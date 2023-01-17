Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin witness says fast-moving lights followed car in 'choreographed' wayRoger MarshWisconsin State
Related
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
Burlington store to replace Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol?
Could Burlington Stores Inc. replace the Piggly Wiggly on East Capitol Drive once it vacates its space?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was seriously hurt. Milwaukee police said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near 47th and Roosevelt; 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - A vehicle struck a tree near 47th and Roosevelt on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said after crashing the vehicle, the driver and people in the vehicle fled on foot. Two of the occupants, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, were taken to the hospital with injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
40th annual All-Canada Show returns to Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All-Canada returns to Milwaukee after a two-year hiatus at the Brookfield Conference Center from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. On opening night; guests will receive a free Dardevle 2023 collector lure and free seminars, maps, and travel guides. Before choosing a destination in Canada, guests can meet...
Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project
Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
shepherdexpress.com
Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza
Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023
KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023. This...
WISN
13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police
OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CBS 58
CD Warehouse in Kenosha closing at end of January
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for some music lovers in Southeastern Wisconsin. One of the only stores where customers can still buy, sell and trade CDs in Kenosha is closing at the end of the month. Candy Eisenhauer, a long-time musician, is preparing to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha County equity commission finds Black adults nearly seven times more likely than whites to be arrested
Black adults were nearly seven times more likely to be arrested in Kenosha County than their white counterparts, a finding a local commission believes may indicate disproportionate treatment by local law enforcement. A report prepared by the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission — based on 2021 state crime...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2 Bedroom Home in Racine
*PRESALE EVENT* Luxury Lakefront Living at its finest. Amenity-rich, resort-style TOWNHOMES, located on the shore of Lake Michigan. Enjoy gorgeous views of the Lake and Downtown Milwaukee skyline, nature, and modern amenities, all bundled up for your enjoyment & nestled conveniently between Milwaukee & Chicago. This premier to-be-built development will host 142 truly exquisite condos, featuring high end finishes, elevated ceilings, expansive windows, spacious patios, balconies, & open concepts. Amenities include a four-seasons pool, rec courts, walking trails, yoga & fitness studios, indoor & outdoor community spaces, and a dog park. Units have dedicated underground parking. Reserve your new home today! Unit/Project renderings & virtual tours are virtually staged and are subject to change.
WISN
Car crashes into awning at Grebe's Bakery, bakery closed for rest of day
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A popular West Allis bakery closed Sunday following a crash. West Allis police said they were called to Grebe's Bakery on Lincoln Avenue for a report of a car crashing into the awning of the building and possibly people. Officers found a pickup truck had...
wtmj.com
MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
7 Milwaukee east side armed robberies, 3 near UWM
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating seven armed robberies that happened Thursday night, Jan. 19, Friday morning, Jan. 20 and Saturday night, Jan. 21. Three of the crimes happened on the Upper East side and Shorewood near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus. According to a UWM police alert, the victims...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine 'Cops 'n Cuts,' free haircuts for 60 kids
RACINE, Wis. - Dozens of kids in Racine are looking extra sharp thanks, in part, to the Racine Police Department. A free haircut event called "Cops 'n Cuts" was held Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Anthony Lane Cop House. Students from Racine Unified School District were offered the opportunity to...
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Lobster Grilled Cheese
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Boat House Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave., is one of surprisingly few restaurants in Kenosha with...
Firefighters battle 5th alarm fire in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a fifth-alarm fire Sunday morning at a house in Wadsworth. The Gurnee Fire Department was called to the fire around 10:25 a.m. in the 36700 block of Kimberwick Lane. Because there are no fire hydrants in the area, the fire department said they had to use the Mutual Aid […]
Comments / 1