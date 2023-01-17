Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Texas schools cancel author Emma Straub’s visit due to social media posts
Bestselling author Emma Straub had two book events canceled in Texas schools, after some discovered she used profanity on social media. Straub, most known for adult novels like “The Vacationers” and “All Adults Here,” was in Houston last week touring her new children’s book, “Very Good Hats.” But when she landed, Straub was told that the two schools she had been scheduled to visit had canceled her appearances over parents’ complaints “about something they had seen on my social media,” according to her Substack newsletter post.
Tracking multiple systems bringing chances for rain and snow
TONIGHT: A system moves over us bringing chances for rain and snow. It starts off as rain, but as temperatures drop, we'll see snow start to fall. The heaviest band of snow is to the very NW part of Missouri, which is why we won't see a noticeable amount of snow. Amounts as of right now for this area is a dusting to 1/2 of an inch. Jefferson City will be seeing much less of a dusting if anything. I'm not optimistic about accumulation for this system. Our area reached much higher temperatures than expected, and it'll take a while to drop back down. With that, it means road temperatures are above freezing as well, and will take a while to cool off.
Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week
TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
