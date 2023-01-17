Read full article on original website
NPR
In Istanbul, what was once routine for the winter is now a luxury
Routines of Istanbul winter life - from visits to traditional public baths to hot drinks - are getting hard to afford amid Turkey's economic crisis. Turkish families are struggling with soaring prices, and many find themselves forced to give up some of their usual winter pleasures. NPR's Peter Kenyon reports that one sign of this can be found at Istanbul's hammams, or Turkish baths, where employees say many of their customers are staying away so far this year.
NPR
China downplays the severity of its COVID-19 surge
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Washington Post reporter Lily Kuo about China's massive COVID-19 outbreak and satellite imagery that suggests the government is downplaying its scope. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. According to China's government, 80% of the country's population has now been infected with COVID. The announcement comes amid an ongoing...
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut. Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019. Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
Lavrov says West prevented negotiations to end Ukraine war
PRETORIA, South Africa — (AP) — Moscow was willing to negotiate with Ukraine in the early months of the war but the U.S. and other Western nations advised Kyiv against it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday. Lavrov's remarks on a visit to South Africa were similar...
Beirut blast investigator resumes work after more than a year - Lebanese media and source
BEIRUT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The judge investigating the August 2020 Beirut port explosion has resumed his work after the probe was frozen for more than one year, Lebanese media reported and a judicial source said on Monday.
Yellen pushes for China to address Zambia's big debt burden
LUSAKA, Zambia — (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the second leg of an African tour aimed at promoting American investment and ties, said on Monday it's crucial to immediately address Zambia's heavy debt burden with China. Yellen was in Lusaka, a capital city that's visibly...
Aide to Japan’s Prime Minister is scolded by his ‘ashamed’ mom for putting his hands in his pockets during an official trip to the U.S.
Japanese politician Seiji Kihara, pictured in Tokyo in 2014, has revealed his mother told him off after he was seen with his hands in his pockets during an official trip to the United States. A senior Japanese lawmaker in his fifties has revealed his mother gave him a telling off...
NPR
As protests continue in Peru, no clear solution emerges
Peru has had six presidents in five years - with protests calling for the current one to step down growing more violent. How does Peru extract itself from this cycle of political chaos?. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Protesters and police continue to clash in cities around Peru as anti-government demonstrators step...
World of Warcraft to go offline in China, leaving millions of gamers bereft
Millions of Chinese players of the roleplaying epic World of Warcraft (WoW) will bid a sad farewell to the land of Azeroth, with the game set to go offline after a dispute between the US developer Blizzard and its local partner NetEase. Massively popular worldwide, particularly in the 2000s, WoW...
How the Guardian ranked the 100 best male footballers in the world 2022
It is a bit later than normal – due to a World Cup that finished in December – but this week we are ready to present our list of the 100 best male footballers in the world in 2022. Football luminaries such as Maicon, Fatih Terim and Avram Grant joined the judges’ panel for our 11th edition.
NPR
A Lunar New Year postcard from Finland
ILONA TRAN: (Speaking Finnish). MARTIN: That's Ilona Tran, wishing all of us a happy new year in her native Finnish. TRAN: I was born in Finland, and my parents have been living here since the end of the Vietnam War, I believe. My mother is Vietnamese, whereas my father is half Chinese and half Vietnamese. And they've been here before I was born, so that technically makes my nationality Finnish. But I am fully Vietnamese.
NPR
Aleksandar Hemon on his new novel 'The World And All That It Holds'
Rafael Pinto was there in Sarajevo when shots rang out in 1914. Let's ask Aleksandar Hemon to read from his new novel, "The World And All It Holds." ALEKSANDAR HEMON: (Reading) To the right of Pinto, a short young man - his hair also unkempt, a thin, strained mustache above his lip, his eyes sickly - pulled out a pistol. For a moment, no one could do anything nor move - even the dog stared at him in bafflement - while all of the reality hinged on that incongruous detail of a barrel pointed directly at Their Imperial Highnesses. The Rittmeister's face tightened in stupefaction, the whole of it. The eyebrows and the mouth and the eyes somehow constricted and became bigger at the same time. The fool reached for the young man's gun - tiny tufts of hair on his fingers between his knuckles - and would've grabbed it if the other man hadn't bumped him aside with his accordion, whereupon the shots rang louder than a cannon salvo. And then, the world exploded.
NPR
Deadly protests in Peru call for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte
Deadly protests continued this week in the streets of Lima, Peru, against the current president, who took power last month after the previous leader was pushed out. There's been more anger and violence overnight in Peru. Protesters flooded the streets of Lima, the capital, again last night. They want President Dina Boluarte to step down, instant elections and a new constitution. It is the latest wave of political unrest that's consumed the country for more than six weeks and claimed more than 50 lives. NPR's South American correspondent Carrie Kahn joins us now from Lima. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
Pakistan nationwide power outage continues into night
A massive power breakdown across Pakistan continued after night fell on Monday, affecting most of the country's 220 million residents, including in the mega cities of Karachi and Lahore. Karachi, with a population of more than 15 million, and Lahore, with a population of more than 10 million, both remained largely without power as darkness fell.
NPR
New George Santos allegations involve stealing money meant for a veteran's sick dog
The stories keep coming about George Santos, the newly elected Republican congressman from Long Island. Santos has admitted to what he calls embellishing his resume. News reports have uncovered lies about everything from where Santos graduated college, to his religion, to his campaign funds. This week, there were more allegations, including that he stole money intended for a military veteran with a sick dog. NPR's Quil Lawrence reports.
NPR
Week in politics: U.S. reaches debt ceiling; a fruitless Supreme Court investigation
The U.S. reaches its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, setting the stage for a game of chicken between President Biden and House Republicans. And a fruitless Supreme Court investigation. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The national debt reached $31.4 trillion this week. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Congress to raise the debt limit,...
NPR
Russia and Ukraine are receiving new weaponry that could shape the war
Audio will be available later today. There's a growing expectation that Ukraine and Russia are headed for an escalation on the battlefield in the near future. This comes as both sides are receiving new supplies of weaponry.
NPR
HarperCollins workers have spent more than 50 days on strike. Is it working?
Unionized employees at HarperCollins Publishers have spent more than 50 days on strike. Their prolonged fight tests the limits of worker power in publishing and other white collar industries. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. More than 200 workers at one of the largest publishing companies in the country have been on strike...
NPR
What it's like to spend a winter in the trenches, according to Ukrainian soldiers
In the northeastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, near the border with Russia, Ukrainian troops are standing out in the cold. They're preparing fortifications and trying to stay warm while bracing for a possible renewed Russian military offensive. The top commander in the area, Brigadier General Serhiy Melnyk, gave us a tour of the living conditions his troops are enduring as they prepare for more fighting. NPR's Tim Mak has more.
NPR
New Zealand's ruling Labor Party will vote for a new leader after Jacinda Ardern's resignation
New Zealand has a new interim prime minister following the shock resignation of Jacinda Ardern last week. On Sunday afternoon local time, the ruling Labor Party voted unanimously to replace Ardern with the current education minister, Chris Hipkins. He was the party's sole nominee. Reporter Ashley Westerman has more. ASHLEY...
