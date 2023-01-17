Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
NetEase tears down WoW Orc statue as Blizzard shuts down Chinese servers
Amid the ongoing drama surrounding the closure of WoW’s servers in China, NetEase has destroyed its World of Warcraft Orc statue. Chinese company NetEase has handled publishing duties for many Blizzard games in China since 2008. However, a dispute between the two resulted in the latter announcing its upcoming suspension of World of Warcraft’s servers in the region.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s ‘Saturday Afternoon’ Cleared for Release After Four Year Struggle With Bangladesh Censors (EXCLUSIVE)
Bangladeshi auteur Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “Saturday Afternoon” has finally been cleared for release after a four year struggle with the Bangladesh Film Censor Board. The Bengali-and-English-language film takes its cue from the brutal terrorist attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka in 2016, which took place on a quiet Saturday afternoon and left more than 20 people dead. It had considerable festival play, winning awards at Fukuoka, Moscow and Vesoul. However, the Bangladesh Film Censor Board banned the film. “The board did not sanction permission for the movie’s exhibition, both at home or abroad, as it would disrupt internal security...
The sweet spot: is ethical and affordable chocolate possible?
Is it possible to make an ethical chocolate bar that’s also affordable? Tim McCollum, the founder of the bean-to-bar chocolate brand Beyond Good, says the answer is yes – but you have to transform the way it’s made. Beyond Good produces single-origin chocolate bars from cocoa sourced...
