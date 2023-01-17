ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consider changing a Staten Island kid’s life | Our Opinion

423 is a devastating number. That is how many Staten Island children were in foster care in 2021 – the most recent year that full data is available. Another painful reality for the hundreds of Staten Island kids moving to foster care, who already face instability and must leave their own homes, is that they now face the very real possibility of being placed in another borough and a totally unfamiliar setting.
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 21, 2023

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Richard I. Carp, 89, died on Jan. 9, 2023. Richard was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1934. He received his early education in a one room schoolhouse and went on to pursue an Ivy league education, completing two doctorate degrees, one in veterinary medicine, and one in virology. Richard married his remarkable wife Sally in June of 1960. In 1963, together with their newborn son, they spent a year in India where Richard worked to set up labs to produce a polio vaccine. After being hired by The Institute for Basic Research in 1968, Richard moved with his family to Staten Island. For the full obituary click here.
Community organizations connect with S.I.’s Asian population in celebration of Lunar New Year

STATEN ISlAND, N.Y. - Project Hospitality in collaboration with Mt. Sinai and with the support from the Asian American Federation, celebrated Lunar New Year outside of the new HL Supermarket in New Dorp on Friday. The organizations gave out Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), information about the importance of coronavirus (COVID-19)...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 20, 2023: Peter Kilkenny, FDNY captain and Army veteran, remembered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Peter Kilkenny, an Army veteran and retired FDNY captain, died Jan. 14 in Pittsburgh due to complications of a stroke. Born in Ireland, he immigrated to the United States from England. Not long after, he was called to the U.S. Army to serve in Korea. Upon return, he married his wife of 41 years, Ann Marie Kane. They had two sons together, residing in the Bronx before moving to Staten Island in the 1960s and having a daughter. He served in the FDNY for 30 years, working at Ladder 109, Ladder 83 and finally Engine 239. Before retiring in 1990, he was promoted to captain. He enjoyed making his family a big Irish breakfast after Sunday mass, watching baseball and spending summers upstate. For the full obituary, click here.
When Staten Island had a ski jump | Then and Now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island had a ski jump all its own. After all, Todt Hill is the highest point on the eastern coast, they say. There it was in the 1930s, about 30 feet tall, the ski jump towered above the landscape on the north side of Todt Hill, near the current site of the Petrides School in Sunnyside, according to Daniel Kusrow.
Hungry for fast food in NYC? You’re not alone. | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Love it or leave it, fast food is not going away. In fact, it seems our New York City demographic resonates with national chains. I finally have come to embrace this, although a great fan of locally sourced produce (go, Greenmarkets!) and chefs who do actual food craft. To commemorate this epiphany, come along on the Staten Island eating journey with me in two series currently underway: “Fast Food Fridays” and “I Ate This So You Don’t Have To.”
Here’s to another week of wonderful new friends to make life eventful. Jan. 21-22

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — These days have been hard for a lot of people: Making ends meet, looking out for each other, and caring for loved ones. There is a form of therapy involved with these beautiful animals. Their love is never-ending and unwavering. No matter what, their greetings, when you come home, comfort and nurture. They understand us more than we know.
Groundhog Day 2023: The most controversial moments in Staten Island Chuck’s history

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The annual tradition of Groundhog Day has delighted families on Staten Island for years. Our local legend, Staten Island Chuck, emerges from his enclosure, and depending on if he sees his shadow or not, we are foretold of an early spring or steady winter. Now most years, the event proceeds smoothly and Chuck manages to carry out his duties scot free. However, there have been incidents throughout the years concerning Chuck, many of which he likely wants to forget.
Group of 8 teens stab man in attempted robbery outside Staten Island deli, says NYPD

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a report that an attempt was made to rob an individual at knifepoint on the North Shore of Staten Island early Sunday morning. The incident was reported at about 12:12 a.m. at the post office at 202 Simonson Ave. in Mariners Harbor, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
