Education to address the district’s commitment to LGBTQ inclusion — especially for younger students — district leaders defended the policy and said they felt some comments were threatening and discriminatory.
Walking Mountains launches free Climate Speaker Series this month
Walking Mountains Science Center is kicking off its second annual Climate Speaker Series this month, hosting the first of three speaker events on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. The series, which is sponsored by Don and Jennifer Holzworth and hosted by Colorado Mountain College in Edwards, brings in one...
Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House
Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
New omicron subvariant expected to make waves in Eagle County in coming weeks
There’s a new omicron subvariant bringing COVID-19 waves across the world and country. The XBB.1.5 subvariant — nicknamed the “kraken” — is quickly becoming the most dominant strain of the virus, and it’s already arrived in Colorado and Eagle County. “We’re going to continue...
Gypsum approves largest investment in capital projects in town history
The town of Gypsum recently approved a 2023 budget that more than doubles last year’s total general fund expenditures at $22.8 million and features the largest investment in capital projects in the town’s history. The town is starting the year with an unusually high general fund balance of...
Expansion plan for Eagle bike park envisions runs that mimic local trails
Eagle’s Open Space and Recreation Committee unveiled its final concept design for major expansions to the bike park near the Eagle Pool and Ice Rink at Haymaker’s trailhead. One of the park’s major objectives is to create a space that mimics challenging aspects of favorite local trails.
Will Eagle County fall into recession? Some national trends point that way
Is the U.S. headed for a recession? Maybe. How will it affect Eagle County? It’s hard to say. Still, a number of economic fundamentals remain strong, even as the national real estate market slumps, interest rates rise and tech firms lay off thousands of employees. Tom Foley is the...
Vail Valley’s SteamMaster celebrating 45 years
Forty-five years ago, Gary Gilman was looking for a way to support his ski habit. He found it, and more, by creating SteamMaster Cleaning and Restoration. Gilman after all these years is easing his way out of the company, now owned by CEO Raj Manickam and President Matt Monica. Julie Gilman is still running the office.
Roberts: Back to work at the Capitol
On Jan. 9, the Colorado legislature commenced and we began our work serving our great state. The start of the legislative year provides a spirit of optimism, as we seek to bring solutions and ideas for the challenges and opportunities that our communities face. After speaking directly with many voters on the campaign trail and community leaders in recent weeks, I feel energized and hopeful about drafting and passing legislation that meets our region’s needs and makes Eagle County an even better place to live. ` `
Dr. J. Richard Steadman, pioneering orthopedic surgeon and founder of The Steadman Clinic, dies at 85
Dr. J. Richard Steadman, the renowned innovator and mentor in the field of orthopedic sports medicine who founded The Steadman Clinic, died peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning at his home in Vail. He was 85. Steadman was internationally known for the development of several advanced surgical procedures for...
Vail Town Council revisits priorities to kick off the year
With a new year comes the opportunity to re-evaluate, reset and forge a path ahead. And on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Vail Town Council is setting out to do just that with a strategic planning session during a morning board retreat. The retreat will offer an opportunity to evaluate the...
Vail votes to extend East Vail entitlements to allow settlement negotiations to continue
The Vail Town Council voted to extend the entitlements on Vail Resorts’ East Vail property, allowing the two entities time to reach a settlement through court-ordered mediation. In a swift and unanimous on Tuesday night, the council voted to extend the expiration dates of the approvals of the development...
Ski, soup and views at Grill on the Gore
In wintertime, Grill on the Gore transforms into a cozy Nordic skiing lodge, warming guests with a flavorful — and bottomless — soup buffet. Every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the buffet features three soups: a vegetarian option, a protein-based soup like chicken noodle, and the signature bison chili. This classic chili has hearty portions of bison mixed into a delicious blend of spices, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños.
Letter: Big fan of the new sportswriter
I quit reading the sports section of the Vail Daily when my youngest grandchild graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 2020. I was never a fan of Chris Freud, so was not sorry to see that he retired in the fall of 2021. I was, however, happy to see...
Bus ridership up, frontage road days down with Vail’s new parking program
The start of ski season this year brought changes to Vail’s parking program. The changes were meant to encourage other types of transit to the town and higher turnover of parking spaces as well as reduce the number of overflow days onto the South Frontage Road. The rollout of...
