Save 20% on The Viral Amazon Coat That’s Just As Warm As Canada Goose

By Julia Yoo
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Anna Zhuk/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Finding a winter coat that’s stylish and warm is no easy feat. Finding one that’s in your budget is even harder. If you love the look and quality of Canada Goose parkas but aren’t so thrilled about the $1000+ price tag, you’ll want to check out this dupe we found on Amazon. The Orolay Down Jacket is one of the most popular items on Amazon, and it’s gaining a lot of attention on TikTok for its ability to keep you warm while still looking stylish.

To make this amazing deal even better, Amazon is offering an exclusive 20% off coupon just for today. Get ready to stay warm and look fashionable this winter with our favorite viral jacket.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NEgxV_0kHgWOFW00

The Orolay Thickened Down Jacket: $119.99 (was $149.99)

Customers can’t believe that it’s as warm as a Canada Goose jacket without the hefty price tag. One of them even said, “Jacket is perfect[…]I get so many compliments, and it looks far more expensive in person than what I actually paid[…]I definitely plan to get it in another color. I highly recommend it. It is extremely warm also. I live in Boston, and I need a jacket to get me through when my Canada goose was being cleaned, and this was just as warm.

The Orolay coat is a unique, stylish, and practical garment for those cold winter days. This jacket is made of 100% polyester, and the fabric has a higher density than other products in the market to keep out the wind while keeping you warm. The warm fleece-lined hood, side zippers, and six big pockets make this jacket ideal for outdoor activities. Despite its warmth, this jacket is extremely light-weight and portable and can be easily folded into a compact package when not in use. In addition to black, this jacket also comes in beige, grey, green, navy, red, yellow, and camo so you can find one that’s perfect for your individual style.

Overall, the Orolay jacket is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a stylish yet practical coat to get through the cold winter months. It provides the same warmth and comfort as Canada Goose for only a fraction of the price. Get it now for 20% off!

Finally! Yoga Pants You Can Wear To The Office

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, you can’t escape ‘em. Yoga pants have taken over the world and women aren’t just wearing them to the gym — they’re also wearing them on grocery runs, airports, and even lounging around the house. But maybe one place these comfy pants haven’t made their debut yet is the office — well, that was before we found these yoga pants that are so stylish and oh-so comfy, that you can wear even wear them under a blazer and fool everyone at work into believing that they’re dress pants!
Endangered foods: why our diet is narrower than ever – and these seven foods urgently need saving

What does it mean when a food or drink becomes “endangered”, when there are so few people producing it that it is on the brink of disappearing for ever? Should we worry, as we do about ancient ruins and the giant panda? Or should we conclude that the loss of historic cheeses, cakes, fruits, booze and even animal species is the sad but inevitable result of people’s palates and priorities changing?
Mariah Carey & Daughter Monroe, 11, Twin In Matching Pink Puffer Coats While Skiing: Photos

Leave it to Mariah Carey, 52, to show up skiing in complete style! The “We Belong Together” songstress hit the slopes with her daughter, Monroe, 11, in matching pink puffer jackets on Jan. 18, and took to Instagram to document the mommy-and-me moment. “Matching ensems [sic] on the slopes!”, Mariah captioned the carousel of snow-filled photos. The blonde beauty not only rocked the fashionable coat, but completed her look with a black beanie, earmuffs, black leggings, and black gloves. Her mini-me also sported the same black beanie along with purple ski goggles, black trousers, and fingerless gloves.
Kylie Jenner Stuns In Blue Tulle Gown At Paris Fashion Week After Posting 1st Photos Of Son Aire

Kylie Jenner, 25, came to slay at Paris Fashion Week. The Kylie Cosmetics founder looked absolutely gorgeous for the Maison Margiela show on Sunday, Jan. 22 as she arrived in a blue tulle jacket style gown with satin details. She paired the fabulous ensemble with a lavender colored bag and white pumps that appeared to also be wrapped in a tulle material. Kylie kept her signature raven hued hair back in a simple ponytail and opted for a neutral, glowy makeup look to allow her ensemble to take center stage.
Selena Gomez & Drew Taggart’s 1st Photos Holding Hands On Date Night In NYC

Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart were spotted holding hands on what looked like a date! The Disney alum, 30, and The Chainsmokers singer, 34, were photographed outside of the acclaimed Italian spot Torrisi Bar & Restaurant by chef Rich Torrisi on Saturday, Jan. 21. Selena bundled up in a black turtleneck sweater under a black coat, straight leg pants and a chunky loafer, accessorizing with her signature chunky hoop earring and a black leather shoulder bag. Meanwhile, Drew sported jeans with a butterfly motif, white sneakers and a sporty blue jacket with stripes. He also opted to stay warm with a charcoal gray colored hoodie.
