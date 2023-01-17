RIO DE JANEIRO – UFC 283 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT). UFC 283 takes place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC and early prelims on ESPN+.

1 DAY AGO