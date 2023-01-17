Read full article on original website
ksal.com
DUI, Child Endangerment Charges
Citizen’s calls prompted police to find and arrest an impaired driver who was allegedly passed out behind the wheel with her 2-year-old child in the car. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 22-year-old Emma Allen was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon around 12:30pm after her erratic driving concerned several witnesses in the 2000 block of S. 9th Street.
Salina man arrested on suspicion of meth distribution
A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs on Thursday.
ksal.com
KBI Arrests Salina Man in Meth Case
On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested a Salina man for suspected distribution of methamphetamine. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the KBI and the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the KBI, at approximately 1:10 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, KBI agents...
ksal.com
Trespassing Leads to Warrants Arrest
A man who was warned by hotel staff to leave is now facing charges in connection to trespassing in Salina. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the Rodeway Inn, 3932 S. 9th Street after guests reported seeing the man on the third floor. An...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Emma Elyse; 22; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. DUI; 2nd; blood/breath .08 or...
WIBW
Riley Co. officials on the hunt for stolen antique truck
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for an antique truck that a Manhattan woman claims was stolen from her garage. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officials were called to the 3300 block of Mineral Springs Rd. with reports of a theft.
ksal.com
10 Most Wanted Arrests
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online this month, and ten of them have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:. Andre Javon McMiller. Michelle Renee Rutz. Shawn Dean Vermillion. Briana Kelly Watkins. The first weekend of each month...
Hutchinson man arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose
The Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) has arrested a man on suspicion of distributing fentanyl to someone who died of an overdose.
Early Monday wreck south of Salina injures 2; 1 driver arrested
Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 17
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CHERLYNN NICHOLE RACHEL, 29, Manhattan, Failure to appear x2; Bond $1750. KENYON MONDELL JOHNSON, 49, OLATHE, Failure to appear; Bond $350. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT...
WIBW
Man convicted of girlfriend’s 2018 murder found dead in Hutchinson prison
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who had been convicted of his girlfriend’s 2018 murder was found dead in his Hutchinson prison cell. The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that inmate Juan Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was found dead in his cell that morning. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical personnel arrived.
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after stolen wallet used for multiple purchases
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he allegedly stole another man’s wallet and used his financial cards to make multiple purchases. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Monday, Jan. 16, officials arrested Austin Swafford, 38, of Manhattan, following an alleged theft.
Hutchinson inmate dies in custody
An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) died Wednesday. Juan Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
1350kman.com
Manhattan retailer scammed out of over $100k in merchandise
A Manhattan business is out more than $100,000 in merchandise after an apparent online scam. The Riley County Police Department said Wednesday that it filed a report for theft by deception and unlawful computer acts, listing Champion Teamwear as the victim. The store reportedly was scammed by unknown suspects claiming to be employees of New York Presbyterian Hospital, who ordered over $100,000 in merchandise that was shipped to them but never paid for.
Gas line hit during construction in Hutchinson
A gas line was hit during construction in Hutchinson late Wednesday afternoon.
Kansas family’s livestock dying at a rapid rate due to feeding error
Livestock chaos. A Kansas family says its livestock is dying at a rapid rate because of a feeding error.
ksal.com
New K-9 Partners for School Resource Officers
The journey began with a couple of deputies pitching the idea to Sheriff Roger Soldan, to team up with service dogs trained by inmates in Florida – and now Jax and Piper are here to help. Back in December of 2022, two Saline County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled to the...
ksal.com
Anna Kingsley
Anna Kingsley, 84, of Salina, Kansas, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Salina Presbyterian Manor. She was born April 5, 1938 in Glendale, Kansas, to James and Ruth (Kunkle) Hotz. In 1957 she married Charles Kingsley at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Tescott, Kansas. She is survived by her children,...
ksal.com
Patricia “Pat” Mary Ann (Pulk) Carter
Patricia “Pat” Mary Ann Carter, 75, of Salina, KS, was called home to Jesus on January 12, 2023, while surrounded by her children. Pat was born March 10, 1947, in Salina, to Ida Bushyhead (Speer) and Fred Pulk. She was the youngest of Ida’s five children. She is survived by a whole slew of family spread throughout the US – from Florida to Alaska!
ksal.com
Linda K. (Steckman) Leach
Linda K. Leach, 65, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023. She was born in Sidney, Montana to Ershel and Shirley (Wilhelm) Steckman. Linda was a certified nursing assistant and enjoyed her time helping others. She worked for many years at Salina Presbyterian Manor and as a home health nurse. She...
