Columbus hosts San Jose for a Saturday night clash before hitting the road. Columbus plays its third home game of the week tonight as San Jose is in town for its annual visit to Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets will look to battle back after dropping a 5-3 decision against Anaheim on Thursday night in what will be the penultimate home game before the All-Star break. It will also be First Responders Night in Nationwide Arena, with a bevy of special promotions and events on tap.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO