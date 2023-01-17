Read full article on original website
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
NBC Shakes Up Sunday Schedule: Found Pushed to Fall, Magnum P.I. Gets Super-Sized Premiere, Blacklist to 10
NBC’s Found is getting lost until next season. The network announced Thursday that the new missing persons drama series — which was slated to premiere on Sunday, Feb. 19 — is being pushed to Fall 2023. As a result, The Blacklist will shift from Sundays at 8 pm to 10 pm (where Found was supposed to air) when it returns on Feb. 26, and Dateline will now kick off the night with an expanded two-hour edition (from 7-9 pm). Magnum P.I., meanwhile, will stay put at 9 pm, although it will now launch with two back-to-back episodes on Feb. 19. Also of note:...
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
'GMA' Behind-The-Scenes Drama Between Amy Robach & Lara Spencer Revealed As Benched Anchor Awaits Show Fate
Amy Robach had behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America way before her secret affair with T.J. Holmes went public. A catfight escalated when Robin Roberts stepped into the fray to make it clear she was firmly supporting Lara Spencer in her feud with Robach years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. In her memoir, Everybody's Got Something, breast cancer and bone marrow survivor Roberts raved about Spencer and credited other colleagues for the show's success — but barely gave Robach a mention. Though weatherman Sam Champion and news anchor Josh Elliot left GMA, Roberts gave a lot of ink to reminiscing about the...
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80 million five-year contract extension, The Tonight Show is drawing under 1.3 million eyeballs — less than half the audience of upstart Gutfeld! But that number is even more shocking when compared to Fallon’s celebrated debut! The Saturday Night Live alum, 48, chalked up an impressive 11 million viewers when he first took over for...
What Happened to Lara Spencer? Details on ‘GMA’ Host’s Surgery and Ongoing Recovery
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer is on the mend after undergoing surgery at the start of 2023. The broadcaster has been giving fans updates on her recovery on social media and what it’s been like getting back to work at the ABC studio. Keep scrolling for more details on her injury and condition.
Are Lara Spencer and Rick McVey Still Together? Inside ‘GMA’ Host’s Relationship and Love Life
Good Morning America host Lara Spencer has shared so many parts of her personal life with viewers since joining the team in 2011. When it comes to her relationships, the news anchor has revealed rare insight into her two marriages to ex David Haffenreffer and Rick McVey. Keep scrolling for details on whether Lara and Rick are still together.
How Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Broke The News To Her Mom, Laurie Metcalf, About Her Role As Mary
Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Laurie Metcalf and Zoe Perry, who have stepped into the shoes of Sheldon Cooper's mom during different stages of her life. Metcalf first introduced Mary Cooper to the world on "The Big Bang Theory," the hit sitcom about physicists awkwardly navigating love and friendships, in Season 1, Episode 4, "The Luminous Fish Effect." Leonard (Johnny Galecki) asks her to visit them in California, hoping that she can help Sheldon (Jim Parsons) get back on his feet after he is fired by his new boss. Metcalf continued to reprise her role throughout the show's run, ending with Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) wedding in Season 11, Episode 24, "The Bow Tie Asymmetry."
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Which ‘Newhart’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Actor Bob Newhart's beloved CBS sitcom ended 30 years ago, so which 'Newhart' cast members are still alive?
How Gerald McRaney Behaves On NCIS: Los Angeles Set According To Daniela Ruah
On set, actors often spend long hours together. Whether it's getting scenes right, reading through scripts, or overall hanging out between takes, they're bound to develop some strong friendships. On the other side of it, working with other performers can be nerve-wracking. What if you don't get along with a particular actor? Some may have different acting styles or methods that could clash with other personalities.
Chuck Lorre Convinced Jim Parsons That Young Sheldon Was An Origin Story And Not A Spin-Off
It's safe to say that the character of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) on "The Big Bang Theory" is unlike any other on TV. On the one hand, this theoretical physicist can be extremely pompous and insulting, given his high intelligence. On the other hand, thanks to Parsons' Emmy Award-winning portrayal, there's a loveable quality to Sheldon and his many quirks, from his repetitious door-knocking to his deep passion for trains.
Ashley Judd Calls for Stronger Suicide Privacy Laws After NY Post Publishes Naomi Judd Note
On Thursday, actress Ashley Judd called for stronger privacy laws and an end to the practice of releasing police reports related to suicide into the public record. Citing “galling, irresponsible” efforts by unnamed journalists to obtain information about the death of her mother, Naomi, Judd urged media outlets to be considerate and not report on every single detail when a person dies by suicide.
CNN Shake-Up Continues: Network Boss Chris Licht AXES 'CNN This Morning' Executive Producer Eric Hall After Show's Abysmal Ratings
Chris Licht has reportedly axed CNN This Morning executive producer Eric Hall from the program just months after rebooting the AM show in November, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development comes as Licht continues to make major shake-ups and changes to the struggling news network in an attempt to garner more audience members.According to the Wrap, Hall has been removed from his role on CNN This Morning and will instead work as executive producer on CNN Tonight with host Laura Coates.The announcement was made during a meeting on Thursday when Ryan Kadro – Licht’s second in command – informed CNN This...
Mark Harmon May Have Left in Season 19, But He Remains a Major Part of ‘NCIS’ Well Into Season 20
Mark Harmon said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs in episode 4 of season 19 after playing the character for more than 400 episodes.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS; Series Finale Date Set
One of CBS’ longest-running scripted shows, NCIS: Los Angeles, will be coming to an end after 322 episodes. Its current 14th season will be the show’s last, with the series finale set for May 14, airing on the network and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The NCIS spinoff, starring LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, is tied as the fifth longest-running CBS primetime scripted series ever, only behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds, both have since been revived, which...
TVLine Items: New Phineas and Ferb, Morgan Freeman's CIA Drama and More
Phineas and Ferb is making a comeback, courtesy of co-creator/executive producer Dan Povenmire’s new overall deal with Disney Branded Television, it was announced Friday at the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour. The animated series — which premiered in 2008 and aired on Disney Channel until 2015 — will return with 40 all-new episodes. The show “depicts two resourceful stepbrothers who conquer boredom and make every day of summer vacation count, often to the chagrin of their sister Candace,” per the official synopsis. Additionally, Povenmire’s animated superhero series Hamster & Gretel has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel. Ready for some...
bleedingcool.com
The West Wing: Joshua Malina Signaling Reboot "Details Soon"?
In a surprising move, Joshua Malina took to Twitter to signal that details on a reboot of NBC's The West Wing would be coming soon. It's hard to believe that it's coming up on three years since Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford (with Sterling K. Brown in for the late John Spencer in the role of Leo McGarry) reunited with original series creator Aaron Sorkin and Thomas Schlamme for HBO Max's A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote. What might be even harder to believe is that, after years & years of fans hoping for the series to be revisited or have a sequel series in play, considering our current political environment, a reboot might actually be on the way. But that's what we're hearing from Joshua Malina (The Big Bang Theory), who played speechwriter-turned-Oregon Congressman Will Bailey between Season 4 and 7. Earlier today, Malina tweeted, "Got back on Twitter just in time to talk about The West Wing reboot. Details soon!"
Robin Williams Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
Although his entertainment career began in the San Francisco Bay Area stand-up comedy scene in the 1970s, Robin Williams became one of the most successful and prolific actors of the late 20th century before dying by suicide in 2014. He left behind a tremendous body of brilliant film and television work in comedy and drama, with some of his most memorable performances including elements of both.
