UPDATE: Omaha Police need arrest homicide suspect from 2020 case
Johnson was booked into Douglas County Corrections for his felony warrant for 1st-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest man wanted for 2020 homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department arrested man wanted in connection to a 2020 homicide hours after releasing his identity to the public. OPD said 57-year-old Jerry Johnson is wanted in connection to a 2020 homicide, he'll be booked on first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
klin.com
Man Wounded In Shooting At Lincoln Apartment Complex
Lincoln Police were called to a shooting around 8:45 Saturday morning near 14th St and Old Farm Rd. When officers arrived they found that a 40-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treatedfor minor injuries. Police determined...
KETV.com
Omaha woman faces charges after 11 animals removed from 'unsanitary' home
OMAHA, Neb. — A recent encounter with police put a woman in Douglas County court on Friday. Justine Randel, 41, faces animal cruelty and child neglect charges. Officials removed her kids and about a dozen animals from her Southside Terrace home last November. Prosecutor John Ashford says he's concerned about her mental health.
klkntv.com
Neighbor recounts shooting: ‘I heard a sudden pop’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police responded to a call at 10:18 a.m. to a home near 18th and Euclid Ave Saturday. Neighbor Susan Wilkinson was in front of her home when she heard a blast. ” A guy comes over from the back ally, he came pounding on...
WOWT
Man on parole for manslaughter conviction arrested on multiple charges in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man on parole was arrested on several charges after an incident overnight at a La Vista apartment. According to La Vista Police, officers responded to a disturbance at an apartment overnight. A man, identified by police as 38-year-old Michael Sebesta, was allegedly damaging property and refusing to leave.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Man arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old Lincoln resident
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police arrested 29-year-old Armon Rejai in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old male. According to LPD, the shooting happened following a neighborhood disturbance at approximately 10:19 a.m. Officers found the shooting victim outside of a residence in the area of 18th Street...
KETV.com
Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination overturned
OMAHA, Neb. — Former Omaha police Capt. Kathy Belcastro Gonzalez's termination has been overturned. She is now on administrative leave from the department as an internal investigation is still active. This comes after an arbitrator found that the investigation that led to her firing was mishandled, but the police...
KETV.com
Lincoln police: 18-year-old dead, 29-year-old arrested after shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said a neighborhood disturbance led to an 18-year-old shot dead and a 29-year-old arrested. LPD said officers were called to the area of 18th Street and Euclid Avenue around 10:19 a.m. Saturday for a disturbance that resulted in a shooting. Officers said they found...
klkntv.com
Lincoln meth dealer gets 15 years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison without parole for possessing more than 500 grams of pure methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said Aaron Lee Kuntz, 44, also had a prior conviction for a serious drug felony. Once released from prison,...
klin.com
26 Year Old Lincoln Man Arrested For Fifth DUI
A Lincoln man was arrested late Thursday morning after a roll over crash near NW 48th and Highway 34. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says when deputies arrived they found a 2020 Nissan Rogue in the ditch and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 26 year old Grant Gregory. He says...
WOWT
Hundreds gather in Ralston to support Nettie's employees after fire
Low clouds and fog thicken back up overnight with temperatures in the teens. A slight thaw Monday as temperatures climb above freezing. Nebraska doctors take aim at proposed anti-abortion bill. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dozens of Nebraska doctors met in Omaha to voice their concerns on a proposed bill to...
klkntv.com
Man arrested for 5th DWI offense, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken into custody after being caught driving while intoxicated for the fifth time. Deputies responded to a rollover crash on Thursday near Northwest 42nd Street and Old Woodlawn Road just south of Highway 34. They...
WOWT
Bellevue father accused of murdering his 2 children wants interviews thrown out
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - In May, it will be two years since two young children were found dead in a Bellevue home belonging to their father. Investigators arrested him in California. 37-year-old Adam Price looked noticeably different compared to his mugshot. In Sarpy County District Court this morning, he was...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police hand out handgun lockboxes to protect kids, stop thieves
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is out of handgun lockboxes after passing them out for free this week. The department said it appreciates the interest in securing handguns in Lincoln homes. Police said the responsible storing of firearms keeps deadly weapons out of the hands of...
kmaland.com
CB man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
WOWT
Five arrested after standoff with police in La Vista
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five people were in custody Wednesday after a standoff with La Vista Police in a home off 72nd Street, north of Giles Road. According to an LVPD captain, police had recovered three stolen cars and during the investigation came across several people who were refusing to leave a residence near 72nd Street and Valley Road.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sent to prison for meth-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to over 18 years in prison for a meth-related charge. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 38-year-old James Finley, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan 13. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Finley will serve 220 months in prison with a 10-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
La Vista Police involved in standoff over stolen cars
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his tax relief plan today at the State Capitol. 6 News spoke with truck drivers about words of advice for driving in winter conditions. Precipitation is coming and going, but road conditions remain less than ideal. Drunk driver sentenced for killing two Gretna women, unborn child.
News Channel Nebraska
Firearm-, drug-related charges puts Omaha man in prison for 5 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- Five years in prison was given to an Omaha man after he was convicted for firearm- and drug-related charges. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 24-year-old Gary Ross, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Jan. 13. He was charged for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Ross received a term of 61 months in prison and a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
