Guest
5d ago
It’s a shame that we have to live like this anymore all I see every time I read the news someone’s getting car, jacked or someone’s in harm robberies going on. People are just running out of the store with clothes it’s like when does it stop anymore? When is society gonna say hey enough, Z’Nuff
Pai
5d ago
On that area of Larkin Ave, it’s like the walking dead
cwbchicago.com
Arrested 32 times since 2014, man allegedly engaged in a ‘firefight’ with a concealed carry holder on a CTA train
Chicago — A man who has been arrested 32 times by Chicago police since 2014 robbed and then engaged in a “firefight” with a concealed carry holder on a Green Line train during the Friday afternoon rush hour, authorities said Sunday. “It is a pure miracle by...
Police arrest several suspects trying to speed away in stolen cars from Motor Werks of Barrington
BOLINGBROOK, Illinois - Police have arrested several suspects who apparently tried to steal cars from Motor Werks of Barrington on Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to a report of "theft of multiple vehicles in progress" at 1475 S. Barrington Road. One of those suspects rammed a Barrington patrol car...
cwbchicago.com
AirTag on victim’s key ring leads Chicago cops to armed robbers, prosecutors say
Chicago — Two parolees are in custody after Chicago police tracked a robbery victim’s stolen AirTag to locate them in a stolen getaway car, prosecutors said. Giovanni Hernandez and Timothy Evangelio, both 24, were ordered held without bail on Friday afternoon by Judge Maryam Ahmad. The Illinois Department of Corrections is also moving to revoke both men’s parole status.
Chicago police: Teen dead, man injured after being shot while trying to buy shoes from online seller
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is dead and a man is injured after they were shot Sunday when they tried to buy a pair of shoes from someone selling them on social media, Chicago police said. The teens were waiting in a car around 2 p.m. in the 11900 block of South State Street waiting […]
Multiple Suspects in Custody After Vehicles Stolen From Suburban Barrington Dealership
Police in suburban Barrington have taken multiple suspects into custody after several vehicles were stolen from a car dealership, with one suspect still at-large. According to authorities, the theft occurred at Motor Werks, located at the intersection of Dundee Road and Barrington Road, this weekend. “Several vehicles” were stolen from...
Mariano’s employee fires shot at co-worker in Glenview: police
A Mariano’s employee was arrested after shooting at a co-worker late Friday in north suburban Glenview, police said. The employees were inside the store at 25 Waukegan Road when they began arguing about 10 p.m., according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after falsely telling officers he was victim of armed carjacking
NILES, Ill. - A Chicago man has been charged after falsely telling police he fled a traffic stop Friday morning because he was the victim of an armed carjacking in north suburban Niles. Wilfredo Monge Jr., 25, was charged with a misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude a...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
LaGrange man charged in Summit phone store robbery
A LaGrange man has been charged with the robbery last week of the T-Mobile store at 5640 S. Harlem Ave. in Summit. Michael Lang Anderson, 26, was arrested in LaGrange after he was found hiding under some stairs, police said. Police said he robbed the store on January 10. Community...
cwbchicago.com
Robbers beat, pistol-whip man in Lakeview
Chicago — Armed robbers beat and pistol-whipped a man as he walked in Lakeview overnight, Chicago police said. The 31-year-old was walking in the 3200 block of North Southport when three men stepped out of a black Jetta around 2:40 a.m. The group beat the man and hit him in the face with a handgun, police said.
wjol.com
Joliet 7-Eleven Robbed for the Second Time This Week
For the second time this week a Joliet convenience store was the site of an armed robbery. Yesterday evening, at 7:14pm, Joliet Police were called to 7-Eleven (325 South Larkin Avenue) after receiving a report of an armed robbery. An investigation has determined that a black male suspect entered the...
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.
On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
2 teens shot after verbal altercation with gunman on South Side, Chicago police say
One teen was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the back, police said.
Man arrested for allegedly stalking female middle school students in Elgin
A man suspected of stalking females students in Elgin has been located and arrested. After investigating the incident, Alan S. Rendon was arrested and charged by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of Stalking.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash
The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
fox32chicago.com
5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County
GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
Chicago police release photos of suspects in River North robbery on CTA Red Line platform
Chicago police are asking for help identifying the people suspected of robbing a 61-year-old man on a River North CTA Red Line platform.
15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in Chicago
A young child, age 15, was taken into custody and charged with many counts of felony theft on January 16, 2023, in connection with a robbery that took place on the northwest side of Chicago. The event took place when the youngster and three other suspects allegedly approached a victim, demanded their property, and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. The boy was the only suspect to survive the attack.
cwbchicago.com
Bible school teacher had cocaine worth $377,000 in a downtown apartment, prosecutors say, but his attorney rips their case
Chicago — A suburban Bible school teacher was charged on Saturday with having a gun and cocaine worth $377,000 in a downtown Chicago high-rise apartment building. But his defense attorney ripped apart the prosecution’s case, saying they had no evidence that he had anything to do with the drugs.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene
An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
