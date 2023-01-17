ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. On Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Home show comes to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Some folks may have missed the home building show in Kearney last weekend, but there’s a chance to catch up this weekend. Central Nebraska Home Builders Association is holding their 48th Home Builders Show inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. The vent...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

GIPD arrests two women for drug possession

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
HALL COUNTY, NE
KCCI.com

13-year-old girl leads Nebraska authorities on high-speed chase

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a 13-year-old girl led troopers on a high-speed chase on Monday night. Her passenger was an 11-year-old boy, according to authorities. The state patrol said they were the only two people in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling about 35 mph on...
KEARNEY, NE
iheart.com

Federal Investigation Into Child Trafficking At Grand Island Slaughterhouse

(Grand Island, NE) -- Federal investigators are reportedly looking into whether dozens of kids that worked at a slaughterhouse in Grand Island were being trafficked. NBC News says U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators have talked to three kids that were illegally employed to clean the slaughterhouse. Homeland Security tells NBC News it wants to be able to rule out the possibility outside traffickers forced the kids to work for Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Last month labor investigators said the company was violating child labor laws and the company agreed to a consent order. The investigators say 50 kids were working for Packers Sanitation Services at plants in Grand Island and Worthington, Minnesota.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Tri-City Storm wins on home ice 5-3 over Omaha

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-City Storm welcomed on in Omaha to Kearney on Saturday. In the end, the Storm defend home ice, winning it, 5-3 over the Lancers. See embedded video for highlights.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Delta Kappa Gamma donates blankets to those in need

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A woman’s education group gave some warmth to those in need. Delta Kappa Gamma donated five no-sew fleece blankets to Willow Rising, formerly known as the Crisis Center, this year. The idea came when Delta members got together and realized everyone can use a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska snowstorm closes major roads; travel discouraged

UPDATE, 4 p.m. — Interstate 80 is now closed from Grand Island to the Wyoming border. UPDATE, 7:00 a.m. — Both I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced multiple closures due...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

UNK hosts Midwest HS Wrestling Duals, Millard South wins

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK hosted its Midwest High School Wrestling Duals at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Friday. Twelve teams participated, along with two junior varsity programs. Here are the team results from the meet:. Millard South. Augusta. Kearney. Columbus. York. Minden. Kearney JV. Millard South JV. Amherst. Norton Community.
KEARNEY, NE

