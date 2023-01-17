ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omak, WA

Wenatchee man gets 11 years in prison for child molestation

WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for molesting a child. Devon S. McGrady, 33, pleaded guilty in December to three counts of first-degree child molestation and one count of a no contact order violation. McGrady was sentenced Wednesday to an 11-year prison...
WENATCHEE, WA
Omak man who nearly ran over five-year-old in stolen car after shooting vehicle’s owner sentenced to years in prison

OMAK - A 32-year-old Omak man earned eight years behind bars after shooting a man only to steal his car. This week, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Chance The Wind Smith to 96 months in federal prison for the violent shooting of a person in Omak in September 2021. Judge Rice imposed three years of federal supervision upon Smith’s release from custody.
OMAK, WA
Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County

COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
2 people missing in Deer Park house fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – 2 people are unaccounted for after a fire broke out at a home on the corner of south Stevens Ave. and east A St. in Deer Park. Spokane County Fire Districts 4 and 9 are currently on the scene working to put the fire out. Although...
DEER PARK, WA
Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest Open For Winter Camping

The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is inviting campers to enjoy the experience this winter. Winter camping doesn't require a cooler or ice to keep food cold. There are also no bugs, and the crowds are much smaller. Robin DeMario with the Forest Service says access to winter camping can be more...
OKANOGAN, WA

