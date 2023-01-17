Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Grand Island police confirm sighting of Aurora couple as search continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities on Friday confirmed a sighting of a missing Aurora couple. The Grand Island Police Department says it has new information regarding the movements of Robert and Loveda Proctor. With the help of the community, police say they placed the Proctors outside of Grand Island...
klkntv.com
Man wanted in 2 counties put up fight when Grand Island officer found him, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island Police officer had his hands full when a man tried to flee from arrest last weekend. Police said Kelvin Macedo was seen in a car associated with a missing and endangered person, causing officers to perform a traffic stop. The officer thought...
KSNB Local4
Colorado man arrested in Central Nebraska after road rage incident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Colorado man after reports of a road rage incident on Interstate 80 near Elm Creek. On Tuesday at approximately 2 p.m., Buffalo County Communications notified NSP Dispatchers they had received a report of a driver brandishing a handgun towards another driver.
KSNB Local4
Home show comes to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Some folks may have missed the home building show in Kearney last weekend, but there’s a chance to catch up this weekend. Central Nebraska Home Builders Association is holding their 48th Home Builders Show inside Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. The vent...
klkntv.com
Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
KSNB Local4
More work needed Friday to clear downtown Grand Island, Kearney streets
GRAND ISLAND and KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - It looks like it will take two nights to clear all the snow from downtown streets in Grand Island and Kearney. Parking will be banned on certain streets again Friday night into Saturday morning. The City of Grand Island Streets Division said it...
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests two women for drug possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
KCCI.com
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska authorities on high-speed chase
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a 13-year-old girl led troopers on a high-speed chase on Monday night. Her passenger was an 11-year-old boy, according to authorities. The state patrol said they were the only two people in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling about 35 mph on...
iheart.com
Federal Investigation Into Child Trafficking At Grand Island Slaughterhouse
(Grand Island, NE) -- Federal investigators are reportedly looking into whether dozens of kids that worked at a slaughterhouse in Grand Island were being trafficked. NBC News says U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators have talked to three kids that were illegally employed to clean the slaughterhouse. Homeland Security tells NBC News it wants to be able to rule out the possibility outside traffickers forced the kids to work for Packers Sanitation Services Inc. Last month labor investigators said the company was violating child labor laws and the company agreed to a consent order. The investigators say 50 kids were working for Packers Sanitation Services at plants in Grand Island and Worthington, Minnesota.
1011now.com
Police following up on leads in search for missing Aurora couple
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department is following up on leads in the hopes of finding a couple who’s been missing for several days. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police Saturday morning. Aurora Police Lt. Ryan Dummer said they have had multiple reports...
Police provide update on missing elderly Aurora couple
A couple from Aurora, Nebraska have been missing since last week. Eighty-nine-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Veda Proctor were last seen on Friday in Aurora.
Nebraska State Patrol stops 2 children after high-speed pursuit on I-80
The driver was identified as a 13-year-old female. The passenger was identified as an 11-year-old male. Both were placed in protective custody.
klkntv.com
Two Colorado kids found with marijuana, gun after high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from Colorado were arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit with troopers near Kearney. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Pathfinder crawling east at about 35 mph on Interstate 80, just southeast of Kearney. The trooper...
10-year-old killed in Kansas school district accident liked recess and P.E., obit says
He was nicknamed “Trippy” at school for falling over nothing or just rolling around on the floor, according to his obituary.
KSNB Local4
Tri-City Storm wins on home ice 5-3 over Omaha
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-City Storm welcomed on in Omaha to Kearney on Saturday. In the end, the Storm defend home ice, winning it, 5-3 over the Lancers. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Delta Kappa Gamma donates blankets to those in need
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A woman’s education group gave some warmth to those in need. Delta Kappa Gamma donated five no-sew fleece blankets to Willow Rising, formerly known as the Crisis Center, this year. The idea came when Delta members got together and realized everyone can use a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska snowstorm closes major roads; travel discouraged
UPDATE, 4 p.m. — Interstate 80 is now closed from Grand Island to the Wyoming border. UPDATE, 7:00 a.m. — Both I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced multiple closures due...
KSNB Local4
UNK hosts Midwest HS Wrestling Duals, Millard South wins
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - UNK hosted its Midwest High School Wrestling Duals at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Friday. Twelve teams participated, along with two junior varsity programs. Here are the team results from the meet:. Millard South. Augusta. Kearney. Columbus. York. Minden. Kearney JV. Millard South JV. Amherst. Norton Community.
KSNB Local4
Central City boys basketball stampedes over Wood River
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City boys basketball put its one-loss record to the test Friday hosting Wood River. The Bison beat the Eagles 51-41. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
