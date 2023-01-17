ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Louisiana Ticket Wins $40,000 in Mega Millions

Lady Luck and Louisiana's lottery players are back on speaking terms as far as the Mega Millions game is concerned. It's not like players in Louisiana haven't been winning, there have been winning tickets cashed in Bastrop, Saint Rose, Metairie, and Thibodaux in the not too distant past. But according...
LOUISIANA STATE
Powerball Wins in Louisiana – $50,000 Winner Sold

Lottery players in Louisiana have had a very big weekend. Friday night's Mega Millions game generated a $40,000 winner that was sold in Louisiana. And, we have now confirmed that the Powerball drawing from last night, Saturday January 21, also produced a big money prize winner off of a Louisiana sold ticket. That prize is worth $50,000.
LOUISIANA STATE
Sky High Shrimp and Oyster Prices Looming in Louisiana’s Future

Lovers of Louisiana seafood, particularly oysters and shrimp, will soon be paying even more for these Gulf of Mexico delicacies in the coming months, years, and perhaps even decades. But, in return for those high prices Louisiana may get something even more valuable in return. That something more valuable is our state's vanishing coastline, which I think we can all agree is a little more important than the cost of a shrimp platter or fried oyster po'boy.
LOUISIANA STATE
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire

WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
WASHINGTON, LA
Huge Marijuana Bust Made During Traffic Stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - This is how proactive patrols can pay off. That's what leaders at the Lafayette Police Department would tell you as a proactive patrol conducted by their Narcotics Street Team made a big bust on Thursday, January 19th. Officers were on the Moss Street corridor when they say they pulled over a 2021 Ram truck for equipment violations. That's when officers say they made a huge discovery: 27 pounds of marijuana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Acadiana Man Killed While Walking Along I-10 in Alabama

State Troopers in Alabama say a Jeanerette Louisiana man was struck and killed early Wednesday morning as he walked along I-10 near Daphne. Troopers say the interstate was shrouded in thick fog at the time the incident occurred. Alabama State Police say a 911 call was made by a motorist at about 4:30 who reported striking an "unknown object in the road".
DAPHNE, AL
Louisiana Crawfish Prices Significantly Higher as Season Begins

Louisiana residents who can't wait for their first taste of crawfish in the new year might want to check their bank account before they start inviting friends and family to come to join them. It's no surprise that early season prices for crawfish are higher than what you'd expect to pay during the meat of the season but this year the prices are "high" even for those who are used to paying a little more for the first boil of the year.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Lawyer Explains Chances New Mexico Prosecutors Have in Getting Conviction of Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ Shooting

We now know that actor Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting on the set of "Rust," a would be Western that was set to feature him. Baldwin has denied knowing that there were bullets inside the gun that killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured Rust director Joel Souza. He has also denied actually shooting the gun, saying it accidentally discharged.
SANTA FE, NM
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

