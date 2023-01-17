Hugh Jackman Throws Hail Mary to Stop Ryan Reynolds ‘Spirited’ Oscar Recognition: ‘PLEASE Don’t Validate Him’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
'He'd Be So Touched If They Would Come': David Crosby Planned His Own Funeral In Hopes His Estranged Bandmates Attend
Rock icon David Crosby was so sure he was dying that the Mr. Spaceman singer planned his own funeral years before his death — and desperately hoped his estranged Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmates would bury the hatchet and attend, RadarOnline.com has learned. Crosby's death was announced on Thursday. He was 81 years old.The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer hadn't spoken to Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young in years, but had the desire to mend fences in recent years."David can be brash and arrogant, but these guys still mean so much to him after...
‘Magazine Dreams’ Review: Jonathan Majors Delivers a Powerhouse Performance as a Tormented Bodybuilder
Take a glance at Jonathan Majors’ eclectic collection of roles, and you’ll find a playwright in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” a fighter pilot in the recent “Devotion,” and soon a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” The versatility at work in his choices speaks of an enviable dramatic range always ripe for a challenge.
Debra Jo Rupp ‘Cried for a Month’ When ‘That ‘70s Show’ Ended – and Took Kitty’s Nursing Uniform With Her
Debra Jo Rupp was not ready to let go of her ever-fretting, occasionally kooky and definitely overprotective maternal character Kitty from “That ’70s Show.” When the Emmy-winning Fox sitcom wrapped after eight seasons, just as many years and 200 episodes, the “WandaVision” (and soon to be “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”) actress took anything and damn near everything she could from set.
‘Rotting in the Sun’ Review: Misanthropic Satire Misses Its Targets
The aptly titled “Rotting in the Sun” is a misanthropic comedy-mystery that pits writer-director-actor Sebastián Silva against Instagram influencer–comedian Jordan Firstman, both of whom are playing themselves or versions of themselves. Silva and Firstman both come across very poorly on screen, but it is difficult to ascertain just how intentional that is.
Jeremy Renner Says He Broke Over 30 Bones in Snow Plow Accident
Jeremy Renner says he has broken over 30-plus bones after being crushed by a 14,000-pound snowplow on New Year’s Day. Renner shared a picture on Instagram of him lying on his back in bed, receiving physical therapy. The “Mayor of Kingstown” star provided his fans with an update, Saturday morning since he was released from the hospital earlier this week.
How Marc Forster Made ‘A Man Called Otto’ A Hanks Family Affair
Marc Forster, who directed “A Man Called Otto,” built his American version of the Swedish story with different creative elements from three Hanks family members, including Tom Hanks starring as the central character and his son Truman portraying the younger version of Otto. “Ultimately when you’re dealing with...
‘To Live and Die and Live’ Review: Alienated Filmmaker Can’t Go Home Again in Grim Drama
Sundance alum Qasim Basir (2018’s “A Boy, A Girl, A Dream”) returns to Park City with “To Live and Die and Live,” an endlessly grim tale about a filmmaker’s homecoming to Detroit for his father’s funeral and some unfinished business. This is set against a palette of the prevailing sense of alienation he experiences within his extended family, creative circles, and the Muslim community.
James Cameron Says the ‘Avatar’ Ride at Walt Disney World Prepped Audiences for the Sequel: ‘We Snuck a Couple of Ilu In There’
James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” at the time of writing, is on track to cross the $2 billion mark this weekend. This is an incredible feat for any movie; it’s even more impressive given that the sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” just opened a month ago.
Harvey Guillén Visits ‘Colbert’ as George Santos to Mock What the Congressman Does in The Shadows (Video)
Stephen Colbert made a ton of wishes come true Thursday night, courtesy of “What We Do in the Shadows” star Harvey Guillén, and some really mean jokes about serial liar/congressman George Santos. Of course you know where this is going. Every since Santos became a figure of...
