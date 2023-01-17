Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography to Be Written by Same Author Who Co-Written The A-Team.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Math Hoffa "My Expert Opinion" #1 Hip Hop Podcast In New York Co-Hosted by Sean Bigga, Mecca, & YKTV Located in Harlem.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
BP Fossella implores locals to ‘Stay on Staten Island’ in 2023 State of the Borough
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Why should Staten Islanders go over a bridge when everything they need is right in their backyard?. That was Borough President Vito Fossella’s message Saturday night at his 2023 State of the Borough address delivered at Monsignor Farrell High School in Oakwood, the elected official’s alma mater.
Consider changing a Staten Island kid’s life | Our Opinion
423 is a devastating number. That is how many Staten Island children were in foster care in 2021 – the most recent year that full data is available. Another painful reality for the hundreds of Staten Island kids moving to foster care, who already face instability and must leave their own homes, is that they now face the very real possibility of being placed in another borough and a totally unfamiliar setting.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 21, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Richard I. Carp, 89, died on Jan. 9, 2023. Richard was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1934. He received his early education in a one room schoolhouse and went on to pursue an Ivy league education, completing two doctorate degrees, one in veterinary medicine, and one in virology. Richard married his remarkable wife Sally in June of 1960. In 1963, together with their newborn son, they spent a year in India where Richard worked to set up labs to produce a polio vaccine. After being hired by The Institute for Basic Research in 1968, Richard moved with his family to Staten Island. For the full obituary click here.
Corrado’s Cucina coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Signage was hoisted and decorative lanterns were recently installed at 831 Arthur Kill Rd., an indication that work is once again underway on the Italian-style dining establishment promised to the borough by the New York City Parks Department more than six years ago. “This is...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Award winning, spacious modern Colonial, Todt Hill, $2.5 M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to siborrealtors.com, this award-winning, modern Colonial, nestled on a dead-end street atop Todt Hill, was constructed in 2016. The custom-built, brick and stone residence at 62 Copperleaf Terrace is currently listed for $2,499,000. Of the spacious 10,000 square feet, 6,641 square feet are dedicated...
Community organizations connect with S.I.’s Asian population in celebration of Lunar New Year
STATEN ISlAND, N.Y. - Project Hospitality in collaboration with Mt. Sinai and with the support from the Asian American Federation, celebrated Lunar New Year outside of the new HL Supermarket in New Dorp on Friday. The organizations gave out Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), information about the importance of coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 20, 2023: Peter Kilkenny, FDNY captain and Army veteran, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Kilkenny, an Army veteran and retired FDNY captain, died Jan. 14 in Pittsburgh due to complications of a stroke. Born in Ireland, he immigrated to the United States from England. Not long after, he was called to the U.S. Army to serve in Korea. Upon return, he married his wife of 41 years, Ann Marie Kane. They had two sons together, residing in the Bronx before moving to Staten Island in the 1960s and having a daughter. He served in the FDNY for 30 years, working at Ladder 109, Ladder 83 and finally Engine 239. Before retiring in 1990, he was promoted to captain. He enjoyed making his family a big Irish breakfast after Sunday mass, watching baseball and spending summers upstate. For the full obituary, click here.
Serving Up Defense: CYO Basketball at St. Charles | Subscribers can download images for free
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- St. Charles in Oakwood was action-packed as basketball players competed in CYO games on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Big baskets, big passes and big defensive plays were the order of the day as the kids showcased their talent in front of us.
NYC will house migrants at cruise terminal, but details limited from Mayor Adams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Saturday that the city would establish its latest emergency relief center housing migrants at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, but offered few details. Adams’ emailed announcement said the new humanitarian emergency relief center, which officials call “HERCs,” will house 1,000 men to...
Parole hearing for Staten Island officer Gerard Carter’s killer advanced to March; Victim’s family, police union on edge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It took Jozette Carter-Williams more than two decades to face down the location in West Brighton where her late husband, an NYPD Housing Police officer and community leader, was gunned down and killed by a 17-year-old reputed gang member. “I live a few blocks away, but...
The Old Guy: On antimetabole, and how it relates to a recent Staten Island ‘protest’
I love language. Maybe you’ve noticed that. Recently, on a ride around town, I repeated a phrase I’ve heard my wife say a million times. She responded that she didn’t think I ever heard her when she said it. I listen intently to my wife. She’s incredibly intelligent and wise and gives great advice, most of the time.
Fast Food Fridays: Shake Shack in St. George with Shaw-naé’ in the house
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On this January morning, we kick off a new food series — Fast Food Fridays, anchored with a video. it’s a fine opportunity to survey the land with a fellow food service professional. Together, we’ll see what’s cooking in the corporate kitchens of America and simultaneously catch up with a mom-and-pop operator.
When Staten Island had a ski jump | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island had a ski jump all its own. After all, Todt Hill is the highest point on the eastern coast, they say. There it was in the 1930s, about 30 feet tall, the ski jump towered above the landscape on the north side of Todt Hill, near the current site of the Petrides School in Sunnyside, according to Daniel Kusrow.
Hungry for fast food in NYC? You’re not alone. | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Love it or leave it, fast food is not going away. In fact, it seems our New York City demographic resonates with national chains. I finally have come to embrace this, although a great fan of locally sourced produce (go, Greenmarkets!) and chefs who do actual food craft. To commemorate this epiphany, come along on the Staten Island eating journey with me in two series currently underway: “Fast Food Fridays” and “I Ate This So You Don’t Have To.”
Coastal flood advisory issued for Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for Staten Island Monday morning. Inundation may reach a foot above ground level between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to the agency, threatening vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.
Here’s to another week of wonderful new friends to make life eventful. Jan. 21-22
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — These days have been hard for a lot of people: Making ends meet, looking out for each other, and caring for loved ones. There is a form of therapy involved with these beautiful animals. Their love is never-ending and unwavering. No matter what, their greetings, when you come home, comfort and nurture. They understand us more than we know.
Car crashes, Lyme disease, carcasses: What data says about the current state of deer on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Anecdotes abound about the state of Staten Island’s deer population, but official numbers show New York City’s controversial vasectomy program has had its intended effect. Overall, the Department of Parks and Recreation published a population estimate in August putting the deer count at...
Groundhog Day 2023: The most controversial moments in Staten Island Chuck’s history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The annual tradition of Groundhog Day has delighted families on Staten Island for years. Our local legend, Staten Island Chuck, emerges from his enclosure, and depending on if he sees his shadow or not, we are foretold of an early spring or steady winter. Now most years, the event proceeds smoothly and Chuck manages to carry out his duties scot free. However, there have been incidents throughout the years concerning Chuck, many of which he likely wants to forget.
N.J. native Steve Soss feeds off crowd, ‘strikes’ again at Jim Elliott’s 47th New Year Singles Classic
Call it a road field advantage. New Jersey native Steve Soss “struck” again at Rab’s Country Lanes, capturing his second crown at Jim Elliott’s 47th New Year Singles Classic on Saturday. Soss outlasted Sean McAuliffe in the title round, pulling out a 225-200 triumph in the final.
Group of 8 teens stab man in attempted robbery outside Staten Island deli, says NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a report that an attempt was made to rob an individual at knifepoint on the North Shore of Staten Island early Sunday morning. The incident was reported at about 12:12 a.m. at the post office at 202 Simonson Ave. in Mariners Harbor, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
