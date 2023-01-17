ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth County, KS

KWCH.com

Chilly Monday, rain and snow late Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be chilly again Monday before our next storm system brings another chance of rain and snow to parts of Kansas late Tuesday. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning temperatures in the teens to...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly stretch, moisture returns midweek

Cool temperatures have been the story in the wake of yesterday’s system. We stay cold overnight as temperatures fall into the teens for much of the region. Patchy fog will be possible for your morning commute, so be sure to turn your headlights on as you head off to work tomorrow morning.
KANSAS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Tuesday night into Wednesday

The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team is tracking the potential for a mid-week winter storm that could bring accumulating snow to much of the region, with heavy snow possible across southern and southeast Missouri between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Low pressure is expected to develop to our southwest and move in our direction by Tuesday, The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Tuesday night into Wednesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Snow and rain track through early this weekend

Today is our last mild day for the next week as two systems travel through the area over the coming days, bringing mostly snow and some rain. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect late Friday through Saturday night for portions of western and central Kansas. By...
WICHITA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Snow system crawls across northern Kansas, southern Nebraska

BEATRICE – Areas of southeast Nebraska receive two to three inches of snow Saturday afternoon. The lack of wind allowed travel to continue, but snow made area roads slushy. A large mass of snow crept into Nebraska from northern Kansas. Some areas of north-central Kansas received as much of six to eight inches of snow from the system.
NEBRASKA STATE
KAKE TV

KDOT crews on standby, prepared for winter weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas’s weekend forecast is leaving much of the state preparing for winter weather. Friday, supplies like ice melt were not flying off the shelves at Westlake Ace Hardware in Wichita, but staff said they are hoping this weekend is busier. “If there's snow on the...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina prepping for impending winter storm

With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of snow Saturday (Jan. 21) throughout the morning and into the evening, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing in the morning hours. Staff is also making preparations to have salt trucks on standby ready to be deployed when the need arises.
SALINA, KS
5newsonline.com

Winter storm to hit Arkansas next week | How much snow?

ARKANSAS, USA — The end of January will bring a winter storm to Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, with some spots picking up a few inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning. This will be a very wet snow, however the latest timing may bring in a longer window of wintry mix, which may reduce snowfall totals, especially in lower elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kansas history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ‘78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

2 hospitalized after crash on snow-packed I-70

TREGO COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by Eric Gregory Grove, 36, Valley Spring, Arkansas, was westbound on Interstate 70 two miles east of U.S. 283. The driver...
TREGO COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Move your cars: Time for Hays crews to start pushing snow

City of Hays Public Works crews will be removing snow from the downtown area from Oak to Fort streets and Seventh to 13th streets, Main Street from Sixth to 16th streets, and West Ninth and 10th streets in the 100 and 200 blocks Saturday starting at approximately 10 p.m. City...
HAYS, KS

