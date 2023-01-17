Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Randall L. Hughes
Randall L. Hughes, 59, of Lancaster, died on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Fairfield Medical Center. Randy was born July 28, 1963 to the late Harry and Betty Hughes in Bucyrus, Ohio. He graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1982 and then served in the Navy as a Radioman 3rd Class from 1982 to 1986, serving an additional two years in the reserves. Randy earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from The Ohio State University in 1993 which led to his love of the Buckeyes and all things related to Ohio State.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mechelle Lynn Betz
Mechelle Lynn Betz, 49, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in OhioHealth Grant Medical Center. Mechelle was born in Galion, on March 22, 1973, to Michael and Mary (Perry) Betz and they survive in Galion. She graduated from Galion High School class of 1991. In her spare time, Mechelle...
crawfordcountynow.com
Doris Irene White
Doris Irene White, 96, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Brethern Care Village in Ashland, OH. Doris was born in Crestline on September 16, 1926, to the late Hubert and Mabel (Hotelling) Maddy. Doris married and survived her three husbands: Gabriel Reardon, Harold Hansen and Robert White. Doris...
crawfordcountynow.com
Paul Donald Borys
Paul Donald Borys, 64, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home in Galion. Paul was born on February 18, 1958, in Harvey, Illinois to the late Theodore and Irene (Lange) Borys. Paul was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons. He enjoyed hot rods, especially Chrysler/Mopar....
crawfordcountynow.com
Michael “Mike” Weaver
Michael “Mike” Weaver, 40, of Galion passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He was born February 17, 1982 in Bucyrus and was the son of Doyle James Weaver and Lorrie (Heath) Gossett. Mike was self-employed in construction and enjoyed working and the outdoors. He is survived by his...
crawfordcountynow.com
One dead…one in custody
BUCYRUS—One man is dead, after an alleged altercation behind a Bucyrus Bar Saturday, January 21, 2023. According to reports, Sean Cassaro of Bucyrus was killed during an alleged altercation with another man, Thomas Brown of Bucyrus. Brown was treated and released at Bucyrus Community Hospital. He is currently in...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police Chief sends message to community
BUCYRUS—The following video is a message from Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer to the citizens of Bucyrus. Assenheimer spoke to the Bucyrus City Council Thursday evening.
crawfordcountynow.com
Kidney transplant changes lives for Galion pastor and special donor
GALION–A longtime minister in town is getting a new lease on life thanks to a successful kidney transplant that’s been in the making for nearly a year. The Rev. Joe Stafford, 61, senior pastor of Wesley Chapel Church, underwent the surgery Jan. 6 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. His donor? Jayme Sparks, a friend and active member of another Galion congregation, Grace Point Church.
crawfordcountynow.com
Welcome Home Program 2023
BELLEVUE—Firelands Federal Credit Union, in cooperation with Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), is pleased to announce the return of the Welcome Home Program (WHP). The WHP offers grants to fund reasonable down payment and closing costs for low- and moderate-income homebuyers. Since its inception in 1998, the FHLB has dispersed $182.6 million in Affordable Housing Program funds on behalf of more than 37,350 households.
crawfordcountynow.com
Upper Sandusky downs Bucyrus to keep pace in N10
BUCYRUS — Bucyrus coach Brian Seybert knew his Lady Redmen faced a mismatch against Upper Sandusky’s bigger post players, Velourea Stowers and Kaidance Iles. So, Seybert designed a game plan to neutralize the Lady Rams’ bigs and it worked as he envisioned, even getting them into foul trouble.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers investigating a serious injury crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on January 19 at approximately 8:05 PM on State Route 309 at Marion Williamsport Rd. West in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia semi-tractor driven by Saul Lopez Ramirez, age 34, of Monte...
crawfordcountynow.com
Big third quarter helps Colonel Crawford rout Bucyrus
BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford may have had its 58-game regular season win streak broken last month, but the Eagles’ momentum remains intact. Bucyrus — as has been the case much of the second half of the season — played Colonel Crawford much better than the first meeting in the first half.
crawfordcountynow.com
Work Week Weather brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Snow for most of the week
BUCYRUS—Snow for Monday through Thursday. Highs this week are in the 30s. Here is your Work Week Weather Forecast from the National Weather Service brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Monday—A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9 AM. Cloudy, with a high of 34. Northwest wind 10...
crawfordcountynow.com
Buckeye Central defense checks New Riegel
NEW WASHINGTON — Teams that make just eight of 23 shots from the free throw line and fail to make a field goal in the fourth quarter usually don’t win the game. But that wasn’t the case for Buckeye Central Thursday night. Despite their free throw shooting...
crawfordcountynow.com
Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Snow on Sunday
BUCYRUS—Cloudy on Saturday with snow on Sunday. Highs this weekend in the 30s. Here is your Weather Service weekend forecast from AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Saturday—Mostly cloudy, with a high of 35. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Saturday Night—Mostly cloudy, with a low of 28. South wind of...
Comments / 0