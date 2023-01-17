Read full article on original website
Key Alzheimer's risk factors affect men more than women, study shows
Scientists at the University of Alberta have discovered that important risk factors in Alzheimer's disease affect males and females very differently. "Two types of risk for Alzheimer's disease work differently for males and females, and dramatically so," says Mackenzie Heal, neuroscience master's student in the Neuroscience and Mental Health Institute graduate program and lead author on the recent research.
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
How Huntington's disease affects different neurons
In patients with Huntington's disease, neurons in a part of the brain called the striatum are among the hardest-hit. Degeneration of these neurons contributes to patients' loss of motor control, which is one of the major hallmarks of the disease. Neuroscientists at MIT have now shown that two distinct cell...
Study reveals protein sirtuin 7 suppresses heat production in brown adipose tissue
Mammals convert the energy stored in adipose (fat) tissue into heat via a process known as thermogenesis. This process is regulated by a family of signaling proteins called sirtuins. A recent study by researchers from Kumamoto University reveals the mechanism through which the protein sirtuin 7 suppresses thermogenesis in mice. These findings may pave the way for new therapies that target diseases caused by metabolic dysregulation.
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen improves survival in stage 4 pancreatic cancer: Phase 3 clinical trial
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen provided longer overall survival than a two-drug combination in a Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The study is believed to be the first metastatic pancreatic cancer study in nearly a decade to have a positive endpoint for overall survival. Dr. Zev Wainberg,...
Bowel cancer mutations that impact immunotherapy identified
A new library documenting hundreds of mutations can help to explain why some cancers don't respond to immunotherapies, and highlights potential pathways that could be drug targets in the future. The researchers, from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Open Targets, and collaborators, used CRISPR gene editing technology and mini tumors to...
Researchers find hybrid immunity is the best protection against COVID-19
A University of Calgary research group joined forces with members of the World Health Organization (WHO) to tackle a global health question. What is the best protection against COVID-19? Analyzing data from controlled studies throughout the world, researchers discovered people with hybrid immunity are the most protected against severe illness and reinfection.
Solo exercise is good for older brains, but exercise with others may be even better
Exercise is beneficial in obvious ways like getting a leaner and stronger body, yet its benefits can also improve the brain, including in older adults. Socializing can also have cognitive benefits. Now, a study published in Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics, not only found cognitive benefits of regular exercise among older people, it also found even greater benefits when exercise is done with others.
Examining COVID-19's long-term effects on the innate immune system
The more severe the COVID-19 infection, the slower the recovery of immune cells, such as the dendritic cells, which are necessary for the activation of the immune system. This is shown by researchers at Linköping University in Sweden in a new study published in Frontiers in Immunology. Six months after severe COVID-19, a negative impact on several types of immune cells can still be seen.
Childhood regulatory problems tied to behavioral problems in young adults
There are long-lasting associations between multiple or persistent regulatory problems (RPs) in childhood and behavioral problems that extend into adulthood, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. Dieter Wolke, Ph.D., from University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, and colleagues assessed...
Loophole enables FDA approval of unsafe medical devices, study finds
Manufacturers, through a loophole in the law, can use an unsafe medical device as a basis for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization to sell the device, a new Yale-led study finds. The FDA authorizes most medical devices based on their similarity to devices already on the market, and...
Brain health 'Check-in' tool to help reduce dementia risk
A free new digital tool has been launched by Alzheimer's Research UK, supported by evidence from UCL researchers, to help people keep their brain healthy and reduce their dementia risk. Only 2% of the public are doing everything they can to keep their brains healthy, according to new figures released...
Prenatal stress may underlie tumors, inflammation in mice
A new mouse study suggests prenatal stress during late gestation can lead to inflammation in adult male offspring and tumor development in adult female offspring, according to researchers at the University of Toulouse in France. Activation of two key receptors in the colon, the protease-activated receptor 2 (PAR2) and muscarinic receptor 3 (M3), triggers these two adverse conditions. The findings are published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology, and the study has been chosen as an APSselect article for January.
CRISPR-based strategy restores neurons affected by Rett syndrome
Rett syndrome is a rare, progressive neurodevelopmental disorder that typically affects girls, causing severe intellectual disability, loss of motor skills, and autism-like symptoms, and there is currently no cure. Rett syndrome is caused by a loss-of-function mutation in the X chromosome gene MECP2. Females typically have two copies of MECP2—one on each X chromosome—and in most cases of Rett syndrome, only one copy has the mutation. The disease occurs because the other, normal copy of MECP2 is turned off in neurons by a process called X chromosome inactivation.
Discovery of 'Goldilocks' effect of nanoparticles offers significant hope for improved vaccines
Scientists have discovered there is a "Goldilocks" effect in identifying the size of a "vaccine adjuvant" that can trigger strong immune responses and, as an example, have shown that a safe, biodegradable adjuvant can boost the action of cancer-killing cells—if the particles are the correct size. The discovery has...
Getting under your skin for better health with interstitial fluid testing
The next frontier of continuous health monitoring could be skin deep. Biomedical engineers at the University of Cincinnati say interstitial fluid, the watery fluid found between and around cells, tissues or organs in the body, could provide an excellent medium for early disease diagnosis or long-term health monitoring. In a...
Finding a new way: Orienteering can train the brain, may help fight cognitive decline
The sport of orienteering, which draws on athleticism, navigational skills and memory, could be useful as an intervention or preventive measure to fight cognitive decline related to dementia, according to new research from McMaster University. Researchers hypothesized that the physical and cognitive demands of orienteering, which integrates exercise with navigation,...
Using CRISPR-Cas9 as an intervention to protect the heart from ischemia-reperfusion damage
A team of researchers at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center has found that it is possible in mice to protect the heart from ischemia-reperfusion using the CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing system. In their paper published in the journal Science, the group describes using the gene editing system to modify two bases in the mouse genome to prevent hyperactivation of a protein that can lead to heart disease.
Follow-up colonoscopy rates low after positive stool-based test
Among an average-risk population, follow-up colonoscopy (FU-CY) rates are low after a positive noninvasive stool-based screening test (SBT) for colorectal cancer, according to a study published online Jan. 18 in JAMA Network Open. Jeff T. Mohl, Ph.D., from the American Medical Group Association in Alexandria, Virginia, and colleagues conducted a...
Role of lymphatic system in bone healing revealed
It was previously assumed that bones lacked lymphatic vessels, but new research from the MRC Human Immunology Unit at Oxford's MRC Weatherall Institute for Molecular Medicine not only locates them within bone tissue, but demonstrates their role in bone and blood cell regeneration and reveals changes associated with aging. The...
