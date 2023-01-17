Read full article on original website
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
Former West New York Mayor Roque kicks off campaign, announces 2 running mates
Former West New York Mayor Felix Roque, who served in the post between 2011 and 2019, made his fourth bid for office official last night, also unveiling two of his running mates for the May 9th non-partisan municipal elections. “We all know what’s been happening the last four years in...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County Community College gets $2.2M in federal funds for new academic tower
Hudson County Community received $2.2 million in federal funds for a new 11-story, 153,186 square-foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a significant investment in technology to ensure our students could continue to make progress in achieving their academic goals by offering courses, programs, and services remotely and fully online,” HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber said in a statement.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications to reopen on Monday
The Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications are set to reopen on Monday at 9 a.m. and will accept submissions through Friday, March 3rd at 5 p.m. The first allocation of grants, totaling $900,000 awarded to 89 artists and arts organizations last year, the city is looking to promote even more applicants the second time around.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: 3 Jersey City gang members charged for cocaine selling conspiracy, weapons offenses
Three Jersey City gang members were charged for their roles in a cocaine selling conspiracy, along with weapons offenses, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Rodney Broadway, also known as “Banks,” 31; Parish George, aka “P Money,” 31; and Dejahn Ingram, aka “Fresh,” 32, all of Jersey City, are each charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson Reporter abruptly closing after 40 years of local news reporting
The Hudson Reporter, a local weekly newspaper that has covered all 12 municipalities in the county for the past 40 years, is abruptly closing at the end of today. “It is with great sadness that I announce the Bayonne Community News and Hudson Reporter is no longer publishing. Today was me and my colleagues’ last day. We were told it was due to a ‘revenue versus expenses’ situation. The papers will no longer be published online nor in print,” staff writer Daniel Israel tweeted.
Comments / 0