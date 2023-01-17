Randall L. Hughes, 59, of Lancaster, died on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Fairfield Medical Center. Randy was born July 28, 1963 to the late Harry and Betty Hughes in Bucyrus, Ohio. He graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1982 and then served in the Navy as a Radioman 3rd Class from 1982 to 1986, serving an additional two years in the reserves. Randy earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from The Ohio State University in 1993 which led to his love of the Buckeyes and all things related to Ohio State.

LANCASTER, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO