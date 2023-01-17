Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a dreary Sunday across the area and the dreary part is about to turn wintry as snow showers and flurries develop later tonight and last through Monday morning. There may be some patches of freezing drizzle as well. Those two combined with temperatures dropping below freezing may create some slick spots for the Monday morning commute across central and eastern Kentucky! Keep that in mind and allow some extra travel time to get to work and school in the morning.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 9 HOURS AGO