Proposed legislation in New York and other states aims to stop insurrectionists from holding office
ALBANY, N.Y. — Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia are...
National Weather Service: Snow to fall in New York this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Areas of northern New York have already seen steady snowfall this week and an anticipated storm on Sunday is likely to bring more accumulation. While Sunday’s anticipated storm will surely bring rain to the five boroughs, snow remains unlikely in New York City, according to forecasters.
AccuWeather: Winter storm to impact parts of New York on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Areas of northern New York have been seeing steady snowfall, but the city has yet to see any accumulation. Sunday’s anticipated storm will surely bring rain to the city, but snow remains unlikely. Parts of upstate New York received accumulated snowfall on Friday, a...
New York announces $7.5 million in grants available to expand low-threshold opioid addiction treatment
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the availability of up to $7.5 million in grants for state-certified providers and other treatment programs to address opioid addiction. Administered by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), the grants will be the first to tap New York State’s...
NY weather outlook for February: National Weather Service releases forecast
The National Weather Service (NWS) has announced its predictions for temperatures and precipitation in New York state next month, with a slightly higher chance of warmer temperatures predicted, as well as a better chance of wet weather. The NWS predicts a 55% to 60% chance of seeing above normal temperatures...
NY Lottery: How you can win $5K with a losing lottery ticket
Don’t throw away your losing lottery tickets! They might be lucky the second time around. The New York Lottery gives players a second chance to win a prize, up to $5,000, in other drawings through their “Collect ‘N Win.”. To participate, users must create a New York...
