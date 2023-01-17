Read full article on original website
Related
Senator Ron Wyden Kicks Off 2023 with a Town Hall in Tillamook on January 8th
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden today announced he will have 11 open-to-all, in-person town halls between Jan. 7 and Jan. 20 for Oregonians in Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Clackamas, Linn, Lane, Polk, Marion, Yamhill, Multnomah and Washington counties. Heading into these first town halls of 2023, Wyden has held 1,027 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties. ...
Senators oppose spending measure; Cheney one of nine House Republicans to back omnibus bill
CASPER – Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ attempts to rein in government spending failed Thursday as the U.S. Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending package that will keep the government running through fiscal year 2023. The compilation of appropriations bills, called an omnibus, passed 68-29. The spending package is the last big piece of legislation Congress will vote on before the body resets in January. ...
Minor, faceless federal officials would be stripped of their power to regulate in new bipartisan bill
A study showing most FDA rules were issued without the backing of a senior Senate-appointed official has sparked a bill aimed at reining in overzealous federal rulemakers.
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
Why you should pay attention to the 2023 Washington Legislature
Gone is the tall wire fence that encased the Washington State Capitol two years ago to ward off potential incursions by political protesters. The ground floor conference room used last year to administer COVID tests is reserved again for public school tours. And legislators, lobbyists and the public are all back inside the white stone building, ready to scrum and squabble beneath the dome.
KATU.com
Oregon asks state Supreme Court to let gun control Measure 114 take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The state of Oregon is asking the state Supreme Court to step in and let Oregon’s new gun control law, Measure 114, finally take effect. It’s been on hold since December due to legal challenges. Oregon voters narrowly approved the measure last November. The...
U.S. House GOP would make it easier for feds to give public lands away to states
WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. House Republicans included in the new rules for the chamber they passed this month a provision meant to make it easier for Congress to give away public lands. The provision is a fairly technical piece of the 55-page rules package. It affects internal House accounting and...
coloradopolitics.com
10th Circuit rejects 'unprecedented' challenge to congressional review, Senate's cloture rule
The federal appeals court based in Denver has rejected the notion that a series of constitutional violations have ensued from a 1996 law that enables Congress to nullify new regulations. Specifically, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit found no constitutional flaw with the Congressional Review Act, which...
New bill would ban feds from working with big tech to censor Americans
(The Center Square) – Leading Republican lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives filed new legislation that would ban federal employees from working with big tech companies to censor Americans. The bill comes as ongoing reports show that federal law enforcement and the White House have regularly communicated with...
U.S. Sen. Murray, Washington state lawmakers push for more childcare access
(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, on Wednesday returned to Washington state’s capital, Olympia, where her political career began more than three decades ago as a “mom in tennis shoes,” for a press conference on federal and state legislation on child care. She...
WIBW
Congressmen reintroduce Bipartisan Social Security act in face of collapse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Social Security Program is expected to be exhausted by 2035, Congressman Jake LaTurner has helped reintroduce legislation that would keep it afloat. On Thursday, Jan. 12, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he and U.S. Representative Tom Cole (R-OK) joined together to reintroduce the...
freightwaves.com
Trucker age-exemption bill reintroduced in new Congress
Underage truck drivers would be exempted from restrictions that prohibit them from moving containers to and from marine terminals as proposed in a Republican-backed bill reintroduced in the new Congress. The Ceasing Age-Based (CAB) Trucking Restrictions Act was introduced this week by U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., with 19 co-sponsors,...
Lawmakers aim to tackle drug laws and homelessness
Washington lawmakers return to Olympia Monday with several pressing issues to address — chief among them, revising Washington's criminal drug laws and addressing the state's housing and homelessness crisis. Why it matters: State legislators dole out tens of billions of dollars each year for programs such as K-12 schools,...
Senator introduces bill to repeal Washington’s jaywalking laws
Washington Senator Rebecca Saldaña introduced a bill on Jan. 16 that would repeal jaywalking laws statewide.
KEPR
Sen. Patty Murray celebrates increase in funding for child care in Washington state
Senator Patty Murray highlighted a win she secured for child care in Olympia on Wednesday. Murray said she was able to secure an extra $1.8 billion for child care funding, a 30% increase in the funding. She said that increase comes from the $1.7 trillion spending bill congress was able...
Washington farm internship program clears important legislative hurdle
(The Center Square) – A substitute bill expanding Washington state’s farm internship program passed through the Senate Committee on Labor & Commerce. “This bill would open the program to all counties and make the program permanent…this year,” Sen. Nikki Torres, R-Pasco, primary sponsor of Senate Bill 5156, explained Monday at a public hearing before the committee. “That is what we’re asking for, to open it up to all. Because we found that many counties were wanting to participate and were ineligible to do so.” ...
GCN.com
States should follow feds in Chinese tech bans
States should more closely link their procurement policies to federal guidelines so they do not acquire foreign-made IT and communications technology that is banned on national security grounds, a researcher said in a recent webinar. An October 2022 report from Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) found...
DeLauro Drops In With The Check
U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro delivered a seven-figure homeless-helping check written from an account she created in Washington to a downtown New Haven homeless agency, confident that changing Capitol winds won’t stop more checks from heading this way in the future. DeLauro delivered the $1,438,399 check Wednesday to the Downtown...
Energy & Environment — House passes first energy bill of new Congress
The House passed a bill that would restrict sales of the country’s reserve oil to entities with Chinese ownership or influence. Meanwhile, a new analysis has found ExxonMobil had fairly accurate predictions on climate change in the past decades, and federal agencies are saying that last year was either the the fifth or sixth-hottest…
sjvsun.com
Duarte tapped for key House committees
After a lengthy wait to be sworn-in, Rep. John Duarte (R–Modesto) finally has his first committee assignments in the U.S. House of Representatives. Tuesday, Duarte, a nursery owner and farmer by trade, was named to two committees, the House Republican Conference announced. He will serve on the House Agriculture Committee and the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Comments / 0