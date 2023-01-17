ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Marlon Humphrey reacts to sister’s tweet about Sam Hubbard being ‘kind of fine’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=088jGY_0kHgVagL00

Marlon Humphrey’s sister said her DMs “are in shambles” after the Ravens cornerback called her out on Twitter for saying that Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard is “kind of fine.”

Following the Ravens’ season-ending loss to the Bengals in Sunday’s wild-card game, in which Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown was the difference , Humphrey’s sister, Breona, tweeted, “Wow, Sam Hubbard kinda fine…”

That’s when Humphrey broke his Twitter hiatus to hilariously call out his sister in a quote-tweet that read: “See this why we lost right here. It be your own flesh and blood. I want emancipation.”

Breona replied, “Marlon, wait! I take it back bro. I’m sorry!”

In a separate tweet on Monday, Breona wrote, “Now the Bengals fans in my comments good grief.” She added, “Marlon couldn’t wait to get back on Twitter,” with an eye-roll emoji.

Marlon, wait! I take it back bro. I’m sorry!

— Breona Humphrey (@breonahumphrey) January 16, 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYaPC_0kHgVagL00
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard stretches prior to a game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Oct. 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Diamond Images/Getty Images

Breona then took to her Instagram Story to stand by her tweet, writing, “I meant what I said tho,” over a video of her explaining her tweet.

“I tweeted that tweet earlier this morning thinking, it’s no longer game day,” Breona said. “The Ravens fans don’t interact that much with me as long as it’s a game day, so I knew a few of them would see and I would be good. So, let me get this little thirsty tweet off, you know, I should be good. A few of them saw, we laughed, that’s funny…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=096tYb_0kHgVagL00
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and his sister Breona at a Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena in February 2022.
Instagram/Breona Humphrey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3dqn_0kHgVagL00
Breona Humphrey at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on June 18, 2022.
Instagram/Breona Humphrey

“A few hours later, my phone starts is blowing up and I’m like what’s going on? Marlon decides to come from his Twitter hiatus and quote tweets the tweet. My comments section and DMs are in shambles. That tweet has [millions of views] on it now. The Bengals have found me.

“I just really wanted to be thirsty in peace. I did not deserve what happened to me today. They are dragging me left and right. It’s a good drag, it’s healthy, it’s fun. I’ve laughed a lot today — the funniest thing being that people are on me for thirsting after a white man when it’s MLK Day. But it’s ok, I should’ve known better, but I did not deserve this.

“That’s why I stay over here on IG and I talk my talk over here. So I’m going to stay over here for a few more days because… this is a lot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46slQu_0kHgVagL00
Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey prior to a game against the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Dec. 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Getty Images

Humphrey had six tackles in Baltimore’s dramatic 24-17 loss to Cincinnati.

Breona’s tweet joined many others that gushed over Hubbard’s looks and heroics in the AFC playoff matchup.

The Ravens (10-7) finished in second place in the AFC North, while the Bengals (12-4) won the division and advanced to an AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Bills on Sunday.

New York Post

