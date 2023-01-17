Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Two injured in cutting incident in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department says two people are recovering after a cutting incident. It happened just before three Sunday afternoon on Holiday Drive. Police say one victim was hurt in the cutting, another was injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police...
WAAY-TV
Statewide manhunt for murder suspect in North Alabama
A statewide manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspects ends in North Alabama. U.S. Marshalls arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle Friday night. The Walker County Sheriff Nicke Smith says he was in contact with Mahaffey for most of the day Friday and that communication resulted in Smith contacting US Marshals Service.
WAFF
HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged shoplifter was detained by the Huntsville Police Department on Friday afternoon. According to officials, the alleged shoplifting happened at 2801 S. Memorial Pkwy. at 4:47 p.m. The suspect hit the officers, officials say, while they were trying to take them into custody.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Officer suffers minor injuries in scuffle with suspect
A Huntsville Police Department officer suffered minor injuries Friday at Parkway Place Mall. An alleged shoplifter hit the officer while being taken into custody, police said. Additional officers arrived and assisted with the incident.
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.
Morgan County man shot to death, 1 detained
One man is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Curry Chapel Road in Somerville. Deputies arriving found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead....
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Somerville man identified as victim of fatal Wednesday night shooting
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has identified Robert Daniel Keahey, 50, of Somerville as the victim found shot Wednesday night on Curry Chapel Road. The sheriff's office previously said "the shooter was identified and detained at the scene." No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, according to the...
ABC 33/40 News
Man arrested on drug charges after brief chase in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Rainbow City man was arrested Tuesday on drug charges in Etowah County, according to Sheriff Jonathon Horton. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Maleek Rashad Davis was charged with one count of Drug Trafficking (methamphetamine) and one count of Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement.
Grand jury decides not to indict former Limestone County teacher
A Limestone County Grand Jury has declined to indict a former Limestone County teacher for allegedly having relations with a student.
WAAY-TV
Hazel Green family found dead in Alabama, Tennessee homes in apparent murder-suicide
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of a family of four who were found dead in two separate locations: A home on Chelle Mill Lane in Hazel Green, and an address in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The sheriff's office said deputies were called to do a welfare check about...
Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner
VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt.
WAAY-TV
Person in wheelchair struck by vehicle near University Drive and Jordan Lane in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department has reopened eastbound traffic on University Drive, from Jordan Lane to Julia Street, following a wreck in the area. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed one person was injured in the wreck. That person was in a wheelchair and struck by a vehicle, according to Webster.
WAAY-TV
Multiple drug-related agencies searching 2 Decatur residences
Local, state and federal agencies are serving search warrants at two residences in Decatur. The Morgan County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, DEA and ATF are operating in the 2,000 block of Montgomery Street SW in Decatur, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday morning. In a tweet, the...
Arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 20, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Jan. 19• theft of property-2nd degree; Radio Shack; miscellaneous; $1,696• theft by deception-3rd degree; person; cash; $1,000• theft of property-3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy. 157; general merchandise; $661 Arrests Jan. 19Bradley, Jamie M.; 26• public intoxication Henderson, Shelia A.; 55• FTA- criminal trespass-3rd degree Moore, Tammy R.; 36• FTA- theft by deception-4th degree• FTA- insurance violation Golden, David G.; 47• FTA- driving while license suspended• FTA- insurance violation Leonard, Ashley S.; 34• theft of property-2nd degree Fanning, Nathan D.; 38• FTA- public intoxication• FTA- disorderly conduct• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests recently, including: Thursday, Jan. 5 On Jan. 4, deputies responded to a call reporting a carjacking in the Berlin community. The alleged victim provided names of the offenders, who left prior to the deputies’ arrival. The next day, on Jan. 5, investigators went to a residence in the Hanceville area for a follow-up investigation. The two suspects, Tabatha Leal Danine Martin, 37, of Vinemont, and David Justin Farley, 46, of Hanceville, were located at the residence. Narcotics and evidence of manufacturing were allegedly located at the residence. Both were arrested and charged with...
Several agencies respond to neighboring Decatur homes
Several agencies, including the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, are responding to neighboring homes in Decatur on Thursday.
Two sent to hospital after accident near Pulaski Pike
Huntsville Emergency Medical Service Inc. (HEMSI) says two people were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a wreck on Stringfield Road.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Women killed in Madison County surprise birthday party shooting called ‘beautiful’ and ‘ambitious’
Tributes were posted online Monday to the two women killed in a mass shooting Saturday night in Madison County that saw a total of 13 people wounded at a surprise 21st birthday party. Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both died on the scene, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner...
wbrc.com
Inmate found in distress during nighttime security check at Etowah County Detention Center dies
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Etowah County Detention Center after an inmate was found in distress, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. Horton said an inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: University Drive eastbound closed near Jordan Lane after pedestrian struck by vehicle
Huntsville Police Department has shut down eastbound traffic on University Drive, from Jordan Lane to Julia Street, while emergency crews respond to a wreck in the area. Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. confirmed one person was injured in the wreck. That person was in a wheelchair and struck by a vehicle, according to Webster.
