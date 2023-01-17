ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds supports private schools

DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — Governor Kim Reynolds is a big supporter of education, be it public or private. In a letter the Iowa Governor said, “The Students First Act proposes that ‘per pupil funds’ would also be available for students who choose to attend accredited private schools.”
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?

Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
A gray and cold start to the workweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It has been a gray and seasonally cold January afternoon across Eastern Iowa. Cloud cover will continue overnight with temperatures cooling into the teens. We’ll start the workweek with another cold and gray day across Eastern Iowa with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s on Monday.
WATCH: Iowa superintendent shares snow day announcement to tune of 'Jump Around'

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A school superintendent in Iowa turned a boring snow day announcement into an impressive performance. Brent Hoesing, the superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools, made his first snow day announcement for the district to the tune of "Jump Around" — or for Hoesing: "The Snow's Comin' Down."
A small town with individual shallow wells finds itself susceptible to repeated water contamination

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Jared Strong of the Iowa Capital Dispatch about this southeast Iowa town's history of water issues that may reflect many others across the state, and we get an update on an education savings account bill using public funds for private education that is moving swiftly in the first couple weeks of the state legislative session with IPR's Katarina Sostaric.
Light Snow Headed For Iowa Saturday

(Des Moines, IA) -- The National Weather Service in Des Moines is predicting light snow across the southeast third of Iowa by late afternoon into evening Saturday. Accumulations are expected to be an inch or two or less. Higher amounts are expected near the Iowa-Missouri border. The snow is expected to taper off early Sunday morning with quiet and seasonably cold temperatures on Sunday.
Bruce Rastetter weighs in with Iowa lawmakers on school vouchers

One of Iowa's largest Republican donors, whose company is seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa, has urged state lawmakers to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" proposal. Bruce Rastetter sent identical emails to numerous members of the Iowa House and Senate, from both parties, on January 19....
Governor Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation. Vehicles transporting grain, fertilizer, and manure can be overweight without a permit now through February 29. The proclamation applies to vehicles transporting:. Corn. Soybeans. Hay. Straw. Silage. Stover. Fertilizer (dry, liquid, gas) Manure (dry, liquid) Additionally, according to a...
Which Iowa, Minnesota Cities Are Among Best for Life Expectancy?

As we understand more and more about what it takes to live a happy and healthy life, a lot of us are sticking around longer than ever. With life expectancies now at just over 77 years old (77.2) in United States, it's hard to believe that we've nearly doubled the number of birthdays we have now compared to the 1880s (40 years old).
Spring In Iowa Is Going To Be Cold And Wet

We are just two months away from the 2023 spring equinox but who's counting?. On Tuesday, as we were watching predictions come out about this week’s storm, I tried to look ahead to see what the spring and summer had in store. While at the time, the Farmers Almanac only had January and February predictions, there was a small sneak peek into what the summer might bring.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Iowa using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Snow totals: Here's a look at the latest snowfall reports across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Western and northern parts of Iowa received the most snow from Wednesday night's storm. Here's a look at the communities that received the most snowfall. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
School choice debate: Where are the private schools in Iowa?

After gaining approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday,the governor's proposal to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships is ready for debate and a full vote on the Senate floor. House File 68 passed out of the House Education Reform Committee Wednesday, the final hurdle it needed to...
Winter Storm Heading Into Iowa Wednesday Afternoon To Thursday UPDATE

(Des Moines, IA) -- A major winter storm is moving into Iowa from the west. "There will be some periods of moderate to heavy snowfall." Said National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan. "Most of that's going to occur later this afternoon and especially into the evening hours is when were...
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City

A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa

