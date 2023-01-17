Read full article on original website
Firetruck Stolen in Louisiana, Found Stuck in Mud
Why would someone want to steal a firetruck is beyond me, but it happened in a small Louisiana town, and now authorities are looking for the culprit. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a firetruck was stolen from a Natchitoches Parish fire station and, later, was found stuck in the mud.
