ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mequon, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin

While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee vehicle crash into building; 2 wounded

MILWAUKEE - A vehicle collided with a building near Oakland and North on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The driver, a 21-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was seriously hurt. Milwaukee police said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash near 47th and Roosevelt; 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - A vehicle struck a tree near 47th and Roosevelt on Saturday morning, Jan. 21. Police said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Police said after crashing the vehicle, the driver and people in the vehicle fled on foot. Two of the occupants, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, were taken to the hospital with injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

40th annual All-Canada Show returns to Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - All-Canada returns to Milwaukee after a two-year hiatus at the Brookfield Conference Center from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22. On opening night; guests will receive a free Dardevle 2023 collector lure and free seminars, maps, and travel guides. Before choosing a destination in Canada, guests can meet...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project

Tension is building on the city of Brookfield’s common council over an affordable housing project. In late November, the Flats at Bishop Woods housing development earned final approvals from the council. The 203-unit project, the ambition of a California-based developer, would offer affordable rents in the wealthy suburb. The housing project, a development of Lincoln […] The post Brookfield alder in hot seat after comments against affordable housing project appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
BROOKFIELD, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Racine's Famous Wells Brothers Pizza

Admittedly, I have not spent much time in Racine over the years. But I have heard about Wells Brothers Italian Restaurant from people who worked in the area and a couple Midwest food accounts on Instagram. Not to mention, it’s been listed on some “best pizza” lists and has been open since 1921, making it a notable southeastern Wisconsin establishment. So, I decided to take an afternoon to check out the pizza at 2148 Mead Street after popping into the nearby Racine Art Museum for an exhibit I’ve been meaning to see.
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha Pride announces new location and date for 2023

KENOSHA — Kenosha Pride is gearing up for another year of fun and unity. The organization that hosts the Kenosha Pride festival aims to bring the community together while promoting unity and acceptance of those of the LGBTQ+ community of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois. Kenosha Pride 2023. This...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

13th St. and W. College Ave. reopens: Oak Creek Police

OAK CREEK, Wis. — UPDATE. Oak Creek police updated the "active threat situation" Polic say "The area of 13th St and W College is now open again" This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 58

CD Warehouse in Kenosha closing at end of January

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for some music lovers in Southeastern Wisconsin. One of the only stores where customers can still buy, sell and trade CDs in Kenosha is closing at the end of the month. Candy Eisenhauer, a long-time musician, is preparing to...
KENOSHA, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2 Bedroom Home in Racine

*PRESALE EVENT* Luxury Lakefront Living at its finest. Amenity-rich, resort-style TOWNHOMES, located on the shore of Lake Michigan. Enjoy gorgeous views of the Lake and Downtown Milwaukee skyline, nature, and modern amenities, all bundled up for your enjoyment & nestled conveniently between Milwaukee & Chicago. This premier to-be-built development will host 142 truly exquisite condos, featuring high end finishes, elevated ceilings, expansive windows, spacious patios, balconies, & open concepts. Amenities include a four-seasons pool, rec courts, walking trails, yoga & fitness studios, indoor & outdoor community spaces, and a dog park. Units have dedicated underground parking. Reserve your new home today! Unit/Project renderings & virtual tours are virtually staged and are subject to change.
RACINE, WI
wtmj.com

MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

7 Milwaukee east side armed robberies, 3 near UWM

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating seven armed robberies that happened Thursday night, Jan. 19, Friday morning, Jan. 20 and Saturday night, Jan. 21. Three of the crimes happened on the Upper East side and Shorewood near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus. According to a UWM police alert, the victims...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine 'Cops 'n Cuts,' free haircuts for 60 kids

RACINE, Wis. - Dozens of kids in Racine are looking extra sharp thanks, in part, to the Racine Police Department. A free haircut event called "Cops 'n Cuts" was held Sunday, Jan. 22 at the Anthony Lane Cop House. Students from Racine Unified School District were offered the opportunity to...
RACINE, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Lobster Grilled Cheese

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Boat House Pub & Eatery, 4917 Seventh Ave., is one of surprisingly few restaurants in Kenosha with...
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

Firefighters battle 5th alarm fire in Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Ill. — Firefighters are battling a fifth-alarm fire Sunday morning at a house in Wadsworth. The Gurnee Fire Department was called to the fire around 10:25 a.m. in the 36700 block of Kimberwick Lane. Because there are no fire hydrants in the area, the fire department said they had to use the Mutual Aid […]
WADSWORTH, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy