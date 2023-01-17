ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists invent new stretchy ‘super steel’ – a fingernail-sized piece can hold up 2-ton car

By Jona Jaupi
 5 days ago
SCIENTISTS have developed a new super steel that is both extremely strong and stretchy.

The new kind of steel, dubbed Ductile 2-GPa, was manufactured by scientists from Northeastern University in Shenyang in China.

Scientists have developed a new super steel that is both extremely strong and stretchy Credit: Konstantin Makarenko/Skoltech
The steel has the ability to stretch up to 18 to 25 percent Credit: Konstantin Makarenko/Skoltech
Details of the team's findings were published in a peer-reviewed journal Credit: Konstantin Makarenko et al./Materials & Design

Details of the team's findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Science a few weeks ago.

Just a fingernail-sized amount of the ultra-strong material can reportedly hold up a 2-ton car without fracturing, the South China Morning Post reported.

This is due to its ability to stretch up to 18 to 25 percent, the publication added.

The mass production of such a material would have a revolutionary impact on the vehicle, aerospace and machinery sectors.

It could be molded into complex shapes that absorb high energy from, say, a collision, SCMP reported.

How was it made?

To create the Ductile 2-GPa steel, the team of scientists melted raw material at 650-800 degrees Celsius and let it cool.

This created a special structure, which was adorned with liquid nitrogen to cool it down further.

Shortly after, the team used heat – around 300 degrees Celsius – to improve the steel's stability.

While this process may sound complex, Li Yunjie, the lead author of the study, said it was much simpler than what is used to make conventional ultrahigh-strength steels.

He added that their method produced 2 gigapascal-strength steel, which was "almost the highest tensile strength in steels."

The cost

Creating this new steel could reduce the cost of production by about $75 per ton, Li said.

It could also cut down on carbon emissions by more than 100 kilograms of coal equivalent per ton.

"[It] contributes to enormous economic benefits and promotes green development," Li said.

According to Li, producing this type of steel at a larger scale could be the future.

"The associated processes proposed in our study – especially the forging procedures – have long been widely used in many companies and production environments to produce parts like axes, ship shafts, and so on," he said.

"There is already a large-scale ship shaft with a tonnage scale based on the forging,” he said. “Our process is consistent with its preparation with only a few adjustments in some process parameters."

