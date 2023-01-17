ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

Three people are injured in major fire at fuel storage facility in northern Texas

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

At least three people were injured in a fire and explosion at a Phillips 66 fuel storage facility in northern Texas on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 10.15am local time at a tank farm on Highway 136 north of Borger in the Texas panhandle, according to officials with Phillips 66 and the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management.

Footage shared by local newspaper The Eagle Press showed a huge column of dark black smoke billowing from the site of the explosion.

A correspondent for the outlet reported hearing the sound of two explosions at the tank site from Borger, which is about three miles south of the storage facility.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office issued an emergency alert describing the fire as a 'major incident' and shutting down traffic on Highway 136 between Borger and Stinnett.

'The cause of the incident is under investigation,' a spokeswoman for Phillips 66 told DailyMail.com in a statement.

'Emergency personnel along with the Borger Fire Department were immediately notified and are working to control the fire,' the statement added.

'At this time, we can confirm three individuals suffered injuries and are receiving medical attention.'

'The safety of our people, the community, and the environment are of the utmost importance to our company, and these priorities will guide our efforts as we respond to the incident,' the company added.

Borger is a city of about 12,500 located roughly 50 miles northeast of Amarillo.

The incident occurred at a storage facility known as the Johnson Tank Farm, which is associated with the nearby Phillips 66 Borger Refinery, a complex that spans 6,000 acres and employs some 920 workers.

The refinery primarily processes medium sour crude oil and natural gas liquids delivered through pipelines from West Texas, the Texas Panhandle and Canada, according to its website.

Its throughput capability is up to 50,000 barrels per day of gasoline production.

Prices for West Texas Intermediate crude were little changed following the incident, rising 0.13 percent at 1pm ET.

Abe Blinkin
5d ago

Texas 😂😂😂😂😂 ! Look how well they’re doing without regulations. Either it’s a chemical plant, oil facility, no electricity when it’s cold 😂, or contaminated water, face it, not only do they suck, but they’re incapable of governing.

