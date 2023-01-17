Two people were injured in a rollover wreck on Interstate 135 south of Salina early Monday morning. A black 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Jeremy Cleghorn, 37, of Moyers, Okla., was southbound on I-135 when a red 2019 Toyota Camry driven by Dakota Collins, 32, of Lindsborg, came up behind the SUV and attempted to pass it. The right front corner of the Camry struck the left rear corner of the Santa Fe, causing the SUV to go off the west side of the roadway and roll several times, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO