ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office arrest a juvenile for threats against VHS

CHURCH HILL- The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a juvenile with making dangerous threats against Volunteer High School. According to a joint press release from the HCSO and the school system, the HCSO received information on Thursday, Jan. 19, at around 5 p.m. about a threat against VHS which was posted on social media.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of homicide victim

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a homicide victim whose body was discovered Thursday as authorities were investigating another homicide that occurred a little more than a mile away. The SCSO on Friday identified the victim found on Stevenson Hill Road in...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 23

Jan. 23, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of especial interest to those in Elizabethton, Jonesboro and Johnson City. Beginning with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Jan. 22, readers learned that “James Toncray and Miss Annie Carter were marred...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bays Mountain wolf, Takoda, euthanized

One of the wolves at Bays Mountain, Takoda, was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a press release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of veterinarian staff at the University of Tennessee, the release states.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough Masonic Lodge to celebrate 200 years of local history

The Rhea Masonic Lodge No. 47 of the Free & Accepted Masons in Jonesborough will kick off a yearlong observance of its 200th anniversary on Jan. 28. A program will begin at noon at the lodge, which is located at 210 North 2nd Ave., with remarks from the grand master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Tennessee and local dignitaries. An open house will follow until 3 p.m., which will provide the public with an opportunity to tour the lodge and ask questions about the fraternal organization.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT

ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

New voting system to be put to the test at Washington County Commission meeting

Washington County commissioners are expected to unveil a new voting and vote tallying system at their monthly meeting on Monday. Commissioners will test the new equipment when they vote on resolutions to accept state funding for programs to help reduce recidivism at the Washington County Detention Center and to address food insecurity in the county.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam

East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton

Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

West Ridge edges Gate City in Saturday thriller

BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge basketball coach John Dyer kept preaching to his team that they had to lead only once in the second half against Gate City. Turns out, they had to lead twice. Nevertheless, his point was well taken as the Wolves rallied for a 54-53 win over...
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: Gate City at West Ridge basketball

West Ridge celebrated homecoming Saturday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex with an interstate sweep of Gate City. After the Lady Wolves pulled out a 46-40 win, the West Ridge boys rallied to claim a 54-53 victory.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

BMA remembers late Vice Mayor Mike McIntire

KINGSPORT — You might have disagreed with or even ran for the same public office as former Kingsport Vice Mayor and avid volunteer Mike McIntire. But at the end of the day, according to the city's current mayor and vice mayor, you were still friends and saw a positive impact in your life from knowing and working with him.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Schools receive visit from Canva Learning Consultant

On Friday, Canva Learning Consultant Janice Wintermyer spent the day visiting schools throughout the Johnson City School system and sharing tips and tricks for how to use newly updated and released Canva programs. Johnson City Schools have the honor of being the first school district in the country to receive...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill wins by thin margin over D-B at NE Tennessee Swim Championships

KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points with the Indians right behind with 936....
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Students from David Crockett High School participate in welding events

Five students from David Crockett High School recently traveled to Northeast State Community College to test for their welding dual credit articulations. Maddi Burgess, Jeremiah Julian, Zayden McCurry, Lee McKinney and Ethan Shell traveled to Northeast State with their welding instructor, Andrew Silvers. Of the group, McCurry was the only one to pass the welding test and receive his dual credit articulation. However, Silvers recognized the hard work of each of the students and said that they will continue to build on their skills so that they can retake the test and earn their credits.
JONESBOROUGH, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy