Abilene, KS

KSNT

Rain south and a wintry mix expected by early Wednesday

Brief switch back to wintry mix by Wednesday evening. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** – Brown, Cloud, Marshall, Nemaha, Republic, and Washington counties from midnight tonight until midnight Wednesday night. Clouds thicken overnight with areas of rain spreading in from the southwest after midnight. Temperatures will hold in the 30s throughout...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested, linked to 2022 deadly fentanyl-related overdose

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested 23-year-old Harry W. Ocon in connection to a June 2022 fatal fentanyl-related overdose. Ocon was booked into the Reno County Jail on charges of distribution of a controlled substance causing death and distribution of a controlled substance. Anyone with information on the case...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Little Apple Post

📷: Riley County Arrest Report January 17

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. CHERLYNN NICHOLE RACHEL, 29, Manhattan, Failure to appear x2; Bond $1750. KENYON MONDELL JOHNSON, 49, OLATHE, Failure to appear; Bond $350. CHRISTOPHER SCOTT...
RILEY COUNTY, KS

