Dallas, TX

Cowboys at 49ers: Purdy Flaw, 5 Keys to Win, Inactives

After slaying Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys move on to the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. With so much history between the two teams, the rivalry will add another chapter on Sunday night. But if the Cowboys are to get to their first...
‘Ridiculous!’ Says Dak As Cowboys Lose Playoffs at 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - In the heart of hearts of Cowboys Nation, Sunday's second-round playoff visit at the San Francisco 49ers came with two fears. ... Would quarterback Dak Prescott win the game ... or lose it?. Would kicker Brett Maher win the game ... or lose it?. The recent...
Cowboys Got Next? Jalen Hurts’ Eagles Crush Giants, Advance

The Cowboys know who they’ll face with the Super Bowl on the line next week. Now they just have to beat the San Francisco 49ers to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by crushing the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
Should Rams Start ‘Roster Remodel’ With Ramsey Trade?

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead may have turned a new leaf in his approach to his roster-building methods after he watched his team hit rock bottom, going 5-12 a year after winning the Super Bowl. "We're probably going to have to, let's call it, not 'press the gas'...
Cowboys vs. 49ers NFL Playoffs: Live Game Updates

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Divisional Round matchup will feature two quarterbacks who have surprised many recently. ... and one quarterback who will be protected by another "surprise.''. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy's improbably journey from the final overall pick in the...
Bills DB Dean Marlowe Injured vs. Bengals; Will He Return?

Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, per an announcement from the team. The official injury designation was announced as the third quarter began. It's unclear when Marlowe suffered the injury....
Lions Select CB, LB in Daniel Jeremiah’s First 2023 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions' defense did steadily improve over the course of the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the 1-6 start to the season included some abysmal defensive performances, including a very poor outing against the Seattle Seahawks. Detroit finished with a PFF defensive grade of 60.4, which was 28th overall. Their 71.2...
Sean McVay Coaching Tree: Rams’ TE Coach Thomas Brown Interviewing for Commanders OC; Next

Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and assistant head coach Thomas Brown has become an attractive coaching candidate in the last two offseasons, drawing plenty of interest from NFL teams searching for offensive coordinators and head coaches. Last offseason the Miami Dolphins requested an interview with Brown but ultimately elected...
Joe Mixon Pokes Fun At NFL Following Bengals’ Win Over Bills

ORCHARD PARK — Bengals running back Joe Mixon poked fun at the NFL following their 27-10 win over the Bills on Sunday. "AFC CHAMPIONSHIP IN MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM THAT’LL BE NEVERUARY MAKE SURE YALL GO GET YALL REFUNDS BACK," Mixon tweeted. The star running back was referring to...
Chiefs Praise ‘Special’ Performance by Chad Henne vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a final score of 27-20 in Saturday's AFC Divisional Round contest, but Patrick Mahomes wasn't the only quarterback on the team to contribute to the win in a significant way. Near the end of the first quarter, Mahomes suffered a hit...
Deshaun Watson Would Have to get DeAndre Hopkins to Browns for it to Happen

The NFL off-season isn't here yet and is already shaping up to be a crazy one. One thing that looks like it could happen is the Arizona Cardinals shipping off wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. If the Cleveland Browns want any part in those sweepstakes like rumors suggest, it's going to take some recruiting from Deshaun Watson.
Haason Reddick Locked in, Ready to Climb Ladder to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA – Haason Reddick is usually a locker room staple, someone always at his locker who is always willing to patiently answer any question. On Tuesday, SI Eagles Today asked if he had time for a few questions. He said, ‘Let me go get this body ready for practice and I’ll talk while I’m getting ready for practice.’
Report: Bengals Poised to Offer Burrow Massive Contract Extension

As Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aims for another shot at the Super Bowl, he apparently is set to earn a huge raise this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals are expected to offer Burrow a huge contract extension in the offseason. Cincinnati still has Burrow under team...
Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay

Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
