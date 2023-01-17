ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 11

Guest
5d ago

It’s a shame that we have to live like this anymore all I see every time I read the news someone’s getting car, jacked or someone’s in harm robberies going on. People are just running out of the store with clothes it’s like when does it stop anymore? When is society gonna say hey enough, Z’Nuff

Reply(1)
5
Pai
5d ago

On that area of Larkin Ave, it’s like the walking dead

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

AirTag on victim’s key ring leads Chicago cops to armed robbers, prosecutors say

Chicago — Two parolees are in custody after Chicago police tracked a robbery victim’s stolen AirTag to locate them in a stolen getaway car, prosecutors said. Giovanni Hernandez and Timothy Evangelio, both 24, were ordered held without bail on Friday afternoon by Judge Maryam Ahmad. The Illinois Department of Corrections is also moving to revoke both men’s parole status.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

LaGrange man charged in Summit phone store robbery

A LaGrange man has been charged with the robbery last week of the T-Mobile store at 5640 S. Harlem Ave. in Summit. Michael Lang Anderson, 26, was arrested in LaGrange after he was found hiding under some stairs, police said. Police said he robbed the store on January 10. Community...
SUMMIT, IL
cwbchicago.com

Robbers beat, pistol-whip man in Lakeview

Chicago — Armed robbers beat and pistol-whipped a man as he walked in Lakeview overnight, Chicago police said. The 31-year-old was walking in the 3200 block of North Southport when three men stepped out of a black Jetta around 2:40 a.m. The group beat the man and hit him in the face with a handgun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet 7-Eleven Robbed for the Second Time This Week

For the second time this week a Joliet convenience store was the site of an armed robbery. Yesterday evening, at 7:14pm, Joliet Police were called to 7-Eleven (325 South Larkin Avenue) after receiving a report of an armed robbery. An investigation has determined that a black male suspect entered the...
JOLIET, IL
Virgil "The Web Designer" Griffin

Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.

On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora police identify victim in downtown crash

The Aurora Police Department is identifying the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, January 13 in the downtown area. In a statement, police say identification of 27-year-old Israel Mueller, of Aurora, took a considerable amount of time due to the extent of the impact in the crash.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Virgil "The Web Designer" Griffin

15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in Chicago

A young child, age 15, was taken into custody and charged with many counts of felony theft on January 16, 2023, in connection with a robbery that took place on the northwest side of Chicago. The event took place when the youngster and three other suspects allegedly approached a victim, demanded their property, and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. The boy was the only suspect to survive the attack.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with DUI and leaving a crash scene

An Aurora man is facing charges of driving under the influence and leaving an accident scene early Thursday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to the area of Briarcliff Road and Fernwood Drive in Boulder Hill for a crash where one of the vehicles had fled the scene.
AURORA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy