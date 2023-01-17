Read full article on original website
Researchers find hybrid immunity is the best protection against COVID-19
A University of Calgary research group joined forces with members of the World Health Organization (WHO) to tackle a global health question. What is the best protection against COVID-19? Analyzing data from controlled studies throughout the world, researchers discovered people with hybrid immunity are the most protected against severe illness and reinfection.
Does COVID really damage your immune system and make you more vulnerable to infections? The evidence is lacking
Over the past month or two, many northern hemisphere countries including the U.S. and the U.K. have seen a large wave of respiratory viral infections. These include RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), flu and COVID in all ages, as well as bacterial infections such as strep A in children. Sometimes these...
Trying Mediterranean diet? Specialist says start here
For people focused on healthy eating in the new year, advice from specialists (and, problematically, non-specialists) can be hard to decipher, never mind follow. But one diet in particular has withstood the test of time and been repeatedly heralded by doctors and researchers as promoting vitality and longevity. The Mediterranean...
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
Lack of association between virtual care and ED visits among enrolled patients during pandemic
Was the shift to virtual visits during the pandemic with primary care physicians associated with increased emergency department visits? A new study published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) found no evidence that patients with a primary care physician in Ontario visited the emergency department as a substitution for in-person physician visits.
Study reveals protein sirtuin 7 suppresses heat production in brown adipose tissue
Mammals convert the energy stored in adipose (fat) tissue into heat via a process known as thermogenesis. This process is regulated by a family of signaling proteins called sirtuins. A recent study by researchers from Kumamoto University reveals the mechanism through which the protein sirtuin 7 suppresses thermogenesis in mice. These findings may pave the way for new therapies that target diseases caused by metabolic dysregulation.
'Not afraid of the virus': Wuhan turns page on COVID, three years on
Residents of China's Wuhan said Monday they were hopeful for the future and no longer afraid of COVID-19, three years after the city was locked down over what was then a mysterious virus. Since Beijing ordered Wuhan sealed off in a bid to suffocate the outbreak in January 2020, COVID...
Study: COVID surges caused higher mortality among non-COVID patients
Overall patient care suffered during the coronavirus pandemic when COVID-19 surges swamped U.S. hospitals, especially in patients 45 years and older, a study by a Kennesaw State University researcher shows. According to assistant professor of economics Weiwei Chen, who began her research when COVID peaked during the summer of 2020,...
Steps we can take to combat COVID in 2023
By Dr Joshua Szanyi, Dr Tim Wilson, Samantha Howe, Jessie Zeng, Hassan Andrabi, Shania Rossiter and Professor Tony Blakely, University of Melbourne. Despite everyone wanting 2023 to be the year we go "back to normal," the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, and with open borders, increased travel and new variants appearing, decision-makers face further challenges in deciding what policies to implement, and when, in the face of an uncertain future.
Solo exercise is good for older brains, but exercise with others may be even better
Exercise is beneficial in obvious ways like getting a leaner and stronger body, yet its benefits can also improve the brain, including in older adults. Socializing can also have cognitive benefits. Now, a study published in Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics, not only found cognitive benefits of regular exercise among older people, it also found even greater benefits when exercise is done with others.
What is the best COVID policy for Australia in 2023?
Ongoing vaccination and lower thresholds for escalating public health and social measures may be vital components to combat future COVID-19 variants, new research suggests. University of Melbourne researchers modeled 104 policy packages of public health and social measures for Victoria, including increased and improved mask-wearing during large infection surges, and various vaccination scenarios that could be implemented in the context of ongoing viral evolution over 12 months from October 2022.
Discovery of 'Goldilocks' effect of nanoparticles offers significant hope for improved vaccines
Scientists have discovered there is a "Goldilocks" effect in identifying the size of a "vaccine adjuvant" that can trigger strong immune responses and, as an example, have shown that a safe, biodegradable adjuvant can boost the action of cancer-killing cells—if the particles are the correct size. The discovery has...
Similarities between COVID-19, cold and flu symptoms could lead to higher infections
Feeling sniffly, congested or have a sore throat and don't know if it's a cold, the flu or SARS-CoV-2? Researchers at York University say before heading to work or a restaurant, it's best to test first for COVID-19 and wear a mask. New modeling research looks at the co-circulation dynamics...
Examining COVID-19's long-term effects on the innate immune system
The more severe the COVID-19 infection, the slower the recovery of immune cells, such as the dendritic cells, which are necessary for the activation of the immune system. This is shown by researchers at Linköping University in Sweden in a new study published in Frontiers in Immunology. Six months after severe COVID-19, a negative impact on several types of immune cells can still be seen.
Childhood regulatory problems tied to behavioral problems in young adults
There are long-lasting associations between multiple or persistent regulatory problems (RPs) in childhood and behavioral problems that extend into adulthood, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. Dieter Wolke, Ph.D., from University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, and colleagues assessed...
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen improves survival in stage 4 pancreatic cancer: Phase 3 clinical trial
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen provided longer overall survival than a two-drug combination in a Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The study is believed to be the first metastatic pancreatic cancer study in nearly a decade to have a positive endpoint for overall survival. Dr. Zev Wainberg,...
Post-COVID-19 conditions tied to higher health care utilization
Health care utilization is increased in the six months following COVID-19 infection, but vaccination can lower the risk for long COVID symptoms, according to a study published online Jan. 18 in JAMA Network Open. Stephanie A. Richard, Ph.D., from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland,...
Wearable tech, AI and clinical teams join to change the face of trial monitoring
A multi-disciplinary team of researchers has developed a way to monitor the progression of movement disorders using motion capture technology and AI. In two ground-breaking studies, published in Nature Medicine, a cross-disciplinary team of AI and clinical researchers have shown that by combining human movement data gathered from wearable tech with a powerful new medical AI technology they are able to identify clear movement patterns, predict future disease progression and significantly increase the efficiency of clinical trials in two very different rare disorders, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Friedreich's ataxia (FA).
Loophole enables FDA approval of unsafe medical devices, study finds
Manufacturers, through a loophole in the law, can use an unsafe medical device as a basis for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization to sell the device, a new Yale-led study finds. The FDA authorizes most medical devices based on their similarity to devices already on the market, and...
