Idaho State

Suspect in Idaho slayings appears in court; Prosecutors to retry Masterson — TCD Sidebar

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05LPeo_0kHgS1tE00

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Adanté Pointer joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss Bryan Kohberger waiving his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, evidence presented against Larry Millete, who stands accused of killing his wife, and the prosecutors’ decision to retry Danny Masterson after a deadlocked jury.

Idaho State Journal

Judge: No in-person meetings for couple's triple murder case

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge says a couple accused in a bizarre triple murder case will not be allowed to meet face-to-face to talk about strategy before they stand trial in April. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell presented several requests to 7th District...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Trio of goat thefts reported in Magic Valley

Jason Rocha went out to feed the family’s 16 goats Tuesday morning at their house south of Wendell and they were gone. All of them. Upon inspection of the area, he found the fence had been cut. Two weeks ago, five goats were taken, again near Wendell, Gooding County...
WENDELL, ID
newsnationnow.com

Stained bedding, hair found in search of Idaho suspect’s home

(NewsNation) — Newly released court documents revealed what investigators seized from Idaho killing suspect Brian Kohberger’s home. The list of evidence includes “nine possible hair strands” and “one possible animal hair strand.”. Authorities also recovered “one nitrite type black glove,” “one computer tower,” “one collection...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

U.S. Marshals searching for armed and dangerous man

BOISE, idaho — The U.S Marshals - Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force are requesting the public's help in locating and arresting federal fugitive - Johnny Lee Martinez. He is wanted for violation of a supervised release. Martinez has a history of assault, felon in possession of a firearm, narcotics,...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
Alec Baldwin, film crew member charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting death

SANTA FE, N.M. (TCD) -- Prosecutors announced they are charging Alec Baldwin and crew member Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in connection with the shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. On Thursday, Jan. 19, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies released a statement outlining the charges against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed,...
NEW MEXICO STATE
People

Inside Idaho Murder Suspect's Alleged Chat Room Posts: I Can Do 'Whatever I Want with Little Remorse'

"Nothing I do is enjoyable. I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing," Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the Idaho murders, reportedly wrote The University of Idaho murder suspect allegedly wrote on online forums during his youth about feelings of depression, dissociation and being able to do "whatever I want with little remorse," according to a report by The New York Times. An account on the online forum Tapatalk with the username Exarr.thosewithvisualsnow and a profile picture that resembles Bryan Kohberger has 118 posts from...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
IDAHO STATE
westerniowatoday.com

Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care

(IDAHO) — An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on social media said it was days before she could receive care due to the state’s strict abortion laws. Carmen Broesder, 35, from Nampa — 20 miles west of Boise — a mother-of-one was just six weeks pregnant when she began miscarrying on Dec. 8. However, she said it took eight days before she was given any medicine to manage her pain and to expel embryonic tissue, and several more days for the miscarriage to end.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Idaho legislator drafts bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses

BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws. Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature’s website, would “eliminate the marriage license” in...
IDAHO STATE
upr.org

FBI warns of sextortion targeting Utah teenagers

Late Friday morning, the FBI’s Salt Lake City office sent out a press release and video to news outlets all over Utah, warning of a trend in sextortion—a practice of exhorting victims to meet demands by threatening to release compromising sexual images or information. The press release focuses...
UTAH STATE
KGAB AM 650

Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime

Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
CBS Sacramento

13-year-old girl leads Nebraska troopers on 100-mph chase

A 13-year-old girl led state troopers on a high-speed car chase through central Nebraska on Monday night, at times topping 100 mph during a pursuit that lasted roughly 15 minutes, authorities said. The driver, a girl from Colorado, was eventually taken into protective custody along with the vehicle's only passenger, an 11-year-old boy, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers responded to the incident with help from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Shelton Police Department, the agency said in a news release issued after both children were successfully stopped while traveling down an interstate highway.The chase occurred after around 9:30...
NEBRASKA STATE
