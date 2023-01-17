ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Statewide manhunt for murder suspect in North Alabama

A statewide manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspects ends in North Alabama. U.S. Marshalls arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle Friday night. The Walker County Sheriff Nicke Smith says he was in contact with Mahaffey for most of the day Friday and that communication resulted in Smith contacting US Marshals Service.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody. Once assisting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Morgan County man shot to death, 1 detained

One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Curry Chapel Road in Somerville. Deputies arriving found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead....
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man arrested on drug charges after brief chase in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Rainbow City man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Maleek Rashad Davis was charged with one count of Drug Trafficking (methamphetamine) and one count of Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner

VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt. 
VINEMONT, AL
WAAY-TV

Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences

Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 19• theft of property-2nd degree; Radio Shack; miscellaneous; $1,696• theft by deception-3rd degree; person; cash; $1,000• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $661 Arrests Jan. 19Bradley, Jamie M.; 26• public intoxication Henderson, Shelia A.; 55• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Moore, Tammy R.; 36• FTA- theft by deception-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation Golden, David G.; 47• FTA- driving while license suspended• FTA- insurance violation Leonard, Ashley S.; 34• theft of property-2nd degree Fanning, Nathan D.; 38• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- disorderly conduct• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests recently, including:  Thursday, Jan. 5  On Jan. 4, deputies responded to a call reporting a carjacking in the Berlin community. The alleged victim provided names of the offenders, who left prior to the deputies’ arrival.   The next day, on Jan. 5, investigators went to a residence in the Hanceville area for a follow-up investigation.   The two suspects, Tabatha Leal Danine Martin, 37, of Vinemont, and David Justin Farley, 46, of Hanceville, were located at the residence.   Narcotics and evidence of manufacturing were allegedly located at the residence.   Both were arrested and charged with...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: University Drive eastbound closed near Jordan Lane after pedestrian struck by vehicle

Huntsville Police Department has shut down eastbound traffic on University Drive, from Jordan Lane to Julia Street, while emergency crews respond to a wreck in the area. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed one person was injured in the wreck. That person was in a wheelchair and struck by a vehicle, according to Webster.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

