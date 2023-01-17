ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Tesla video used to promote self-driving & touted by Elon Musk was staged, bombshell testimony from engineer reveals

By Cody Carlson
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A SENIOR Tesla engineer has revealed that the company’s 2016 video promoting their Model X’s Full Self-Driving capabilities was staged.

The clip displaying the autonomous (self-driving) SUV remains on Tesla’s website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zonFC_0kHgVAvZ00
A senior Tesla engineer revealed that the company’s self-driving Model X video published in 2016 was staged Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrgjU_0kHgVAvZ00
The video explicitly says that the Model X is 'driving itself' though the engineer later admitted that the driver took control several times Credit: Tesla

The engineer, Ashok Elluswamy, director of Autopilot software at Tesla, had the claim sourced from his testimony during a lawsuit against Tesla for a 2018 fatal crash involving a former Apple engineer, Reuters reports.

Elluswamy’s previously unrevealed testimony represents the first time a Tesla employee detailed how one of the company’s videos is produced.

He added that human drivers would take control during some of the clip’s scenes.

One portion of the video attempts to demonstrate how a Tesla could park itself with no driver.

While shooting the video’s parking scene at Tesla’s former headquarters in Palo Alto, Elluswamy said the Model X crashed into a fence in the building’s parking lot.

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, posted the 2016 video on Twitter saying: “Tesla drives itself (no human input at all) thru urban streets to highway to streets, then finds a parking spot,” Reuters reports.

Elluswamy added: “The intent of the video was not to accurately portray what was available for customers in 2016.

“It was to portray what was possible to build into the system.”

Tesla’s 2016 self-driving Model X video begins with a title card reading: “The person in the driver’s seat is only there for legal reasons.

“He is not doing anything. The car is driving itself.”

Once the title card fades, we see a driver slide behind a Model X SUV wheel and sit back while the car appears to take complete control.

As the electric vehicle drives, the audience is shown different angles of the journey to show all of the good decisions the Tesla was supposedly making.

After driving through some slower-paced neighborhood roads, we see the SUV move onto a highway.

When the Tesla arrives at its next turn, a motorcyclist is displayed speeding past the Model X.

This decision to feature the motorcyclist appears to be drawing a comparison between the Model X abiding by the speed limit while humans don’t.

Tesla’s 2016 video ends with the clip’s driver exiting the SUV in front of the company’s former headquarters before the model parks itself.

While the Model X is looking for a place to park, we see the car stop for a pedestrian crossing the parking lot in another attempt to display the vehicle’s capabilities.

While the staged video features a Model X SUV, the clip’s caption says that the Full Self-Driving (FSD) hardware shown is available on all of the company’s vehicles.

The U.S. Sun reached out to Elluswamy for additional comment but did not receive a response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252soZ_0kHgVAvZ00
An in-vehicle perspective from Tesla’s 2016 self-driving video with a Model X SUV Credit: Tesla

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
msn.com

A Tesla buyer says she feels 'duped' and 'taken advantage of' after missing out on a $13,000 price cut: report

Slide 1 of 11: Elon Musk's Boring Company aims to build a network of road tunnels under major cities. Its president, Steve Davis, has a fittingly whimsical background, revealed in a Bloomberg profile. Davis reportedly slept at Twitter HQ with his wife and baby after Elon Musk sought his help. The Boring Company CEO, Steve Davis, slept at Twitter's headquarters after Elon Musk asked for his help following his takeover, The Information reported.Davis spent the first few weeks after his baby was born sleeping in a makeshift bedroom in Twitter's San Francisco office, along with his partner. The outlet reported that he spent two months working for Twitter after Musk asked for his help. Musk also owns The Boring Company, which has built a reputation for offbeat stunts. While its core business is focused on digging a network of tunnels for Tesla cars under major US cities, the company has also drawn attention for selling flamethrowers and building a Monty Python-style watchtower.As it turns out, Davis has a history of wacky gimmicks throughout his career, detailed in a 2019 profile from Bloomberg reporter Sarah McBride (the profile builds on reporting from Ashlee Vance's book on Elon Musk).Davis was hand-picked by Musk to lead Boring, perhaps in part because of his colorful background. Before working for Musk, Davis founded a frozen yogurt shop and a bar that accepts bitcoin, among other ventures.Boring Company has faced scrutiny, especially in Chicago and Las Vegas, where it aimed to build its first tunnels. Its first project is a 1.7-mile-long tunnel under the Las Vegas convention center that conveys passengers in Teslas. Here are some of the most striking details from Davis' pre-Boring life.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
980K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy