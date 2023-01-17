ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Senator Ron Wyden Kicks Off 2023 with a Town Hall in Tillamook on January 8th

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today announced he will have 11 open-to-all, in-person town halls between Jan. 7 and Jan. 20 for Oregonians in Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Clackamas, Linn, Lane, Polk, Marion, Yamhill, Multnomah and Washington counties. Heading into these first town halls of 2023, Wyden has held 1,027 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. ...
Senators oppose spending measure; Cheney one of nine House Republicans to back omnibus bill

CASPER – Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ attempts to rein in government spending failed Thursday as the U.S. Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending package that will keep the government running through fiscal year 2023. The compilation of appropriations bills, called an omnibus, passed 68-29. The spending package is the last big piece of legislation Congress will vote on before the body resets in January. ...
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.

"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
Why you should pay attention to the 2023 Washington Legislature

Gone is the tall wire fence that encased the Washington State Capitol two years ago to ward off potential incursions by political protesters. The ground floor conference room used last year to administer COVID tests is reserved again for public school tours. And legislators, lobbyists and the public are all back inside the white stone building, ready to scrum and squabble beneath the dome.
Congressmen reintroduce Bipartisan Social Security act in face of collapse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Social Security Program is expected to be exhausted by 2035, Congressman Jake LaTurner has helped reintroduce legislation that would keep it afloat. On Thursday, Jan. 12, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he and U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-OK) joined together to reintroduce the...
Trucker age-exemption bill reintroduced in new Congress

Underage truck drivers would be exempted from restrictions that prohibit them from moving containers to and from marine terminals as proposed in a Republican-backed bill reintroduced in the new Congress. The Ceasing Age-Based (CAB) Trucking Restrictions Act was introduced this week by U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., with 19 co-sponsors,...
Lawmakers aim to tackle drug laws and homelessness

Washington lawmakers return to Olympia Monday with several pressing issues to address — chief among them, revising Washington's criminal drug laws and addressing the state's housing and homelessness crisis. Why it matters: State legislators dole out tens of billions of dollars each year for programs such as K-12 schools,...
Washington farm internship program clears important legislative hurdle

(The Center Square) – A substitute bill expanding Washington state’s farm internship program passed through the Senate Committee on Labor & Commerce. “This bill would open the program to all counties and make the program permanent…this year,” Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, primary sponsor of Senate Bill 5156, explained Monday at a public hearing before the committee. “That is what we’re asking for, to open it up to all. Because we found that many counties were wanting to participate and were ineligible to do so.” ...
States should follow feds in Chinese tech bans

States should more closely link their procurement policies to federal guidelines so they do not acquire foreign-made IT and communications technology that is banned on national security grounds, a researcher said in a recent webinar. An October 2022 report from Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) found...
DeLauro Drops In With The Check

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro delivered a seven-figure homeless-helping check written from an account she created in Washington to a downtown New Haven homeless agency, confident that changing Capitol winds won’t stop more checks from heading this way in the future. DeLauro delivered the $1,438,399 check Wednesday to the Downtown...
Duarte tapped for key House committees

After a lengthy wait to be sworn-in, Rep. John Duarte (R–Modesto) finally has his first committee assignments in the U.S. House of Representatives. Tuesday, Duarte, a nursery owner and farmer by trade, was named to two committees, the House Republican Conference announced. He will serve on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
