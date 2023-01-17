Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Does COVID really damage your immune system and make you more vulnerable to infections? The evidence is lacking
Over the past month or two, many northern hemisphere countries including the U.S. and the U.K. have seen a large wave of respiratory viral infections. These include RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), flu and COVID in all ages, as well as bacterial infections such as strep A in children. Sometimes these...
MedicalXpress
Researchers find hybrid immunity is the best protection against COVID-19
A University of Calgary research group joined forces with members of the World Health Organization (WHO) to tackle a global health question. What is the best protection against COVID-19? Analyzing data from controlled studies throughout the world, researchers discovered people with hybrid immunity are the most protected against severe illness and reinfection.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify women with twice the risk of cancer in both breasts
Women with cancer in one breast may be at higher risk of developing cancer in the opposite breast if they are carriers of specific genetic changes that predispose them to develop breast cancer, according to a study led by the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. The findings, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, will help personalize approaches to breast cancer screening and risk factors, study authors say.
MedicalXpress
Examining COVID-19's long-term effects on the innate immune system
The more severe the COVID-19 infection, the slower the recovery of immune cells, such as the dendritic cells, which are necessary for the activation of the immune system. This is shown by researchers at Linköping University in Sweden in a new study published in Frontiers in Immunology. Six months after severe COVID-19, a negative impact on several types of immune cells can still be seen.
MedicalXpress
Study: COVID surges caused higher mortality among non-COVID patients
Overall patient care suffered during the coronavirus pandemic when COVID-19 surges swamped U.S. hospitals, especially in patients 45 years and older, a study by a Kennesaw State University researcher shows. According to assistant professor of economics Weiwei Chen, who began her research when COVID peaked during the summer of 2020,...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
MedicalXpress
Steps we can take to combat COVID in 2023
By Dr Joshua Szanyi, Dr Tim Wilson, Samantha Howe, Jessie Zeng, Hassan Andrabi, Shania Rossiter and Professor Tony Blakely, University of Melbourne. Despite everyone wanting 2023 to be the year we go "back to normal," the COVID-19 pandemic is still with us, and with open borders, increased travel and new variants appearing, decision-makers face further challenges in deciding what policies to implement, and when, in the face of an uncertain future.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals protein sirtuin 7 suppresses heat production in brown adipose tissue
Mammals convert the energy stored in adipose (fat) tissue into heat via a process known as thermogenesis. This process is regulated by a family of signaling proteins called sirtuins. A recent study by researchers from Kumamoto University reveals the mechanism through which the protein sirtuin 7 suppresses thermogenesis in mice. These findings may pave the way for new therapies that target diseases caused by metabolic dysregulation.
MedicalXpress
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen improves survival in stage 4 pancreatic cancer: Phase 3 clinical trial
A four-drug chemotherapy regimen provided longer overall survival than a two-drug combination in a Phase 3 clinical trial for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The study is believed to be the first metastatic pancreatic cancer study in nearly a decade to have a positive endpoint for overall survival. Dr. Zev Wainberg,...
MedicalXpress
Can blood donors suffer iron deficiency?
With the constant need for blood and platelet donations, frequent, regular blood donors are crucial to having a continuous national blood supply. Across Mayo Clinic in Rochester, for example, anywhere between 50 and 70 units of red cells and between 20 and 30 units of platelets are used daily to help save lives.
MedicalXpress
Loophole enables FDA approval of unsafe medical devices, study finds
Manufacturers, through a loophole in the law, can use an unsafe medical device as a basis for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization to sell the device, a new Yale-led study finds. The FDA authorizes most medical devices based on their similarity to devices already on the market, and...
MedicalXpress
Follow-up colonoscopy rates low after positive stool-based test
Among an average-risk population, follow-up colonoscopy (FU-CY) rates are low after a positive noninvasive stool-based screening test (SBT) for colorectal cancer, according to a study published online Jan. 18 in JAMA Network Open. Jeff T. Mohl, Ph.D., from the American Medical Group Association in Alexandria, Virginia, and colleagues conducted a...
MedicalXpress
Similarities between COVID-19, cold and flu symptoms could lead to higher infections
Feeling sniffly, congested or have a sore throat and don't know if it's a cold, the flu or SARS-CoV-2? Researchers at York University say before heading to work or a restaurant, it's best to test first for COVID-19 and wear a mask. New modeling research looks at the co-circulation dynamics...
MedicalXpress
Post-COVID-19 conditions tied to higher health care utilization
Health care utilization is increased in the six months following COVID-19 infection, but vaccination can lower the risk for long COVID symptoms, according to a study published online Jan. 18 in JAMA Network Open. Stephanie A. Richard, Ph.D., from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland,...
MedicalXpress
Discovery of 'Goldilocks' effect of nanoparticles offers significant hope for improved vaccines
Scientists have discovered there is a "Goldilocks" effect in identifying the size of a "vaccine adjuvant" that can trigger strong immune responses and, as an example, have shown that a safe, biodegradable adjuvant can boost the action of cancer-killing cells—if the particles are the correct size. The discovery has...
MedicalXpress
Solo exercise is good for older brains, but exercise with others may be even better
Exercise is beneficial in obvious ways like getting a leaner and stronger body, yet its benefits can also improve the brain, including in older adults. Socializing can also have cognitive benefits. Now, a study published in Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics, not only found cognitive benefits of regular exercise among older people, it also found even greater benefits when exercise is done with others.
MedicalXpress
Antiviral compound could be broadly efficient in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2
A new study led by Gonçalo Bernardes, group leader at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular João Lobo Antunes (iMM; Portugal) and Professor at the University of Cambridge (Cambridge, UK), published recently in the journal ACS Central Science, reports the discovery of a compound efficient in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 that could be broadly applied to treat different variants of the virus.
MedicalXpress
Wearable tech, AI and clinical teams join to change the face of trial monitoring
A multi-disciplinary team of researchers has developed a way to monitor the progression of movement disorders using motion capture technology and AI. In two ground-breaking studies, published in Nature Medicine, a cross-disciplinary team of AI and clinical researchers have shown that by combining human movement data gathered from wearable tech with a powerful new medical AI technology they are able to identify clear movement patterns, predict future disease progression and significantly increase the efficiency of clinical trials in two very different rare disorders, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Friedreich's ataxia (FA).
MedicalXpress
Bowel cancer mutations that impact immunotherapy identified
A new library documenting hundreds of mutations can help to explain why some cancers don't respond to immunotherapies, and highlights potential pathways that could be drug targets in the future. The researchers, from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Open Targets, and collaborators, used CRISPR gene editing technology and mini tumors to...
MedicalXpress
CRISPR-based strategy restores neurons affected by Rett syndrome
Rett syndrome is a rare, progressive neurodevelopmental disorder that typically affects girls, causing severe intellectual disability, loss of motor skills, and autism-like symptoms, and there is currently no cure. Rett syndrome is caused by a loss-of-function mutation in the X chromosome gene MECP2. Females typically have two copies of MECP2—one on each X chromosome—and in most cases of Rett syndrome, only one copy has the mutation. The disease occurs because the other, normal copy of MECP2 is turned off in neurons by a process called X chromosome inactivation.
