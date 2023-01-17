ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, CO

School Views: Making progress on housing

As the new year gets underway, we want to provide an update on our housing efforts at Eagle County School District. Our Housing Master Plan released in April 2020 outlined a goal of creating 120 housing opportunities for district employees and facilitating housing opportunities through partnerships, programs, and connecting employees with existing resources.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Veterans Program takes vets to Africa

Since 2004, the Vail Veterans Program has transformed the lives of military injured and their families through innovative programs. Leaders of the local nonprofit believe the mountains can bring hope, build confidence and create life-long relationships with those wounded vets who are going through something similar. The Rocky Mountains have...
VAIL, CO
Colorado River Water Conservation District considers criteria for water conservation program

A Western Slope water conservation district has released a draft of the rules it plans to use to guide a program paying water users to cut back. The Glenwood Springs-based Colorado River Water Conservation District Board of Directors discussed the policy at its quarterly meeting in January. In December, the Upper Colorado River Commission unveiled details of a rebooted water conservation program, which originally ran from 2015 to 2018 and paid water users to use less Colorado River water.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
How Apex Mountain School is creating educational events to build community in the outdoors

During the pandemic and the last few years, participation in outdoor recreation has continued to increase with more individuals trying, and sticking with, new outdoor opportunities. The Outdoor Industry Association’s 2022 State of the Outdoor Market reported that more than 10 million new participants have enjoyed outdoor recreation activities since March 2020.
VAIL, CO
Mountain Recreation to revisit future of Edwards Field House

Mountain Recreation is taking another look at the Edwards Field House to ensure it meets the needs of the community and plan for possible future renovations. In 2019, as part of its Edwards Community Survey, the rec district received feedback on the facility’s current amenities. Now, in 2023, it is requesting additional feedback from the Edwards community to see whether the 2019 comments still resonate or see if they have shifted.
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Valley’s SteamMaster celebrating 45 years

Forty-five years ago, Gary Gilman was looking for a way to support his ski habit. He found it, and more, by creating SteamMaster Cleaning and Restoration. Gilman after all these years is easing his way out of the company, now owned by CEO Raj Manickam and President Matt Monica. Julie Gilman is still running the office.
VAIL, CO
Roberts: Back to work at the Capitol

On Jan. 9, the Colorado legislature commenced and we began our work serving our great state. The start of the legislative year provides a spirit of optimism, as we seek to bring solutions and ideas for the challenges and opportunities that our communities face. After speaking directly with many voters on the campaign trail and community leaders in recent weeks, I feel energized and hopeful about drafting and passing legislation that meets our region’s needs and makes Eagle County an even better place to live. ` `
COLORADO STATE
Vail Town Council revisits priorities to kick off the year

With a new year comes the opportunity to re-evaluate, reset and forge a path ahead. And on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Vail Town Council is setting out to do just that with a strategic planning session during a morning board retreat. The retreat will offer an opportunity to evaluate the...
VAIL, CO
Ski, soup and views at Grill on the Gore

In wintertime, Grill on the Gore transforms into a cozy Nordic skiing lodge, warming guests with a flavorful — and bottomless — soup buffet. Every day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the buffet features three soups: a vegetarian option, a protein-based soup like chicken noodle, and the signature bison chili. This classic chili has hearty portions of bison mixed into a delicious blend of spices, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños.
VAIL, CO
Letter: Big fan of the new sportswriter

I quit reading the sports section of the Vail Daily when my youngest grandchild graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 2020. I was never a fan of Chris Freud, so was not sorry to see that he retired in the fall of 2021. I was, however, happy to see...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
