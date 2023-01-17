ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

delawarebusinessnow.com

Capano construction subsidiary marks completion of Newark school project

LC Construction, a subsidiary of Capano Management, north Wilmington, marked the completion and opening of the Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School, Newark. The dual-language charter school serves bilingual, biliterate and multicultural children in grades K-5. Located at 300 N. Wakefield Drive, the new 115,000 square foot Spanish-immersion charter school was...
NEWARK, DE
Main Line Media News

Chester County Intermediate Unit settles Glen Mills suit for $3 million

PHILADELPHIA — The Chester County Intermediate Unit has approved a $3 million settlement in an ongoing federal lawsuit against the shuttered Glen Mills Schools, where students claim they were subjected to physical abuse and deprived of educational opportunities by staff for years. “The Glen Mills Schools discriminated against students...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
downingtowntimes.com

County Health Dept. retiree and Medical Reserve Corps Volunteer Walls receives CDC’s Trailblazer Award

Elizabeth “Betsy” Walls, RN, the retired Director of Personal Health for the Chester County Health Department whose efforts helped to establish the Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Program and Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) in Chester County, has been honored with a much-deserved award from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Betsy is recognized as Pennsylvania’s PHEP Trailblazer, in celebration of CDC’s 20th anniversary of the PHEP program and Walls’ decades-long service to public health.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Regal Theater in Oaks Among 39 Listed for Closing

OAKS PA – The Regal Oaks Stadium 24 on Mill Road in Upper Providence Township, which opened in 1999 as one of the area’s first multi-screen movie theater venues, is among 39 facilities scheduled to be closed by its corporate parent beginning in February, according to a bankruptcy court filing.
OAKS, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold

Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
STANTON, DE
travelnoire.com

Say Hello To Wilmington, Delaware's New Luxury Boutique Hotel

Wilmington, Delaware has a brand-new luxury boutique hotel. According to Travel + Leisure, the Quoin recently opened in the city’s historic downtown area. Philadelphia hospitality brand Method Co. worked with Delaware real estate developer The Buccini/Pollin Group to bring the concept to life. The 24-room hotel is situated in...
WILMINGTON, DE
downingtowntimes.com

Chester County farmers and producers win honors at the Pa. Farm Show

Chester County farmers and producers received high marks from Pennsylvania Farm Show judges in Harrisburg last week, resulting in an impressive array of medals and ribbons in the show’s 107th year of operation. The Pennsylvania Farm Show, the largest indoor agricultural exposition in the nation, hosts nearly half a...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Inaugural celebration took place at Rock Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. — After the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration of Gov. Josh Shapiro, the party started. The inaugural celebration kicked off at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County. No video cameras were allowed inside, but News 8's Meredith Jorgensen was able to take some photos before guests arrived....
LITITZ, PA
MONTCO.Today

Someone Lives in a Real Live Hobbit House in Chester County and It’s Awesome

Tucked away in the picturesque Chester County countryside is a true-to-life scene from Middle Earth. It’s an actual Hobbit House. Architect Peter Archer of West Chester’s Archer & Buchanan Architecture had the life-sized tribute to The Shire handcrafted for J.R.R. Tolkien fans alongside an 18th-century stone wall on their property, according to a Houzz tour by Lisa Frederick.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Espresso yourself: 4 new coffee shops open in Delaware

  In Delaware, the new year started with a jolt — and that’s a good thing. Three independently owned coffee shops opened last month, proving that you can never have too many lattes. Like cleaners, banks and drug stores, every neighborhood seems to need a coffee shop — which is as it should be, according to Nicholas Qaabar, owner of ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE

