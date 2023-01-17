ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain

Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
A needed rain chance arrives in South Central Texas by Tuesday morning

It was a gorgeous end to the weekend in San Antonio with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, but a needed rain and storm chance is headed our direction!. An area of low pressure and corresponding cold front will push through South Central Texas Monday night/Tuesday morning and will spark one of the best chances for rain that we’ve seen so far this year.
San Antonio firefighters battle fire on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to SAFD. The fire happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. SAFD said the fire started from a large container and spread to the front...
New Woodlawn Lake dance studio, community center set to open

SAN ANTONIO – It’s said if Berta Almaguer were still here, the San Antonio dance instructor and cultural icon would be pleased with the new $6.6 million dance studio and community center about to re-open at Woodlawn Lake that is named after her. A ribbon cutting and open...
As Seen on SA Live - Friday, January 20, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Rosas de Castilla is riding horses, Monster Jam is back in town, Jen takes us to a professional glassing blowing studio, we preview the year of the rabbit, Zumba, and have valentine’s day treats. The all-female riding group, Escaramuza Rosas de...
Evaporating Rainfall: What is virga and how does it form?

If you’re a regular KSAT-12 viewer, you’ve probably heard one of the meteorologists mention the word “virga” when there are returns on the radar but not much rain, if any, at the surface. So what exactly is virga and how does it form? Let’s dive into...
Historic Alazan Apache Courts redesign set for February 2023

SAN ANTONIO – The oldest and largest public housing project in San Antonio will soon be redesigned, with the Aalzan-Apache Courts master plan set to be finalized in February 2023. Construction is set for August, according to officials with design firm Able City. The company is tasked with preserving...
Man shot in car on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot Friday on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the man was getting ready to leave a University Health Clinic around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Abshire Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the victim’s car.
