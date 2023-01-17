ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NPR

In Istanbul, what was once routine for the winter is now a luxury

Routines of Istanbul winter life - from visits to traditional public baths to hot drinks - are getting hard to afford amid Turkey's economic crisis. Turkish families are struggling with soaring prices, and many find themselves forced to give up some of their usual winter pleasures. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports that one sign of this can be found at Istanbul's hammams, or Turkish baths, where employees say many of their customers are staying away so far this year.
NPR

China downplays the severity of its COVID-19 surge

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Washington Post reporter Lily Kuo about China's massive COVID-19 outbreak and satellite imagery that suggests the government is downplaying its scope. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. According to China's government, 80% of the country's population has now been infected with COVID. The announcement comes amid an ongoing...
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Yellen pushes for China to address Zambia's big debt burden

LUSAKA, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the second leg of an African tour aimed at promoting American investment and ties, said on Monday it's crucial to immediately address Zambia's heavy debt burden with China. Yellen was in Lusaka, a capital city that's visibly...
NPR

As protests continue in Peru, no clear solution emerges

Peru has had six presidents in five years - with protests calling for the current one to step down growing more violent. How does Peru extract itself from this cycle of political chaos?. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Protesters and police continue to clash in cities around Peru as anti-government demonstrators step...
NPR

A Lunar New Year postcard from Finland

ILONA TRAN: (Speaking Finnish). MARTIN: That's Ilona Tran, wishing all of us a happy new year in her native Finnish. TRAN: I was born in Finland, and my parents have been living here since the end of the Vietnam War, I believe. My mother is Vietnamese, whereas my father is half Chinese and half Vietnamese. And they've been here before I was born, so that technically makes my nationality Finnish. But I am fully Vietnamese.
NPR

Aleksandar Hemon on his new novel 'The World And All That It Holds'

Rafael Pinto was there in Sarajevo when shots rang out in 1914. Let's ask Aleksandar Hemon to read from his new novel, "The World And All It Holds." ALEKSANDAR HEMON: (Reading) To the right of Pinto, a short young man - his hair also unkempt, a thin, strained mustache above his lip, his eyes sickly - pulled out a pistol. For a moment, no one could do anything nor move - even the dog stared at him in bafflement - while all of the reality hinged on that incongruous detail of a barrel pointed directly at Their Imperial Highnesses. The Rittmeister's face tightened in stupefaction, the whole of it. The eyebrows and the mouth and the eyes somehow constricted and became bigger at the same time. The fool reached for the young man's gun - tiny tufts of hair on his fingers between his knuckles - and would've grabbed it if the other man hadn't bumped him aside with his accordion, whereupon the shots rang louder than a cannon salvo. And then, the world exploded.
NPR

Deadly protests in Peru call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte

Deadly protests continued this week in the streets of Lima, Peru, against the current president, who took power last month after the previous leader was pushed out. There's been more anger and violence overnight in Peru. Protesters flooded the streets of Lima, the capital, again last night. They want President Dina Boluarte to step down, instant elections and a new constitution. It is the latest wave of political unrest that's consumed the country for more than six weeks and claimed more than 50 lives. NPR's South American correspondent Carrie Kahn joins us now from Lima. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
AFP

Pakistan nationwide power outage continues into night

A massive power breakdown across Pakistan continued after night fell on Monday, affecting most of the country's 220 million residents, including in the mega cities of Karachi and Lahore. Karachi, with a population of more than 15 million, and Lahore, with a population of more than 10 million, both remained largely without power as darkness fell.
NPR

New George Santos allegations involve stealing money meant for a veteran's sick dog

The stories keep coming about George Santos, the newly elected Republican congressman from Long Island. Santos has admitted to what he calls embellishing his resume. News reports have uncovered lies about everything from where Santos graduated college, to his religion, to his campaign funds. This week, there were more allegations, including that he stole money intended for a military veteran with a sick dog. NPR's Quil Lawrence reports.
NPR

Week in politics: U.S. reaches debt ceiling; a fruitless Supreme Court investigation

The U.S. reaches its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, setting the stage for a game of chicken between President Biden and House Republicans. And a fruitless Supreme Court investigation. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The national debt reached $31.4 trillion this week. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to raise the debt limit,...
NPR

HarperCollins workers have spent more than 50 days on strike. Is it working?

Unionized employees at HarperCollins Publishers have spent more than 50 days on strike. Their prolonged fight tests the limits of worker power in publishing and other white collar industries. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. More than 200 workers at one of the largest publishing companies in the country have been on strike...
NPR

What it's like to spend a winter in the trenches, according to Ukrainian soldiers

In the northeastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, near the border with Russia, Ukrainian troops are standing out in the cold. They're preparing fortifications and trying to stay warm while bracing for a possible renewed Russian military offensive. The top commander in the area, Brigadier General Serhiy Melnyk, gave us a tour of the living conditions his troops are enduring as they prepare for more fighting. NPR's Tim Mak has more.

