WTVQ
UPDATE: Video of Breonna Taylor raid allegedly played at Bowling Green restaurant
UPDATE: (1/21/2023) We told you last week about how Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a speaking event held by the Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky, due to another speaker set to attend. That speaker is former Louisville metro police officer Jonathan Mattingly, who was one...
WTVQ
Pandemic eviction relief fund ending in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A fund created during the pandemic to help prevent evictions in Kentucky is not taking new applicants after this week. The state’s Healthy At Home Eviction Relief Fund has provided $205 million in assistance to more than 52,000 households since it launched in February 2021.
WTVQ
Snow showers tonight before a bigger system mid-week
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a dreary Sunday across the area and the dreary part is about to turn wintry as snow showers and flurries develop later tonight and last through Monday morning. There may be some patches of freezing drizzle as well. Those two combined with temperatures dropping below freezing may create some slick spots for the Monday morning commute across central and eastern Kentucky! Keep that in mind and allow some extra travel time to get to work and school in the morning.
WTVQ
A messy Sunday to a bigger system mid week
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a chilly but calm day across the Commonwealth! I hope you soaked up the calmness of today because our pattern is about to crank it up about 10 more notches starting tomorrow. Clouds will continue to increase past midnight. Here is a quick breakdown of how the day looks to play out.
WTVQ
Winter feel to the air is back and will hang around this weekend
After an unseasonably mild week across Central and Eastern Kentucky with most days seeing afternoon highs in the low 60s, we caught a dose of reality as winter-like temperatures returned to the area to wrap of the week on Friday. With low clouds and a brisk northwest wind, afternoon struggled into the mid to upper 30s…with a few spots along the Kentucky/Tennessee border seeing low 40s as the clouds thinned a bit. Skies were mainly clear in a few spots around daybreak Friday before the clouds rolled in.
