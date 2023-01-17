Read full article on original website
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Secret Service Treatment of Biden Compared to Trump Raises Questions
Fox News has recently reported that the U.S. Secret Service is prepared to hand over information about visitors to Biden's Delaware home if asked by Congress.
Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat
PHOENIX — (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a liberal firebrand and prominent Latino lawmaker, announced Monday he'll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest. Gallego said he'd fight for normal...
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost ‘high ground’ in criticism over classified documents
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the “high ground” in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president’s home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden’s situation and that of former President Donald Trump‘s handling of classified documents.
Jeff Zients to replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
Jeff Zients, who ran President Joe Biden‘s Covid-19 response effort and served in high-ranking roles in the Obama administration, is expected to replace Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff, according to three people briefed on the matter. Klain is expected to step down in the...
Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker to begin in earnest
CINCINNATI (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder ’s bribery trial in what federal prosecutors believe is the largest corruption case in state history. Lobbyist Matt Borges, a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party, also is being tried. A jury...
FBI searches Biden’s Wilmington home and finds more classified materials
FBI investigators on Friday found additional classified material while conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home. Bob Bauer, the president’s personal attorney, said in a statement that during the search, which took place over nearly 13 hours Friday, “DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President’s service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President. DOJ also took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years.”
US to designate Russia’s Wagner mercenary group as a ‘transnational criminal organization’
The US Treasury Department will designate the Russian mercenary organization Wagner Group as a “transnational criminal organization” and will impose additional sanctions next week against the group and its support network across the world, the White House said on Friday. “These actions recognize the transcontinental threat that Wagner...
This prominent pastor says Christian nationalism is ‘a form of heresy’
Left vs. right. Woke vs. the unwoke. Red State Jesus vs. Blue State Jesus. There are some leaders who see faith and politics strictly as an either/or competition: You win by turning out your side and crushing the opposition. But the Rev. William J. Barber II, who has been called...
Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics
Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
Faucets in McCarthy’s district are running dry after years of drought. Constituents want him to do more
Shortly after Benjamin Cuevas and his family moved into their new home three years ago in Tooleville, California, he realized something was horribly wrong. In the middle of the day, the water pressure would drop completely. Cranking up both hot and cold could only coax a little drip out of the faucet.
