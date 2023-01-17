Read full article on original website
Louisiana Ticket Wins $40,000 in Mega Millions
Lady Luck and Louisiana's lottery players are back on speaking terms as far as the Mega Millions game is concerned. It's not like players in Louisiana haven't been winning, there have been winning tickets cashed in Bastrop, Saint Rose, Metairie, and Thibodaux in the not too distant past. But according...
Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold
Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
Lafayette Alcohol Sales to End Early on Mardi Gras Day
Mardi Gras season is a big time here in Louisiana. It's a time for parades, balls, costumes, masks, music, food, friends, and, of course, alcohol. And with Mardi Gras marking the beginning of Lent, a period of sacrifice observed by many Christians, it's the last hoorah before the Lenten lockdown.
Gumbo Weather Weekend On Tap for Louisiana
If you step outside on your back patio or porch this weekend you're likely to hear the sounds of gumbo pots clanging and the gentle sound of rain on the roof. It's going to be a cozy weekend along the bayou and for almost everyone in Louisiana, that means gumbo.
Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana’s Future
Lovers of Louisiana seafood, particularly oysters and shrimp, will soon be paying even more for these Gulf of Mexico delicacies in the coming months, years, and perhaps even decades. But, in return for those high prices Louisiana may get something even more valuable in return. That something more valuable is our state's vanishing coastline, which I think we can all agree is a little more important than the cost of a shrimp platter or fried oyster po'boy.
Entergy to Add $5.50 to Your Bill for Next 15 Years for Hurricane Ida Repairs
If you are an Entergy customer in Acadiana, get ready for your monthly bill to go up soon. The Louisiana Public Service Commission recently approved Entergy Louisiana's request to finance $1.5 billion in storm costs related to Hurricane Ida and, of course, that means some of the costs are once again getting passed along to their customers.
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
Louisiana’s Jordan Brown Earns Spot on Prestigious Oscar Robertson Watch List
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball won their 5th consecutive game last night, defeating Arkansas State by the score of 80-71. At 15-4 overall, and 5-2 in conference play, the Cajuns currently sit in a 4-way tie for 1st place in the Sun Belt. Louisiana big man Jordan Brown was dominant, putting...
St. Martin Parish Superintendent Announces Retirement After Four Years
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The St. Martin Parish School Board will be looking for a new superintendent this summer after Allen "Al" Blanchard announced last week that he would not be seeking a contract renewal. Blanchard was originally hired on an interim basis after the termination of...
Several Lafayette Names Rumored to Be Running for Legislature This Year
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - With the 2023 election cycle now fully underway, most eyes are focusing on the growing number of gubernatorial candidates. But, the Louisiana legislature is also on the ballot, and there are several local seats up for grabs. There is also speculation that several local politicians...
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
12 People Shot Inside Baton Rouge Club, Police Now Investigating
Twelve people were sent to the hospital Sunday morning after being shot in a Baton Rouge club. WBRZ reports that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. Some victims were transported by EMS units, while others were taken to...
Louisiana State Police Unit Involved in Bad Accident, Flips Over in Lafayette
We are following a developing story in Lafayette. Several listeners have called in to report that a Louisiana State Police unit was involved in a bad accident in Lafayette on Thursday afternoon. UPDATE:. Lafayette PD has issued the following press release regarding the reported crash at Kaliste Saloom and West...
Acadiana Man Killed While Walking Along I-10 in Alabama
State Troopers in Alabama say a Jeanerette Louisiana man was struck and killed early Wednesday morning as he walked along I-10 near Daphne. Troopers say the interstate was shrouded in thick fog at the time the incident occurred. Alabama State Police say a 911 call was made by a motorist at about 4:30 who reported striking an "unknown object in the road".
Haughton Representative Wants National Motto “In God We Trust” Displayed in Every Louisiana Classroom
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - State Representative Dodie Horton of Haughton wants to expand upon an existing Louisiana law to make our national motto "In God We Trust" more prevalent across the state. When Did "In God We Trust" Become The National Motto?. It was nearly 67 years ago on...
Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins
Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
5 Students Arrested & More Are Expected Following Threat That Locked Down Opelousas High School
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Law enforcement authorities keep warning young people who are calling in bomb threats or writing threatening messages on social media that they will be caught and charged but it appears enough of them are still not listening. The latest threat was made against Opelousas High...
18-Wheeler Falls Off of Pontoon Bridge in Estherwood
It seems that we hear this news way too often - but now we know why it happens. The pontoon bridge in Estherwood is closed. Again. Sometimes it is closed due to rising waters, as the nature of a pontoon bridge is that it floats. Other times, it's because an...
Louisiana Lawyer Explains Chances New Mexico Prosecutors Have in Getting Conviction of Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ Shooting
We now know that actor Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," a would be Western that was set to feature him. Baldwin has denied knowing that there were bullets inside the gun that killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured Rust director Joel Souza. He has also denied actually shooting the gun, saying it accidentally discharged.
Lafayette Jeweler Sent Diamonds to Space, Now They’re For Sale
In what has been over a year in the making, a Lafayette jeweler sent diamonds and other gemstones into space, and now they are back home. Can you imagine wearing a piece of jewelry made from gems that orbited the earth for over a month? I am certain any space geek would love to wear that jewelry.
