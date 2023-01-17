Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Chilly Monday, rain and snow late Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be chilly again Monday before our next storm system brings another chance of rain and snow to parts of Kansas late Tuesday. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the teens to...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly stretch, moisture returns midweek
Cool temperatures have been the story in the wake of yesterday’s system. We stay cold overnight as temperatures fall into the teens for much of the region. Patchy fog will be possible for your morning commute, so be sure to turn your headlights on as you head off to work tomorrow morning.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly but quieter through Monday, snow Tuesday night
High pressure will bring chilly but quiet weather into Tuesday. Another storm system threatens southern and eastern Kansas with snow Tuesday night.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Tuesday night into Wednesday
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is tracking the potential for a mid-week winter storm that could bring accumulating snow to much of the region, with heavy snow possible across southern and southeast Missouri between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Low pressure is expected to develop to our southwest and move in our direction by Tuesday, The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Tuesday night into Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Weekend wintry weather on the way
More snow moves in over the weekend and the winter chill sticks around.
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
Snow and slippery conditions in western Kansas have caused Interstate 70 at Goodland to close.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow and rain track through early this weekend
Today is our last mild day for the next week as two systems travel through the area over the coming days, bringing mostly snow and some rain. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect late Friday through Saturday night for portions of western and central Kansas. By...
kjluradio.com
Central Missouri under Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight ... through Wednesday for some areas
Mid-Missouri is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight through Wednesday. The National Weather Service reports precipitation begins Saturday night. The following counties can expect a mix of rain and snow with trace to a half inch of snow expected: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow system crawls across northern Kansas, southern Nebraska
BEATRICE – Areas of southeast Nebraska receive two to three inches of snow Saturday afternoon. The lack of wind allowed travel to continue, but snow made area roads slushy. A large mass of snow crept into Nebraska from northern Kansas. Some areas of north-central Kansas received as much of six to eight inches of snow from the system.
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
How much snow has fallen in Kansas?
Snow and rain have been across most of north-central Kansas overnight, making for slippery travel across the state.
KAKE TV
KDOT crews on standby, prepared for winter weather
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas’s weekend forecast is leaving much of the state preparing for winter weather. Friday, supplies like ice melt were not flying off the shelves at Westlake Ace Hardware in Wichita, but staff said they are hoping this weekend is busier. “If there's snow on the...
City of Salina prepping for impending winter storm
With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of snow Saturday (Jan. 21) throughout the morning and into the evening, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing in the morning hours. Staff is also making preparations to have salt trucks on standby ready to be deployed when the need arises.
5newsonline.com
Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?
ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
Wichita Eagle
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Roads in northern and northwest Kansas snow-packed and icy
Roads in northern and northwest Kansas are snow-packed due to a winter storm.
2 hospitalized after crash on snow-packed I-70
TREGO COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by Eric Gregory Grove, 36, Valley Spring, Arkansas, was westbound on Interstate 70 two miles east of U.S. 283. The driver...
Move your cars: Time for Hays crews to start pushing snow
City of Hays Public Works crews will be removing snow from the downtown area from Oak to Fort streets and Seventh to 13th streets, Main Street from Sixth to 16th streets, and West Ninth and 10th streets in the 100 and 200 blocks Saturday starting at approximately 10 p.m. City...
