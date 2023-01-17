Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road
Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport then wound up broke down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office arrest a juvenile for threats against VHS
CHURCH HILL- The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a juvenile with making dangerous threats against Volunteer High School. According to a joint press release from the HCSO and the school system, the HCSO received information on Thursday, Jan. 19, at around 5 p.m. about a threat against VHS which was posted on social media.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Sullivan commission honors Fleenor, squabbles over money
BLOUNTVILLE — Jerry Fleenor has delivered four babies, helped rescue a woman from a truck dangling over an overpass and been shot by a would-be convenience story robber. That was during a public safety career spanning more than half a century and counting.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office releases identity of homicide victim
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a homicide victim whose body was discovered Thursday as authorities were investigating another homicide that occurred a little more than a mile away. The SCSO on Friday identified the victim found on Stevenson Hill Road in...
Johnson City Press
Tennessee Board of Judiciary Conduct investigating alleged incident in Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter made an announcement on Friday about a new investigation by the Tennessee Board of Judiciary Conduct into an alleged incident that occurred last week between an elected official and a county employee. Potter said in the statement: ”As Mayor of Johnson...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 23
Jan. 23, 1898: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported stories of especial interest to those in Elizabethton, Jonesboro and Johnson City. Beginning with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Jan. 22, readers learned that “James Toncray and Miss Annie Carter were marred...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan places one-year moratorium on rezonings close to South Fork of Holston River
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission has approved a one-year moratorium on county rezonings within one-fourth mile of the the South Fork of the Holston River. However, the moratorium approval Thursday does not including land around South Holston Lake out of which the South Fork of the Holston flows.
Johnson City Press
Bays Mountain wolf, Takoda, euthanized
One of the wolves at Bays Mountain, Takoda, was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a press release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of veterinarian staff at the University of Tennessee, the release states.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough Masonic Lodge to celebrate 200 years of local history
The Rhea Masonic Lodge No. 47 of the Free & Accepted Masons in Jonesborough will kick off a yearlong observance of its 200th anniversary on Jan. 28. A program will begin at noon at the lodge, which is located at 210 North 2nd Ave., with remarks from the grand master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Tennessee and local dignitaries. An open house will follow until 3 p.m., which will provide the public with an opportunity to tour the lodge and ask questions about the fraternal organization.
Johnson City Press
Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT
ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said.
Johnson City Press
New voting system to be put to the test at Washington County Commission meeting
Washington County commissioners are expected to unveil a new voting and vote tallying system at their monthly meeting on Monday. Commissioners will test the new equipment when they vote on resolutions to accept state funding for programs to help reduce recidivism at the Washington County Detention Center and to address food insecurity in the county.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam
East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
Johnson City Press
YMCA Brighter Horizon Youth Center to start offering parent workshops
ROGERSVILLE— The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville will start offering parent workshops that focus on education and skill building throughout the year. The first workshop will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center.
Johnson City Press
Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton
Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
Johnson City Press
West Ridge edges Gate City in Saturday thriller
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge basketball coach John Dyer kept preaching to his team that they had to lead only once in the second half against Gate City. Turns out, they had to lead twice. Nevertheless, his point was well taken as the Wolves rallied for a 54-53 win over...
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Gate City at West Ridge basketball
West Ridge celebrated homecoming Saturday at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex with an interstate sweep of Gate City. After the Lady Wolves pulled out a 46-40 win, the West Ridge boys rallied to claim a 54-53 victory.
Johnson City Press
BMA remembers late Vice Mayor Mike McIntire
KINGSPORT — You might have disagreed with or even ran for the same public office as former Kingsport Vice Mayor and avid volunteer Mike McIntire. But at the end of the day, according to the city's current mayor and vice mayor, you were still friends and saw a positive impact in your life from knowing and working with him.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools receive visit from Canva Learning Consultant
On Friday, Canva Learning Consultant Janice Wintermyer spent the day visiting schools throughout the Johnson City School system and sharing tips and tricks for how to use newly updated and released Canva programs. Johnson City Schools have the honor of being the first school district in the country to receive...
Johnson City Press
Science Hill wins by thin margin over D-B at NE Tennessee Swim Championships
KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points with the Indians right behind with 936....
Johnson City Press
Students from David Crockett High School participate in welding events
Five students from David Crockett High School recently traveled to Northeast State Community College to test for their welding dual credit articulations. Maddi Burgess, Jeremiah Julian, Zayden McCurry, Lee McKinney and Ethan Shell traveled to Northeast State with their welding instructor, Andrew Silvers. Of the group, McCurry was the only one to pass the welding test and receive his dual credit articulation. However, Silvers recognized the hard work of each of the students and said that they will continue to build on their skills so that they can retake the test and earn their credits.
