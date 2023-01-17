Read full article on original website
San Antonio bar owner fights back against threat of eminent domain
Another battle is taking place on the grounds of the Alamo, but this one is between a local bar owner and the government. “Here comes the government again, trying to take property on the very site where we fought for Texas liberty and freedom. Why? So they can build a theater,” Vince Cantu said.
San Antonio police break ground on St. Mary’s substation to combat growth, crime in area
SAN ANTONIO – More police presence is coming to one of San Antonio’s fastest-growing areas in the heart of the city. San Antonio police and City of San Antonio officials broke ground Friday on a new substation on St. Mary’s Street that is being built in response to the high number of businesses, homeowners and people visiting the area daily.
Jefferson High School students to test barbecue skills at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo competition
SAN ANTONIO – Jefferson high school students have been preparing for months to compete at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Junior Pitmaster Challenge next weekend. The judges will be looking for several things including taste, texture and appearance. “This competition encapsulates everything that we want our...
A needed rain chance arrives in South Central Texas by Tuesday morning
It was a gorgeous end to the weekend in San Antonio with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures, but a needed rain and storm chance is headed our direction!. An area of low pressure and corresponding cold front will push through South Central Texas Monday night/Tuesday morning and will spark one of the best chances for rain that we’ve seen so far this year.
San Antonio firefighters battle fire on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning, according to SAFD. The fire happened around 3:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue. SAFD said the fire started from a large container and spread to the front...
Leading SA: Interim President & CEO of San Antonio Chamber of Commerce discusses priorities, conversations with lawmakers
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas legislative session is now underway, and big decisions in the Capitol impact our finances. Dave Peterson, the interim president and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, joined Leading SA to discuss their priorities and conversations with lawmakers. “The main priorities for the...
San Antonio nonprofit hosts ‘School Discovery Day’ as part of National School Choice Week
SAN ANTONIO – The nonprofit San Antonio Charter Moms hosted “School Discovery Day” at The DoSeum on Saturday as a kickoff event for the National School Choice Week campaign. National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28) is an initiative that gives families an opportunity to learn about different...
New Woodlawn Lake dance studio, community center set to open
SAN ANTONIO – It’s said if Berta Almaguer were still here, the San Antonio dance instructor and cultural icon would be pleased with the new $6.6 million dance studio and community center about to re-open at Woodlawn Lake that is named after her. A ribbon cutting and open...
San Antonio firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire at electrical company on far Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at an industrial building on the city’s far Northeast Side early Friday morning. The fire was called in just before 5:30 a.m. at Powerhouse Electric in the 13100 block of Lookout Way, not far from Judson Road and Lookout Road and Interstate 35.
Pony caught taking late-night stroll in West Side neighborhood, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A pony was taken in by Animal Care Services, but not before stirring up trouble and treating himself to a night on the town on the West Side. Ginuwine, the pony, was found galloping around a neighborhood off of Benrus Drive earlier this week, according to ACS.
New SA weight management program includes bariatric surgery option for teens with extreme BMIs
SAN ANTONIO - – The rising rates of obese children in the U.S. are staggering, especially in San Antonio. That’s why the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio is about to launch a new pediatric weight management program, which includes an option for surgery. The program’s opening times...
As Seen on SA Live - Friday, January 20, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, Rosas de Castilla is riding horses, Monster Jam is back in town, Jen takes us to a professional glassing blowing studio, we preview the year of the rabbit, Zumba, and have valentine’s day treats. The all-female riding group, Escaramuza Rosas de...
Evaporating Rainfall: What is virga and how does it form?
If you’re a regular KSAT-12 viewer, you’ve probably heard one of the meteorologists mention the word “virga” when there are returns on the radar but not much rain, if any, at the surface. So what exactly is virga and how does it form? Let’s dive into...
Man dies after being struck by car on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being struck by an SUV on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 300 block of S General McMullen. Police said a man, 55 to 65 years old, was crossing...
Historic Alazan Apache Courts redesign set for February 2023
SAN ANTONIO – The oldest and largest public housing project in San Antonio will soon be redesigned, with the Aalzan-Apache Courts master plan set to be finalized in February 2023. Construction is set for August, according to officials with design firm Able City. The company is tasked with preserving...
Teenager found shot to death inside hotel room identified by medical examiner
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was found shot to death at a Northeast Side hotel Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Gabriel A. Sanchez, 19, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the ME. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Fight starts between two women, ends with man cut across face, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two women took a turn, leaving one man hospitalized with a cut across his face, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the cutting around 7 p.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of US Hwy 90 W. Upon arrival, officers found a...
Family demands justice after two 19-year-olds found dead at NE Side hotel
Family members are mourning the loss of their loved one just days after his body was found in a hotel room on the Northeast Side. San Antonio police said a housekeeper found the two 19-year-olds on Tuesday at the Travelodge By Wyndham in the 3800 block of Interstate 35 North.
Man shot in car on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while sitting in his car in a parking lot Friday on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the man was getting ready to leave a University Health Clinic around 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Abshire Street when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the victim’s car.
Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head. David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the...
