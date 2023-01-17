Read full article on original website
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Saturday 1/21/23
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 1/20/23: Does Denver's Scoring Surge Mean an Automatic Over?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Yesterday's Perfect NBA DFS Lineups: Friday 1/20/23
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Last night's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our projections and optimal lineups -- which...
Suns' Chris Paul (hip) available Sunday
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (hip) will play in Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Paul missed seven games with his hip injury, but he'll be back on the court tonight for a tough contest against the Grizzlies. Damion Lee made two starts in his absence and will likely move back to the bench with Paul back in the lineup.
3 NBA FanDuel Studs to Target on Friday 1/20/23
Basketball is the most consistent sport for daily fantasy purposes. A top slugger in baseball will have his fair share of 0-for-4 days, and an elite fantasy football player is at risk of having games where his team's offense is shut down. A high-salaried NBA stud is generally going to...
